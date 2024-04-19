Looking for a faster and healthier way to prepare meals? Check out the best air fryers in New Zealand and find one that suits your needs, budget and tastebuds.

Today’s air fryers can now do so much more than cook some crispy hot chips fast.

They’ve grown in size to accommodate succulent roast lambs, scrumptious chicken meals, and a range of fish dishes. But they’re also the go-to kitchen appliance when you want a less oily and healthier version of calamari rings, chicken schnitzel, or roast potatoes.

But how do you know which air fryer can cook your favourite meals? Can the budget options produce delicious dishes, or will you have to opt for a premium model? What features can’t you live without?

There’s no need to get hangry. We’ve identified the best air fryers in New Zealand in the budget, mid and premium ranges. You’ll even discover the vital criteria to look for when shopping around for your next favourite kitchen companion.

Here’s what you need to know.

The best air fryers in 2024

Ready to buy one of the best air fryers in New Zealand? These are the models we recommend making room for in your kitchen.

The best premium air fryers

The best mid-range air fryers

The best budget air fryers

The best premium air fryers

Sometimes, you need to cook multiple meals at once, especially if you have fussy eaters in your household. This is no trouble for the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer. You can prepare the same dish differently or place separate food items inside the 3.8-litre baskets. It can even make sure they finish at the same time so everyone gets to eat together.

Connor (Skimlinks SEO Editor), with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Our hands-on review:

“This past Christmas, my parents surprised me with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, knowing I was trying to eat healthier. Let me tell you, it’s been a game-changer for my weeknight meals! I can now whip up clean dishes with minimal oil (which means lower calories!), which is a huge win. The size is perfect - I can cook two different things at once! I’ve even roasted a whole chicken in there when I had friends come over, and it came out incredibly tender and juicy, all in way less time than my regular oven.”

Connor, Skimlinks SEO Editor (gifted at Christmas by his family)

Pros

Both baskets have non-stick surfaces and are easy to wash up.

You can prepare large batches in both draws and match the cooking program.

Cons

Only the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

Price: $499.99

Shop here

This high-tech air fryer manages to perfectly mimic what oil does to different types of food during the frying process. Whether it’s chips or steaks, the Healthy Choice 8L Digital Air Fryer serves up delicious and healthy meals with a simple press of the button. The user-friendly touchscreen is simple enough that anyone can be a master chef in the kitchen.

Pros

It’s the perfect size for a family of four.

The basket is large enough for ribs and roasts.

Cons

It can get quite noisy on the higher settings.

Price: $451.99

Shop here

Sleek and powerful are the only words to describe the Goslash 30L Digital Multi-function Air Fryer Oven. The double-layer heating elements are game-changers as it can prepare meals fast without needing anything to be drenched in cooking oil. Plus, it can bake, broil and dehydrate food to perfection.

Pros

You’ll get some excellent accessories out of the box, like the rotisserie fork and air fry basket.

The presets can handle bagels, pizzas, cookies and snacks.

Cons

It’s pretty heavy and not easy to move around the kitchen.

Price: $797.99

Shop here

Entertainers, large families and meal preppers love the Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer. It can prepare a feast for the ages or two separate meals for the household. When the divider is in place, you can sync the temperature settings or the timers so all components of your dish are ready at once. Alternatively, you can easily slide it out to maximise the 10.4-litre capacity for roasts, baked goods and more.

Pros

The handles reach all around the basket, so you can grip it with two hands.

It can also bake, proof and dehydrate your favourite foods.

Cons

You’ll need to make some room on your kitchen counter to make it fit.

Price: $599.99

Shop here

Have you ever seen a French-door air fryer? This elegant appliance seamlessly blends with your kitchen decor and is capable of air frying, baking, broiling, and roasting. The Kitchen Couture French Door Air Fryer also comes with 22 preset cooking functions that prepare mouth-watering meals with precise accuracy.

Pros

It has an automatic shut-off function so your food doesn’t overcook.

All the accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Cons

It only cooks up to 200 degrees Celsius, which is lower for convention-style ovens.

Price: $700

Shop here

The best mid-range air fryers in New Zealand

Reheating, baking, and roasting—the Ninja Air Fryer Max can do it all with the touch of a button. It might look like a smaller appliance. However, it packs a lot of power and can cook meals up to 50 per cent faster than traditional fan-forced ovens. It also makes them healthier by reducing fat by up to 75 per cent.

Pros

It can reach temperatures as high as 240 degrees Celsius.

The Max Crisp program can make frozen foods crunchy and fresh.

Cons

The capacity is too small for large families.

Price: $399.99

Shop here

The Masterpro 5L Ultimate Electric All-in-One Air Fryer is perfect if you are constantly searching for kitchen counter space. It’s not just an air fryer. It can steam vegetables, cook rice and even make rich, creamy yoghurt. All you need to do is throw in the ingredients, push a button and wait for your five-star meal.

Pros

There’s a delayed start option if you want dishes ready by a specific time.

Each cooking function has its own timing programs.

Cons

Removable parts are dishwasher safe, but you’ll have to give the lid a scrub.

Price: $544.95

Shop here

There are plenty of mid-range air fryers with larger capacities. But we like the Healthy Choice 23L Digital Air Fryer Convection Oven because it can cook rotisserie meals, fit baking trays inside and prepare dishes faster than traditional ovens. It reaches temperatures as high as 230 degrees Celsius and features a viewable window so you can keep an eye on your food at all times.

Pros

It comes with 14 pre-set cooking programs ranging from toast to chicken wings.

You’ll also find multiple accessories in the box.

Cons

It takes up a lot of kitchen counter space.

Price: $321.51

Shop here

The best budget air fryers in New Zealand

If you love watching your food cook, you’ll adore the Healthy Choice 6.5L Glass Digital Air Fryer Oven. This model is large enough to prepare meals for families of up to four people and includes eight pre-set programs to make it even easier to assemble your favourite fish, chicken or vegetable dishes.

Pros

● The glass tray is easier to clean than the traditional metal ones.

● The temperate controls range from 40 to 200 degrees Celcius.

Cons

● You need to be extra careful handling the glass display when your meal is ready.

Price: $161.24

Shop here

Who doesn’t love hearing the sound of a bell letting you know when dinner is ready? The Maxkon New 7L Air Fryer gently chimes to announce it’s time to eat. If you’re not feeling peckish, you can keep it warm for up to two hours without sacrificing flavours.

Pros

It will automatically turn off once it reaches the preset temperature so your food doesn’t overcook.

All parts are dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean.

Cons

It only comes with a 12-month warranty.

Price: $259.95

Shop here

The Devanti Air Fryer 2.5L Electric Fryer is an excellent budget option for tiny kitchens. The tray capacity is ideal if you’re cooking for yourself or need some sides for you and your partner. While it might not be large enough for roast dinners, it can still serve up plenty of healthy fried treats.

Pros

It features durable stainless steel heating elements and a heat shield vent.

There’s a non-slip base, so it remains in place when you use the basket.

Cons

You control it via knobs rather than an LCD display.

Price: $259.99

Shop here

For first-time air fryers, we recommend the Culinary Co Digital 8 Litre Air Fryer. It includes all the core features, including eight preset cooking modes operable from a user-friendly touch screen and a dishwasher-safe basket, so you won’t have to dread cleaning up after a meal.

Pros

The basket features a unique bucket-style handle to move it around safely.

It has an 8-litre capacity, which can feed up to five people.

Cons

The white colour can get dirty easily, so wipe it down after use.

Price: $260

Shop here

Things to consider when buying an air fryer in New Zealand

While you might be excited to get an air fryer, there are some features you should keep an eye out for before you finalise your purchase. These are the specifications we recommend reviewing.

Size and capacity: A three to four-litre air fryer can feed up to four people. It can also handle larger food items. We recommend capacities above five litres or convection oven air fryers for larger families.

A three to four-litre air fryer can feed up to four people. It can also handle larger food items. We recommend capacities above five litres or convection oven air fryers for larger families. Wattage and power consumption: The average air fryer runs at 1500 to 2000 watts, which equates to approximately 12 cents per load. If the wattage exceeds this, you may need to consider your usage and energy costs.

The average air fryer runs at 1500 to 2000 watts, which equates to approximately 12 cents per load. If the wattage exceeds this, you may need to consider your usage and energy costs. Features: Smart air fryers make cooking less of a chore. Review the number of pre-sets and timers to ensure they align with your preferred dishes. Don’t underestimate other functionalities, such as keeping dishes warm, in case you’re not hungry when the program has been completed.

Smart air fryers make cooking less of a chore. Review the number of pre-sets and timers to ensure they align with your preferred dishes. Don’t underestimate other functionalities, such as keeping dishes warm, in case you’re not hungry when the program has been completed. Ease of use and cleaning: No one likes washing up after cooking a delicious meal. Check that removable parts are dishwasher safe and that other components need no more than a wipe-down.

No one likes washing up after cooking a delicious meal. Check that removable parts are dishwasher safe and that other components need no more than a wipe-down. Brand and warranty: Some of the top air fryer brands we recommend include Ninja, Healthy Choice and Devanti. They have a range of models suitable for every type of household. If you plan on using these appliances regularly, we suggest checking the warranty and choosing an option with a minimum of two years.

Air fryer frequently asked questions

Is air frying healthier than deep frying?

Yes! Air fryers use up to 80 per cent less oil than deep-frying methods and can even cut calories by up to 70 per cent.

What can I cook in an air fryer?

Air fryers can cook the same foods as deep fryers. They are also capable of preparing pizzas, ribs, and even roast dinners, including vegetables.

Can I use an air fryer to reheat food?

Some of the best air fryers in New Zealand feature a reheat program. It sets the temperature perfectly so that it tastes like it did when it was initially made.

Do I need to preheat an air fryer?

You don’t need to preheat an air fryer. However, warming it for three or four minutes before placing food inside the baskets can improve the cooking quality.

How do I clean my air fryer?

Most removable air fryer parts are dishwasher-safe, and sometimes, the baskets are also. We recommend reviewing the specifications to see how easy cleaning up after cooking meals will be.

Is it safe to use an air fryer with parchment paper?

It is safe to use parchment paper in air fryers. However, it shouldn’t be left inside the basket alone and should be kept clear of any heating elements.

What are the best oils to use in an air fryer?

You don’t need to use oils in airy fryers. But if you choose to, we recommend using light olive oil, canola, sunflower, peanut, sesame or avocado oils if you’re cooking meals in the air fryer under 180 degrees Celsius.

Can I use frozen food in an air fryer?

Yes, you can! There are even cooking programs for frozen meals, including vegetables, meats and fish.

How long does it take to cook food in an air fryer?

The time it takes to cook food in an air fryer will vary according to the type of meal and its size. For example, vegetables can be ready in as little as 10 minutes, and thick-cut steaks will take as long as 30 minutes.

Where can I find air fryer recipes?

Some top manufacturers, like Ninja, feature recipes on their websites. Others include them as a pamphlet in the box with the air fryer.

What are the best air fryer brands in New Zealand?

We recommend Ninja, Healthy Choice, and Devanti as the best air fryer brands. Each offers a range of styles, models, and capacities to suit different needs and budgets.

Where can I buy an air fryer in New Zealand?

You can purchase an air fryer from several major retailers. We suggest checking out Ninja, Best Deals and NZ Sale as a first port of call.

What is the typical price range for air fryers in NZ?

There are budget air fryers in New Zealand that start as low as $150 and high-tech air fryers going for as much as $800.

Do I need to buy any additional accessories for my air fryer?

If you’re purchasing a convection air fryer, you may want to buy some accessories, such as rotisseries and baking trays, if they don’t come with the appliance. However, most air fryers in New Zealand come with everything you need to cook a delicious meal.

What is the warranty on air fryers in New Zealand?

Most air fryers come with a minimum 12-month warranty. However, some models have two or three-year warranties.

How do you choose the best air fryers in New Zealand?

As fans of fast, healthy and delicious meals, we’ve conducted extensive research on the best air fryers in New Zealand and reviewed hundreds of positive and negative customer reviews. We’ve even put on our aprons and tested these products for ourselves. This comprehensive analysis helped us narrow down the top options for Kiwi kitchens.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.