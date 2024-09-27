Advertisement
Home / The Selection
Updated

When is Black Friday? | Black Friday New Zealand 2024

4 mins to read
Explore, discover and save with this year's exclusive Black Friday deals. Photo / Unsplash

In the digital age, Black Friday has transformed into an online shopping frontier. No longer confined to the physical realm of brick-and-mortar stores, the best of the thrill primarily takes place in the virtual world where you have access to thousands of deals on items your were probably going to buy sooner or later anyway, so you can save a few dollars by shopping now.

Imagine the convenience of lounging on your couch, browsing through a seemingly endless array of deals. The online Black Friday experience offers more than just convenience. It’s also a chance to discover hidden gems, to find unique products that might not be available in your local stores. With the vastness of the internet at your fingertips, the possibilities are endless.

So, whether you’re a seasoned online shopper or just dipping your toes into the digital world, Black Friday offers an exciting opportunity to explore, discover, and save. It’s a thrilling adventure, right from the comfort of your own home.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping phenomenon that has evolved into a digital treasure hunt. It’s a day of incredible deals and discounts, offering shoppers the opportunity to snag amazing bargains on a wide range of products.

No longer confined to the physical realm of brick-and-mortar stores, Black Friday has expanded into the online world. This means you can enjoy the thrill of the hunt from the comfort of your own home, exploring a vast array of deals and discovering hidden gems. Whatever you’re looking for, from the latest gadgets, stylish clothing, to home essentials, Black Friday is your chance to score some serious savings. It’s a shopping adventure that’s both exciting and rewarding.

When is Black Friday in New Zealand?

Black Friday in New Zealand will be on Friday, November 29, 2024. This is the same date as in many other countries.

What is the origin of Black Friday?

It all started back in the United States, way back in the 1950s. People were so excited about the holiday shopping season that they’d flood the stores on the day after Thanksgiving. The traffic was so bad, they called it “Black Friday.”

Fast forward to today, and Black Friday has become a global phenomenon. Retailers around the world offer massive discounts, and shoppers from all corners of the globe flock to stores and websites to snag the best deals.

Best deals on right now

Even though Black Friday is still some time away, some online retailers are already offering incredible deals. Take a look below to see the best deals available right now:

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday in New Zealand is set to hit on Monday, December 2nd, 2024. As usual, it’ll follow the Black Friday shopping frenzy. Get ready for some serious online deals!

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.

