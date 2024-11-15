When Dyson first entered the hair care market in 2016, saying you’d done your hair with a Dyson sounded as crazy as my ironing board hair hack given the brand was famed for its vacuums and air purifiers.

Since the release of the first Dyson hair tool - the Supersonic hair dryer - the company has continued to develop its hair care range to include the Corrale cordless hair straightener, the Airwrap, a multi styler and dryer all-in-one and the AirStrait, a wet to dry straightener that we put to the test and you can read the full review.

The latest device is the Airwrap i.d. and I’ve been lucky enough to get my hair styling hands on one to review and here is my honest opinion.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. box with accessories and attachments. Phone and hair clips are not included.

What is the Dyson Airwrap i.d.?

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is a six-in-one tool that can dry, curl, shape and smooth. Unlike traditional hair styling tools that often rely on extreme heat and can leave your hair with that singed feeling, the Airwrap i.d. uses a unique airflow mechanism that is designed to take less toll on your hair.

You can also get personalised styling options tailored to your hair type and hair behaviour by setting your hair type in the app and enabling the Airwrap i.d. settings to be controlled via Bluetooth. The Airwrap i.d. then adapts to different hair types and textures so you can get the best results.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. review

First impressions

The first thing you notice when unpacking the Airwrap i.d. is the sleek design and colours. The six attachments and three accessory pieces are individually wrapped and stored in a soft shell case you will never want to hide in the bathroom cupboard. The packaging has some quick start tips for each attachment and its purpose if you prefer to skip the instruction manual and get straight down to the hair styling business.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. packaging.

How I use the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

I’ve been using the original Airwrap for the past 12 months and also trialled the Dyson Airstrait, so I already have the Dyson app installed and it’s quick to add another device to my existing account by taking a photo of the Airwrap i.d’s serial number. The app then takes you through the steps to set up Bluetooth connectivity between your phone and the Airwrap i.d and asks six questions about your hair’s personality.

I follow the prompts and enter my hair type as wavy, long, medium density, it retains styles quite well, my hair styling level is mid-range at ‘practised’, and my hair styling goals are straightening, tame volume, control frizz and retain style. This is all to inform the i.d. curl personalised curling sequence to take the manual work out of counting down the time for holding each curl and remembering to press the cold shot at the end to set the curl, which was the old process.

These inputs will, according to the Dyson app, all serve to “achieve perfect uniform curls throughout your entire head”. It is important to note that the i.d. curl personalisation applies only to the conical Airwrap barrels and not the brushes, fast dryer or dryer + flyaway smoother.

My thick, curly and wavy hair prior to styling.

Prior to using the barrels and the curl i.d. functionality, you’ll first need to dry your hair to about 70-80% dry, according to my hairdresser, using one of the dryer attachments. Depending on the style you want, the Dyson app has various tutorials that will take you through the order in which to use the attachments.

As an experienced original Airwrap user, I hadn’t previously used the fast dryer attachment as it’s unique to the Airwrap i.d. I chose the fast dryer to start with on my wet hair to roughly dry it before sectioning it to style. And wow, the fast dryer feels powerful and is much easier to use than the other drying attachments and quicker than usual to dry my thick, long hair.

I then sectioned my hair and switched to the round brush to perfect the style. The round brush is another improvement from the original Airwrap. It is slightly larger, and in my opinion, achieves a much better and quicker result than the smaller size for my hair type and styling method. I style with the round brush by holding the brush to my roots and wrapping my hair around the brush before turning on the power. When it’s on and the air is blowing I will slowly move the brush down the hair section and twist the brush to create tension to both straighten the hair and give it a soft curl. As you can see, the results speak for themselves.

After using my favourite attachment, the round brush.

After getting comfortable with the tool I then attempted the curl i.d. functionality for my second round. It takes a little getting used to remembering to connect to the app via your phone and flick the curl i.d. switch but once you do, it’s very straightforward and the app guides you through the timing of each phase.

The Dyson app i.d. curl setting controls the tool settings tailored to the timing and heat that’s needed for your hair type.

Why we love it

I can honestly say that both the original Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Airwrap i.d. leave my hair super slick and shiny with the style holding and lasting for days. It’s much quicker than a standard hair dryer and separate round brush, or curler, and leaves you with a salon-quality result. The tutorials in the Dyson app are super easy to follow and there are a wide variety of hairstyle tutorials to choose from.

Is the Dyson Airwrap i.d. worth the price?

At $849, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is pricey but if you style your hair at home most days or pay for salon blow drys to get the look you want, the cost is worth considering given it replaces the need for a blowdryer, straightener, curling wand - basically all your styling devices and if you keep your eyes peeled during sale periods you might be able to save yourself a few dollars. The only other criticism is that the barrel tool’s technology is a little tricky to get right at first with long and thick hair like mine. If the section of hair was too large some of it would slip off the barrel ruining the uniform curl effect, so we recommend experimenting to find the best approach for you.

Conclusion

If you don’t already have the original Dyson Airwrap then I’d recommend the Dyson Airwrap i.d. given the price point is the same and the i.d. has enhanced functionality and improved attachments.

Frequently asked questions about the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

What’s the difference between the Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Airwrap i.d.?

The Dyson Airwrap i.d is an upgrade on the Dyson Airwrap with the key differences being connectivity and app integration with Bluetooth technology to enable personalised styling settings tailored to your specific hair traits and skill level. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. also comes with three different attachments: a new conical barrel, larger volumising brush and a fast dryer.

Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap i.d. in New Zealand?

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in the colour strawberry bronze/blush pink is available at Dyson.co.nz for $899. The exclusive gifting set comes with a stunning presentation case and detangling comb along with an additional travel bag valued at $99 only when you purchase from Dyson directly.

How to clean the Dyson Airwrap i.d. filter?

Both the Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Airwrap i.d. come with a C-shaped filter cleaning brush and a filter light that will light up and flash when it’s time to clean the filter. To clean the filter the first step is to remove the outer filter cage by pushing it down towards the base of the tool where the power cord is. Then connect the C-shape brush by clipping it onto the power cord and moving the brush up over the filter, and then turn the brush to clean from side to side. Remove the brush and then repeat with the outer filter cage turning the brush from side to side, ideally over the rubbish bin or a sink to collect any debris. You can also wash the removable filter piece with water and dry it before placing it back onto the tool.

The first step to clean your Dyson Airwrap i.d. is to remove the outer filter cage.

Is the Dyson Airwrap i.d. better than the original Dyson Airwrap?

Yes. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is an improvement on the Dyson Airwrap. The improvements include app integration with Bluetooth technology to enable personalised styling settings with three different attachments.

What attachments come with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.?

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. comes with six hair styling attachments. A conical Airwrap barrel, 40mm Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, large round volumising brush, Coanda smoothing dryer and a fast dryer. A detangling comb, filter cleaning brush and presentation case with phone stand are also included.

Can I use the Dyson Airwrap i.d. on wet hair?

Yes. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. comes with six different attachments with the fast dryer or Coanda smoothing dryer most suited to use on wet hair.

Does the Dyson Airwrap i.d. work on all hair types?

Yes. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. has Bluetooth connectivity and app integration to enable personalised styling settings tailored to your specific hair type.

