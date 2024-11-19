Price: $248 (down from $310 at Adidas)

Our Rating: 9.5

The Adidas Ultraboost Light stands out as the overall best running shoe, ideal for runners looking to elevate their performance and comfort. It’s a game-changer in the running world, offering an unmatched combination of plush cushioning, responsiveness, and durability, making it perfect for tackling long distances with ease.

What we like:

The plush cushioning and responsiveness provide exceptional comfort, making it perfect for long-distance running.

The shoe’s durability ensures it can handle plenty of miles while maintaining performance.

What we don’t like:

It’s best suited for neutral runners, so those needing extra support may find it lacking.

The focus on cushioning might make it feel less versatile for shorter runs or speedwork.

Here’s what we thought:

The Adidas Ultraboost Light impressed us with its exceptional comfort and plush cushioning, making it ideal for daily runs and long-distance training. The shoe’s lightness adds to the overall smooth ride, making it feel effortless on the feet. However, while the cushioning is excellent, the shoe might lack the responsiveness needed for speed workouts or races. Overall, it’s a great choice for runners prioritising comfort and a soft, cushioned feel.

Best long-distance running shoe: New Balance Fresh Foam x 1080v13

Price: $300.00 at STYLERUNNER

Our rating: 8/10

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 is the ultimate long-distance running shoe, built for comfort and endurance on those extended miles. The star of the show is the Fresh Foam X cushioning, which provides an ultra-soft, plush ride while maintaining responsiveness, making every step feel smooth and effortless. The shoe’s slightly rocker-shaped sole geometry also helps reduce fatigue by encouraging a natural forward roll, which is ideal for keeping your stride efficient over long distances. However, this level of cushioning might be overkill for shorter runs or everyday wear—it’s not the lightest or snappiest option, so you may find it less responsive on quick, short runs or speed workouts. But when it comes to tackling long miles with maximum comfort and support, the 1080v13 is hard to beat.

What we like:

The Fresh Foam X cushioning delivers an ultra-soft, plush ride, perfect for maximising comfort during long-distance runs.

The rocker-shaped sole geometry helps reduce fatigue by encouraging an efficient forward roll, ideal for extended mileage.

What we don’t like:

The heavy cushioning can feel excessive for shorter runs or everyday use.

It’s not the lightest or snappiest option, making it less suited for speed workouts or quick runs.

Best trail running shoe: Salomon Speedcross 6

Price: $245.89 - $270.60 at Amazon

Our rating: 8.5/10

The Salomon Speedcross 6 has been a trail-running favourite for a good minute, and it’s easy to see why. With its unbeatable traction - thanks to the grippy Contagrip outsole and those aggressive chevron lugs - these shoes stick to muddy trails, rocky paths, and everything in between like glue. They’re all about support too, with a snug, secure fit powered by Salomon’s Sensifit tech, so your feet stay comfy and blister-free no matter how far you go.

The lightweight upper is durable yet flexible, letting you move naturally while keeping debris out. And let’s not forget the Quicklace system, which makes tightening your shoes a breeze - one quick pull, and you’re good to go! You’ll see plenty of runners rocking these on the trails, and for good reason - they’re reliable, comfortable, and ready for any adventure you throw their way.

What we like:

The unbeatable traction from the Contagrip outsole and aggressive lugs make these shoes perfect for tackling muddy and rocky trails.

The Quicklace system and Sensifit tech provide a secure, hassle-free fit for all-day comfort and support.

What we don’t like:

The aggressive design may feel overkill for less technical trails or casual hikes.

Best road running shoe: ASICS GEL-Nimbus 26

Price: $299.00 at THE ICONIC

Our rating: 8.5/10

The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 26 is a dream for road runners, designed to make pounding the pavement feel like a breeze. These shoes have recently seen some excellent updates that take comfort and performance to the next level, like the plush PureGEL cushioning in the heel for a softer landing and the FF BLAST+ midsole, which delivers even more energy return to keep you going mile after mile. They’ve also improved the fit with a stretchy, breathable mesh upper that adapts to your foot while reducing hotspots.

If you’re trying these out, make sure to go half a size up, as they run a little snug - especially for runners who need extra toe room. With its durable outsole and enhanced comfort features, the GEL-Nimbus 26 is perfect for long runs, daily training, and anyone looking for a smooth, supportive ride on the road.

What we like:

The plush PureGEL cushioning and FF BLAST+ midsole offer exceptional comfort and energy return, making them ideal for long road runs.

The updated breathable mesh upper improves fit and reduces hotspots for a more comfortable experience.

What we don’t like:

The shoes run snug, so you may need to size up, especially if you prefer extra toe room.

They might feel too cushioned for runners seeking a firmer or more minimalist ride.

Best running shoes for overpronation: Hoka Arahi 7

Price: $289.99 at The Athlete’s Foot

Our rating: 8.5/10

The Hoka Arahi 7 is a gem for runners who overpronate, offering just the right mix of stability and comfort to keep you moving smoothly and safely. Overpronation, where your foot rolls inward a bit too much as you run, can lead to all sorts of issues, from achy knees to sore hips. That’s where the Arahi 7′s J-Frame technology comes in - it’s like a guiding hand for your feet, giving extra support on the inside to keep your stride in check without feeling stiff or clunky. It’s super lightweight, with the kind of plush cushioning Hoka is famous for. Sure, Hoka is best known for their Cliftons, but we reckon the Arahi 7 deserves a spot among their best.

What we like:

J-Frame support: It’s a game-changer for overpronators, providing stability without sacrificing that signature Hoka cushioning.

Despite being a stability shoe, it doesn’t feel bulky or heavy, making it perfect for beginners or longer runs.

What we don’t like:

It might feel snug for runners with wider feet, especially in the midfoot area.

While the cushioning is plush, the outsole could wear out faster for heavier runners or those clocking serious mileage.

Best running shoes for underpronation: Brooks Glycerin 21

Price: $329.99 at The Athlete’s Foot

Out rating: 8/10

Underpronation, or supination, can be a tricky challenge for runners, but the Brooks Glycerin 21 steps up as a top-tier solution for keeping your stride smooth and supported. Underpronation happens when your foot doesn’t roll inward enough during your run, often putting extra stress on the outer edges of your feet, ankles, and even your shins. It’s especially common for runners with high arches or less flexible ankles. That’s where the Glycerin 21 shines - its ultra-plush DNA LOFT cushioning absorbs impact beautifully, giving you a soft, balanced landing with every step. Plus, its flexible design encourages a more natural foot motion, helping to evenly distribute pressure and reduce the risk of injuries like stress fractures or shin splints.

What we like:

The DNA LOFT midsole provides an ultra-soft and comfortable ride, perfect for absorbing the impact caused by underpronation.

The flexible design encourages natural foot motion, which helps reduce the strain on the outer edges of the foot.

What we don’t like:

It’s on the higher end of the price spectrum, which might be a drawback for budget-conscious runners.

While the cushioning is plush, some runners might find it a bit too soft, sacrificing that springy, energetic feel.

What to consider when shopping for a running shoe

Finding the perfect running shoe isn’t just about picking the coolest design or your favourite brand - it’s about finding a shoe that works with your body, running style, and goals. Here are the key factors to keep in mind when shopping for your next pair:

Fit and comfort

Your running shoe should feel like an extension of your foot. A good fit means:

Enough room in the toe box to wiggle your toes.

A snug but not tight fit around your midfoot and heel.

About a thumb’s width of space between your toes and the end of the shoe. Always try shoes on with the same socks you plan to wear while running.

Type of running and terrain

Where you run plays a big role in your shoe choice:

Road running: Look for lightweight, cushioned shoes for paved surfaces.

Trail running: Opt for durable shoes with rugged outsoles and added grip for off-road adventures.

Track running: Consider lightweight racing shoes or spikes for speed and performance.

Pronation and arch type

Understanding your foot’s pronation (how it rolls when you run) and arch type (low, neutral, or high) is crucial. Overpronators need stability or motion-control shoes, while underpronators benefit from neutral or cushioned shoes. Let’s dive deeper into understanding your running style.

Overpronation vs. underpronation: Understanding your running style

When it comes to choosing the right running shoes, understanding your pronation type is key. Pronation refers to the natural way your foot rolls inward as it hits the ground during a run. While some pronation is normal and helps with shock absorption, too much or too little can affect your running efficiency and increase the risk of injuries. Here’s a breakdown of overpronation and underpronation to help you identify your running style and find the right shoes.

What is overpronation?

Overpronation occurs when your foot rolls inward excessively as it lands. This often causes more weight to be distributed along the inside of your foot, putting additional stress on the arch, ankle, and knees. Overpronation is common in runners with flat feet or low arches.

Common signs of overpronation:

Shoes wear out quickly on the inside edge.

Frequent injuries such as shin splints, plantar fasciitis, or knee pain.

Feeling instability when running, especially on uneven surfaces.

What is underpronation?

Underpronation, or supination, happens when your foot rolls outward instead of inward after landing. This places extra pressure on the outer edges of the foot and reduces shock absorption. Runners with high arches are more likely to underpronate.

Common signs of underpronation:

Shoes wear out more along the outer edge.

Pain or discomfort in the ankles, outer knees, or hips.

Difficulty absorbing impact, leading to fatigue or joint pain after long runs.

How to determine your pronation type

Not sure if you overpronate or underpronate? There are two popular methods:

Check your shoe wear: Look at the soles of your old running shoes. Uneven wear patterns can indicate your pronation style.

Gait analysis: Visit a specialty running store for a professional gait analysis. They can assess your foot movement and recommend the right type of shoe.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.