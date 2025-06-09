The best Nespresso coffee machines in 2025

Nespresso Essenza Mini, best for small spaces and best budget option

$259 on Nespresso at the time of writing (also available in a starter pack option)

This Original line machine comes highly recommended by hundreds of happy customers for its super-compact size, durability and affordability. The Essenza Mini has mastered simplicity by having only two buttons, one for brewing espresso and the other for lungo shots with impressive crema. Despite being small, it performs surprisingly well and similarly to bigger, pricier models. Its almost bullet-proof reliability is often mentioned in reviews, many of them reporting years of consistent performance. The main limitations for this impressive little coffee machine are a smaller water tank and capsule container, and the absence of built-in milk frothing.

Nespresso Creatista Plus, the best for variety

$1,149 on Nespresso at the time of writing

Usually considered as the “Best Splurge” option, the Creatista Plus is a more premium choice in the Nespresso Original line. Its high-tech display, super-fast 3-second warm-up time and broad selection of options for milk texture (8 levels) and temperature (11 levels) make it a great choice for serious coffee connoisseurs. As well as brewing espresso, lungo and ristretto, it’s received high praise for producing high-quality foamy crema and can froth various types of milk efficiently. Offering a near-professional coffee experience at home, the Creatista Plus’ only apparent downfall is its high price.

Nespresso CitiZ & Milk, best for ease of use

$549 on Nespresso at the time of writing

Versatile and user-friendly, the Original line CitiZ & Milk is often referred to as a top-tier Nespresso machine. It comes with an integrated milk frother that manages to quietly deliver silky-smooth textures with both dairy and oat milk, making it ideal for latte and cappuccino lovers. Customers praise it for its consistent performance and brewing speed (usually around 21 seconds), making the Nespresso CitiZ & Milk a great, reliable, durable and easy-to-use option.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+, best for coffee size options

$429 as a starter kit option on Nespresso at the time of writing

This Vertuo line machine is recognised for its affordability and versatility, brewing various coffee sizes ranging from a single espresso up to an 18-ounce carafe. It’s quiet and can scan Vertuo pod barcodes to optimise its brewing parameters. Its downsides are that it doesn’t include a built-in milk frother, may not be as reliable in the long run and tends to brew a bit slower than other machines.

How to choose the right Nespresso coffee machine

It’s important to know what to look for when choosing a Nespresso Machine. There are several factors to consider, such as the type of coffee you prefer, your budget and desired features.

The first step will be to decide between the following Nespresso machine lines:

Original or Vertuo?

When browsing the Nespresso machines on their site, you will notice that there is a tab for each line: Original and Vertuo. These two lines offer different technologies and pods, meaning different coffee experiences. Here’s a breakdown of each line:

Nespresso Original line:

Primarily designed for authentic espresso (Ristretto, Espresso, Lungo) and espresso-based milk drinks like cappuccinos and lattes.

Uses a 19-bar pressure pump, similar to traditional espresso machines, to extract coffee from the pods. This results in a classic, dense crema.

Offers a wide range of Nespresso-branded espresso pods, and importantly, is compatible with numerous third-party pods from other brands. This often means more variety and potentially lower per-pod costs.

Limited to espresso and lungo sizes (typically 25ml, 40ml, 100ml). If you want a larger coffee, you’ll need to brew multiple pods or add hot water to an espresso to make an Americano.

Many Original Line machines come with an integrated milk frother (like the Lattissima or Creatista series) or can be bundled with a separate Aeroccino milk frother.

Machines tend to be more affordable upfront, and the ongoing cost of pods can be lower due to third-party options.

Nespresso Vertuo line:

Offers a wider range of coffee styles and sizes, from espresso to larger mugs of coffee (including Espresso, Double Espresso, Gran Lungo, Mug, Alto, and even Carafe sizes).

Uses “Centrifusion™” technology, where the machine reads a barcode on each pod and spins the capsule at high speeds (up to 7,000 RPM) to extract the coffee. This creates a thick, foamy “crema” that is characteristic of Vertuo coffees.

Only compatible with Nespresso-branded Vertuo pods (and a few licensed Starbucks Vertuo pods). There are no third-party options, meaning you’re tied to Nespresso’s pricing and selection.

Provides a wide array of pre-programmed drink sizes, offering convenience for various coffee preferences.

Most Vertuo machines do not have integrated milk frothers and require a separate Aeroccino for milk-based drinks. However, some models like the Vertuo Lattissima do have integrated milk systems.

Machines can be slightly more expensive upfront, and the ongoing cost of pods is generally higher as you can only buy Nespresso’s proprietary capsules.

Which one should you choose?

If you prefer authentic espresso and espresso-based milk drinks, more pod (including non-Nespresso) options, and potentially lower costs per coffee, then the Original line might be best for you.

If you prefer larger cups of coffee as well as espresso, don’t mind being restricted to only using Nespresso pods and potentially higher costs per coffee, then the Vertuo line could be best for you.

Characteristics and features

Once you’ve decided which line will be best for you, the next step is to figure out which characteristics and features are most important to you. Check the list below and see which key features you need:

Milk frothing: Some models have milk frother carafes or steam wands built in, or you can also buy a Nespresso frother (Aeroccino) separately.

Some models have milk frother carafes or steam wands built in, or you can also buy a Nespresso frother (Aeroccino) separately. Water tank capacity: A larger water tank equals fewer refills, which is great if you drink a lot of coffee or have guests. However, smaller tanks are good if you are running low on space.

A larger water tank equals fewer refills, which is great if you drink a lot of coffee or have guests. However, smaller tanks are good if you are running low on space. Used capsule container capacity: A larger used capsule container is more convenient as you don’t need to empty it as often, but then again, it could take up more space.

A larger used capsule container is more convenient as you don’t need to empty it as often, but then again, it could take up more space. Heat-up time: Nespresso machines usually heat up pretty quickly (under 30 seconds). Some models can be even faster.

Nespresso machines usually heat up pretty quickly (under 30 seconds). Some models can be even faster. Size: Nespresso machines vary in size, so make sure to have enough counter space.

Nespresso machines vary in size, so make sure to have enough counter space. Design: Most machines have an aesthetically pleasing design and come in different colours (some Vertuo machines have 7 different colour options), so you can choose the machine that best suits your kitchen decor.

Most machines have an aesthetically pleasing design and come in different colours (some Vertuo machines have 7 different colour options), so you can choose the machine that best suits your kitchen decor. Programmable cup sizes: Some machines enable you to customise the amount of water for your preferred coffee strength and cup size.

Some machines enable you to customise the amount of water for your preferred coffee strength and cup size. Connectivity: Newer models may offer smart features such as remote brewing and descaling alerts.

Newer models may offer smart features such as remote brewing and descaling alerts. Noise level: Nespresso machines usually are fairly quiet, but some models can be slightly noisier when brewing (eg, some of the smaller Vertuo machines, like the Vertuo Next, due to their brewing system spinning up to 4000rpm).

Nespresso machines usually are fairly quiet, but some models can be slightly noisier when brewing (eg, some of the smaller Vertuo machines, like the Vertuo Next, due to their brewing system spinning up to 4000rpm). Descaling and maintenance: Nespresso machines will need regular descaling to maintain a good performance and last longer. Some models may be easier to look after and require less maintenance.

To conclude, remember that there isn’t one single perfect option for everyone. Choosing the right Nespresso machine depends on your individual needs and preferences. We hope this buying guide has shown you how to make a more informed decision and helped you find the best Nespresso coffee machine for you. Happy brewing!

