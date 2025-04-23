Why are passengers acting so badly? And what can you do if you’re seated next to an entitled traveller?

A carefree young girl annoying the passenger infront by pushing his seat.

What’s wrong with these people?

“There’s a societal trend toward selfishness – it’s ‘me-first’ and ‘me-only,’” says Lori Freemire, a flight attendant. “There’s little regard for the gate agents or crew trying to do their jobs.”

Thomas Plante, a professor of psychology at Santa Clara University, says passengers are becoming narcissists.

“More and more people think that the world revolves around them and that people should cater to their needs,” he told me. “Frankly, it’s breathtaking.”

I’ll say. Although my story had a happy ending, others don’t. On a recent flight from Seattle to Dallas, Rachel Wagner had the misfortune of sitting next to a passenger who seemed oblivious to the concept of common courtesy. The passenger immediately began watching a movie on her phone, without a headset.

Wagner politely asked the passenger if she had earbuds, but the woman replied “no” and continued watching her movie. After takeoff, Wagner, who was wearing noise-cancelling earbuds, could still hear the movie. Again, she politely asked the passenger if she had earbuds.

“Why don’t you just get your own plane!” the woman snapped.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: Wagner is an etiquette expert, so you know she was extra polite when she asked. In retrospect, she says she should have asked a flight attendant to intervene instead of dealing with the entitled passenger herself. That’s sound advice.

Ask a flight attendant to intervene if you're struggling with a rude seat neighbour on a plane. Photo / 123RF

Why are passengers acting like this?

Experts say there are reasons for this shift in attitudes when travelling by plane – and specifically, this entitled behaviour.

Crowded planes. Airlines are flying with record load factors, which means that there are more passengers on each flight. Add the loss of personal space due to shrinking seat sizes, and up go your chances that you’ll be seated next to an irritated – and irritating – passenger.

Airlines are flying with record load factors, which means that there are more passengers on each flight. Add the loss of personal space due to shrinking seat sizes, and up go your chances that you’ll be seated next to an irritated – and irritating – passenger. The pandemic . Lockdowns and travel restrictions seem to have changed the way many people behave in public spaces, say experts. “It’s like people just don’t care as much about accommodating the people around them to make everyone’s experience better,” says Larry Snider, the vice president of operations at Casago, a vacation rental company.

Lockdowns and travel restrictions seem to have changed the way many people behave in public spaces, say experts. “It’s like people just don’t care as much about accommodating the people around them to make everyone’s experience better,” says Larry Snider, the vice president of operations at Casago, a vacation rental company. Stress. The discomfort of modern air travel, with its tight schedules, cramped seating and endless lines, can turn even the most even-tempered passenger into a raging monster. “I’ve observed that the uptick in demanding passenger behaviour can be partly attributed to the stress of navigating heightened regulations and expectations in the travel industry,” says Vlad Vynohradov, a transportation logistics expert.

The discomfort of modern air travel, with its tight schedules, cramped seating and endless lines, can turn even the most even-tempered passenger into a raging monster. “I’ve observed that the uptick in demanding passenger behaviour can be partly attributed to the stress of navigating heightened regulations and expectations in the travel industry,” says Vlad Vynohradov, a transportation logistics expert. Rising ticket prices. “Passengers paying higher prices are also expecting better service,” notes Mike Taylor, who heads up travel research at J.D. Power.

That’s not all. Facebook, Instagram and X have nurtured a culture of complaints. Passengers know that if they take to Twitter or Facebook to complain about their flight experience, they are likely to get a response from the airline. “Social media has set the stage for the go-nuclear mentality,” says Susan Sherren, who runs the travel agency Couture Trips.

Bottom line

Air travellers are more self-absorbed and stressed than ever. And it shows. Vivian Au, a flight behaviour expert and founder of Air Corporate, says passenger demands have spiked in the last year. For example, on the Los Angeles to New York routes, the flight attendant call button is getting pushed 40% more often than in 2023.

“First-class travellers now demand responses in under two minutes,” she told me.

Air travellers are more self-absorbed and stressed than ever. Photo / 123RF

What if you’re seated next to an entitled passenger?

If you fly, chances are that, at some point, you’ll be sitting next to someone who does something objectionable, as if they own the plane.

Charlie Neville, the marketing director at JayWay Travel, says preparation and patience are key when dealing with these problem passengers.

“I’d recommend adopting a more mindful approach to travel – accepting that delays and hiccups are part of the journey and staying calm through it all,” he says.

Being in a good mindspace ensures that when you run into someone who is entitled, you’ll be better able to handle them without getting emotionally involved.

“When dealing with demanding passengers, staying calm and addressing the situation with facts rather than emotions can be highly effective in de-escalating a situation,” adds Ryan Saroli, chief executive of Flygreen, a jet chartering service.

You’ll also want to show some empathy, say experts. Joanna Teljeur, a spokeswoman for AirAdvisor, says your seatmate who is having a meltdown and jabbing the flight attendant call button is also human.

“Empathy in all situations is important,” she says. It may actually be the first step to resolving the issue.

I prefer the direct approach: take a deep breath and politely but directly ask the entitled passenger to stop behaving like a toddler. Unless, of course, they are a toddler, in which case you’d take it up with mum, as I did on my flight.

And if none of that works? Then it’s okay for you to push the flight attendant call button and ask a crew member for help.

Here they come!

If you think this discussion is theoretical, I’ve got news for you: this upcoming Northern Hemisphere summer travel season, which may be the busiest one on record, promises to be full of entitled passenger incidents. Other than deep breathing exercises and a quality headset, I’m not sure if there’s a way to prepare for the “Summer of the Entitled Passenger”. (Oh no, did I just coin a term? I hope not.)

Maybe there’s a way to fix this problem. Airlines can start offering a humane amount of personal space again, just like they did before “before the unfortunate deregulation of the airline industry. Budget airlines can ensure their passengers have enough food and water instead of trying to sell them everything. They can stop charging junk fees for a reserved seat or luggage.

If they did that, I bet the entitled passengers would disappear overnight.

Christopher Elliott is an author, consumer advocate, and journalist. He founded Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organisation that helps solve consumer problems. He publishes Elliott Confidential, a travel newsletter, and the Elliott Report, a news site about customer service.