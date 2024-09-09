1. Best overall noise-cancelling headphones – Bose QuietComfort Headphones

When it comes to Bose, we know the manufacturers regard sound quality as important as its aesthetics. Also, you may have heard of its reputation for noise-cancelling, which is nothing short of industry-leading. This pair of iconic headphones gives you all that you need – comfortable fit, adjustable EQ, and striking colours – and of course, its legendary noise cancellation function. Block out all the noise clutter you do not want to hear or obtain full transparency with its aware mode when engaging in any conversation without tugging at your headphones. What’s more, you get to adjust your own noise cancelling settings and even block out wind in windy situations with the wind block feature.

Crank the bass, or tweak the treble – you decide with its adjustable EO. For vloggers or those who engage in video calls regularly, these over-ear headphones come with an optional audio cable complete with an in-line microphone to plug in, even without any Bluetooth connection.

Also, be it for movie lovers or game fanatics, you can choose to pair your headphones with a Bose smart soundbar to binge on your favourite shows or immerse in the wonderful world of gaming without causing any disturbance to your family members.

Available in Black, White Smoke, Limited-edition Cypress Green and Moonstone Blue. Limited stocks available for limited edition.

Where you can buy the Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones:

Amazon

Official Bose website

Sound quality: Its sound-blocking capability is in a class of its own, allowing you to enjoy every single beat.

Comfort: Ergonomically designed with plush ear cushions on a lightweight frame, minimising fatigue even with extended wear.

Weight: 240g (headphones); 180g (carrying case)

Battery life: 24 hours with ANC; a quick charge of 15 minutes for 4 hours of additional playtime

Design: Stand out from the crowd with its bold, limited-edition colour

What could be better: Price-point

What we like: Its audio cable with in-line mic adds versatility to its functions

Price: AU$448 ($485) (Amazon)

Buy now

2. Most lightweight option and best for travel – Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

AI is here to stay so why not embrace it? Delivering high-fidelity sound via its first-ever dual amplifier that comes with minimised sound distortion, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro is now powered by the cutting-edge Galaxy AI-boosted technology. How do they work? These smart earbuds’ adaptive AI capability offers personalised audio enhancement by analysing the noise in the environment and adjusting sound according to your habits and preferences.

From the full-bodied bass to the high trebles to pinpoint sound precision, its cutting-edge active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient mode technology allow for immersive listening like never before, blocking out unnecessary noise while keeping you safe by optimising to your surroundings.

Of course, failing to mention its sleek looks will do no justice to its ergonomic design. Its angled heads and accented Blade Lights will get you casting a second glance. These Samsung headphones come with an equally sleek case showcasing the beauty in a curved transparent cover. It is equipped with USB-C and wireless charging features. Available in silver and white.

Where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro:

Amazon

Samsung

Sound quality: Ultra-high quality audio with 24-bit CODEC

Comfort: Angled heads with curved designed to fit the ear comfortably

Design: Accented Blade Lights steals the show

Weight: 5.4g (without case); 46.5g (case weight)

Battery life: 6h26m (ANC on); 7h30m (ANC off)

Water resistance: IP57

What could be better: Longer battery life preferred

What we like: AI-capability, lightweight, and water-resistant for travel, gym and rainy days

Price: AU$399 ($432) (Amazon)

Buy now

3. Best for long listening sessions – Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones Limited Edition with ‘Quarter Turn’ Hard Case

Dyson has single-handedly shown us the way to future-proof our gadgets. And the Dyson Zone, headphones-cum-air purifier, is one such gadget. Promising high-fidelity sound together with on-the-go purified air, the Dyson Zone’s added feature comes in the form of a magnetic, attachable, travel visor, that delivers purified air to the mouth and nose. Ultrafine particulates such as pollen, odours and city fumes are captured with its electrostatic filters and activated carbon filters. Connect to MyDyson app for real-time air quality, EQ levels, battery life and filter life updates.

Sound-wise, its ANC is powered by eight ANC microphones that capture environmental noise 384,000 times per second, cleverly wiping out background clutter. That’s not all, two additional microphones further add to its realistic sound precision.

The magnetic contact-free travel visor is easy to cinch and detach, making it perfect for daily commute or when travelling. Comes with USB-C cable.

Where you can buy the Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones:

Official Dyson New Zealand website

Sound quality: Expect absolute clarity thanks to its custom-built 40m, 16-ohm neodymium speaker driver.

Comfort: Soft cushioned, micro-suede lined ear cups not only seal in sound and seal out noise, adding comfort on the ear.

Weight: 670g (with visor)

Battery life: Fully charged in 3 hours for 50 hours of audio with ANC or up to 4 hours purification with ANC audio. When headphones are low on power, 30 minutes of charge delivers up to 9.5 hours of playback.

Design: Classy but not as good looking, as compared to its stunningly beautiful counterparts like the Dyson hair dryer.

What could be better: Where the product lacks in mobility, it makes up for in heft giving it an expensive facade. Weighing more than half a kilogramme (with visor), it may impede consumers looking to bring it around everywhere.

What we like: Out-of-the-box innovation prowess, suited for countries with high pollution levels and for long commutes. Thankfully, its audio quality is not sacrificed even with the air purifier function. Its long battery life of up to 50 hours for audio (without air purification) is a huge plus for music lovers.

Price: $1,199 or $1,099 (bundle options available)

Buy now

4. Best budget-friendly option – JBL Tune 670

When it comes to sound quality, you can never go wrong with a JBL. Known for its signature sound, the JBL sound system is a trusted music accompaniment in various well-known musical venues such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia and the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. On a personal level, the JBL Tune 670 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphone is an all-rounder when it comes to looks, quality and budget. Here’s why.

Made of lightweight material, its padded headband and soft ear cushions are engineered to add to your comfort level, despite extended periods of use. Plus, you can bring them everywhere with its foldable design.

However, what makes this wireless on-ear gadget shine is its battery life – up to a whopping 70 hours with the ANC off, that is. Convenience is the name of the game. Listen to your favourite music wirelessly for up to 44 hours with a charging time of no more than two hours. And when time is not on your side, a quick five-minute recharge allows you to enjoy an additional three hours of pure music. Sweet.

What’s technology if it doesn’t allow for customisation? The free JBL Headphones App lets you tailor the EQ curves according to your personal taste and preference. You get to enjoy zero distractions thanks to its adaptive noise cancelling function. Wish to tune in to your surroundings? Navigate with ease its ambient aware and Talkthru with the JBL Headphones app.

Where you can buy the JBL Tune 670:

Amazon

Smithcity

Sound quality: Distinctive JBL sound quality with customisable pre-set EQ modes available.

Comfort: Lightweight, padded headband and soft ear cups

Weight: 174g

Battery life: Up to 70 hrs (with BT on and ANC off); Up to 30 hrs (with AUX and ANC on)

Design: Conventional good looks with foldable ear cups

What could be better: More colours preferred

What we like: An all-round winner in terms of quality, price, looks and weight.

Price: $159

Buy now

5. Best for high-end audio and comfort – Sonos Ace

Meticulously crafted, the Sonos Ace is as much a beautiful showcase in and out of your home. Powered by the industry-leading Dolby Atmos, even the most discerning ears are guaranteed to feel every nuanced note and beat, delivering a balanced sound profile and distortionless playback. What’s most amazing about the Dolby Atmos technology is its three-dimensional soundstage that delivers optimum sound quality by tracking your head movement, keeping the sound centred, at all times. A perfect accompaniment for video gamers and movie lovers, no doubt.

Enjoy the best of both worlds with its active noise cancelling capability that neutralises external noises via its strategically positioned microphones. While its ambient mode keeps you aware of what’s going on around you. Similarly, experience seamless phone and video calls with beamforming microphones that amplify your voice while drowning out surrounding noise.

Comfort-wise, its ear cushions are wrapped in plush memory foam and soft vegan leather with minimum contact with your ear, so at ease you may even forget you are wearing headphones.

Of course, we won’t be doing the Sonos Ace any justice if we do not wax lyrical about its striking aesthetics. The use of an adjustable stainless steel headband covered by a matte finish not only adds to its elegance, its special mechanism helps you locate that sweet spot between the right amount of pressure and acoustic seal on your ear. What’s more, trust the manufacturers to come up with a simple form of differentiation between the right and left cup using a contrasting colour on the insides of the ear cups. Brilliant!

With such a gadget on hand, you wouldn’t bear to take it off. And you can do just that, and listen or talk for up to 30 hours with the Active Noise Cancellation function enabled. On days forgetfulness creeps up on you, charge on low battery for just three minutes and get three hours of playback. How wonderful is that?

Comes in Black and Soft White. USB-C compatible.

Where you can buy the Sonos Ace:

Official Sonos website

Sound quality: World-class ANC uses an array of optimally positioned microphones to finely pinpoint and neutralise external sounds for maximum immersion.

Comfort: Underwent extensive testing for comfort based on different head shapes, sizes, hairstyles, and even accessories.

Weight: 312g

Battery life: Up to 30 hours with the Active Noise Cancellation; charge 3 minutes on low battery for 3 hours of playback.

Design: Perfect in every way

What could be better: No waterproof capability

What we like: Comes with a sustainable and durable slim travel case.

Price: $799

Buy now

Things to consider before buying a set of headphones

Is ANC good or bad for your ears?

As long as you are not blasting your music at full volume for long hours, day after day, noise-cancelling headphones can help you achieve peace of mind and deeper focus for work or study. Best of all, because noise-cancelling headphones cancel out extraneous noise pollution, you won’t have to crank up your volume to enjoy your music.

Disadvantages of noise-cancelling headphones

In a world where we are espousing mindfulness, donning noise-cancelling headphones may become a double-edged sword. While a pair of noise-cancelling headphones allows you to tune in to yourself, especially if you are practising meditation or need that moment of peace and quiet to rush for that project deadline, it may deter you from being present wherever you are.

Know your lifestyle, needs, budget

There’s a plethora of headphones out there, from in-ear to over-ear, wired or wireless, serving different lifestyles, needs and budget. One headphone may be far superior in a particular feature but it may not necessarily detract them from providing excellent sound quality. First up, understand why you want headphones. Is it for your entertainment, work, exercise or travel? Identify its main usage and you will know which features to prioritise.

Ultimately, should budget permit, do not limit yourself to one specific headphones. Only when you are able to identify what you need the headphones for, are you able to single out that headphone that will suit you.

