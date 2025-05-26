I tried the Eva Sofa Bed for 7 days, here’s my review

Price: $2,915

Available on Evahome.co.nz

Pros :

Fast, tool-free setup - goes from box to ready in minutes.

- goes from box to ready in minutes. Durable fabrics - high Martindale rating = long-lasting, even with daily use.

- high Martindale rating = long-lasting, even with daily use. Eco-friendly design - made with sustainable materials, including recycled fabric options.

- made with sustainable materials, including recycled fabric options. Comfort meets support - soft cushions that don’t compromise on sturdiness.

Cons :

Lightweight frame – may look less solid initially, but feels better than expected.

– may look less solid initially, but feels better than expected. Low-to-ground slide-out for bed – requires a bit of crouching to convert to a bed.

Need-to-knows:

Warranty : five years.

: five years. Seats : Up to three people comfortably.

: Up to three people comfortably. Colours : Terracotta, Marble White, Oatmeal, Olive, Moss Green, Rose, Slate, Sand, Midnight Navy.

: Terracotta, Marble White, Oatmeal, Olive, Moss Green, Rose, Slate, Sand, Midnight Navy. Fabric options : Classic Weave, Chenille, Chunky Weave, Recycled Weave (not all colours are available in every fabric - you can check that out in more detail on their site).

: Classic Weave, Chenille, Chunky Weave, Recycled Weave (not all colours are available in every fabric - you can check that out in more detail on their site). Sofa dimensions : 188cm (L) x 111cm (W) x 88cm (H).

: 188cm (L) x 111cm (W) x 88cm (H). Bed dimensions (when open) : 188cm (L) x 153cm (W) x 88cm (H).

: 188cm (L) x 153cm (W) x 88cm (H). Frame materials: Solid American Ash timber and plywood with an American Ash veneer finish.

Eva Slideway Sofa Bed: The full review

First impressions

Unboxing the Eva Slideaway Sofa Bed, my first thought was, “Okay, this actually looks really nice.” The fabric felt sturdy, the colour was spot on, and it slotted into my space better than I expected. I did have a couple of little doubts though, mainly around how solid it would feel once set up, since it’s pretty lightweight. But putting it together was super straightforward, and once it was in place, it actually felt more stable than I thought. So while I wasn’t 100% sold right out of the box, I was about 99% there, and it definitely made a strong first impression.

How comfortable is the Eva Slideaway Sofa Bed?

The mattress on the Eva sofa bed was really comfortable, a medium firm plushy mattress that I personally found easy to rest on and took a few afternoon naps on it (managed to get in a solid couple of hours) and didn’t find it uncomfortable on my back on any of the occasions, unlike some of the sofa beds I have used in the past.

Setup

Having to put together furniture yourself is no fun (there I said it!), and no one wants to spend hours (or days, like I have in some cases) putting together furniture with so many steps and the need for various tools involved. So when I started assembling the sofa bed, I was so happy with how simplistic it was to put this all together, and with no tools needed! Everything came in four boxes, the biggest being for the back frame and the base. The frame and the arm rests are already joined (super handy) and only needed to be folded out. The base needed the legs screwed in (twist screws, like I said, no tools needed) and with L marking so you know exactly where to put them in (but it’s not hard to figure out) and then hand screws to attach the base to the back frame and arm rests. This took not even five minutes (thanks Dad for the help!) and again can’t stress how easy it was. Once we were confident with it being sturdy, we started unpacking the mattresses and cushions and added the covers to them - they are both separate covers for the base and backing, but you can zip them together to keep them joined.

Design and support

The Eva Slideaway Sofa Bed comes in a great range of colours and fabrics, which makes it pretty easy to find something that would suit our space. We went with the Moss Green in the Classic Weave, and honestly, I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. I’ve definitely been caught out before by colours looking completely different in real life compared to online, but this time it was spot on - what I saw on the screen is exactly what we got.

If you’re a bit unsure or want to be extra sure before choosing, you can order free fabric swatches from the Eva site. It’s such a handy option, especially when you’re buying something like furniture online. I highly recommend doing that if you want to see how it’ll look in your space first.

Materials used

The Eva Slideaway Sofa Bed strikes a great balance between quality and sustainability. It comes in four fabric options: Classic and Chunky Weave, which are both 100% polyester; a soft chenille blend; and Recycled Weave, made entirely from recycled polyester. The frame combines solid American Ash with plywood and is finished in a natural, low-VOC oil, which is not only durable but also better for the environment. The seat and back cushions are made with layers of supportive foam, wrapped in upcycled foam and polyester fibre, making it both comfortable and eco-conscious.

Personally, I really appreciate the thoughtful mix of materials. It feels like care went into creating something that’s stylish, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable option without compromising on quality, this sofa bed is a great choice - it feels solid and well-made.

One feature that stood out to me is the use of low-VOC materials. If you have little ones at home or just want to keep your indoor air as clean as possible, that’s a big plus. VOCs (volatile organic compounds) can contribute to indoor air pollution, so knowing this sofa helps reduce that is definitely reassuring, especially for family households.

Final verdict: Should you buy the Eva Sofa Bed?

If you’re after a stylish, compact, and genuinely comfortable sofa bed in NZ, the Eva Slideaway is a solid pick. It has that great balance between practical and aesthetic, as well as being really easy to set up (seriously, it took under ten minutes with zero tools).

The mattress is supportive without being stiff, and it works just as well for a full night’s sleep as it does for a quick arvo nap. As far as sofa beds go, this one blends in beautifully with most spaces, and the colour options give it that extra bit of flexibility.

Is it the best sofa bed in New Zealand? That depends on what you’re after. The low-to-ground pull-out might not suit everyone, but for me, it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

Overall, if you’re short on space and want something that’s comfy, low-maintenance, and actually looks good, the Eva Slideaway is one of the best sofa beds New Zealand has on offer.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.