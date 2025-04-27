Discover Australia with AAT Kings’ easy-going guided holidays 

Red Bill Beach, Tasmania. Image credit Tourism Australia

AAT Kings’ stress-free coach holidays reveal Australia in a whole new light.

For decades, coach touring has quietly offered a smart way to explore Australia. But today’s guided tours are far from the staid stereotype. With expert guides, curated experiences, modern comfort and access to regions you might never reach on your own, companies like AAT Kings are changing the way travellers see the country – and each other.

More and more, experienced travellers are seeking a style of travel that’s immersive but manageable, adventurous but comfortable – and that’s exactly where guided touring shines. Australia is a land of extremes: vast distances, diverse climates and remote natural wonders that aren’t always easy to reach. Touring by coach bridges those gaps with ease, allowing guests to take in everything from iconic landmarks to lesser-known local gems without the pressure of navigating unfamiliar terrain or the hassles of a regular road trip.

Cape du Couedic Lighthouse, Kangaroo Island. Image credit Gab Rivera

There’s also a growing appetite for travel that’s meaningful, where time and access are used wisely. Rather than racing through a checklist, today’s coach tours focus on quality time in each destination. Travel Directors share stories and the history of each place you visit, plus there’s plenty of time to explore and often the kind of behind-the-scenes access that’s hard to come by on your own. It’s a format that appeals to solo travellers, couples and even multigenerational families – anyone seeking connection and comfort alongside their sense of adventure.

Ben Hall, CEO of AAT Kings, puts it succinctly: “What makes guided holidays like these so special is that they allow you to enjoy the journey without the stress of planning or logistics. Doing it by coach also offers a comfortable and relaxed way to travel, and the knowledge and warmth provided by the driver and guide bring each destination to life.”

Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Tasmania

From dramatic landscapes to underground stays, here are just a few reasons why now is the time to explore South Australia, Tasmania and beyond by coach.

1. It turns the journey into part of the adventure.

Instead of dashing from place to place with your eyes on the map, guided travel means handing over the logistics to the experts. It’s ideal for those who want to cover a lot of ground without the strain of self-driving or coordinating flights, car hire and accommodation. The AAT Kings team of experts take care of everything, right down to the National Park entrance fees, so guests can just lean back and enjoy the unfolding scenery.

2. Local knowledge makes all the difference

Bicheno Penguins, Tasmania. Image credit Tourism Australia

AAT Kings Travel Directors are not only experts in their fields, they’re great storytellers too. That means you don’t just see a destination, you learn about the culture and history through narratives that bring it to life. In Tasmania, that might mean learning about convict histories in Port Arthur or rare wildlife on the Tasman Peninsula. In South Australia, it might be the stories of ancient lands in the Ikara-Flinders Ranges or the underground lifestyle of Coober Pedy. What sets AAT Kings apart is its team of local knowledgeable, charismatic guides. These aren’t just Driver Guides or Travel Directors – they’re educators, historians and entertainers rolled into one. From identifying rare wildlife on Tasmania’s rugged coastlines to sharing First Nations stories in the red centre, their insights turn every journey into a conversation with the landscape.

3. Curated experiences offer more than you might expect

AAT Kings’ itineraries are thoughtfully planned to blend the iconic with the unexpected. Ben Hall recalls his own experience on the Outback Adventure tour: “On our Outback Adventure tour, for instance, we went from the vibrant culture of Adelaide to the vastness of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges, and then to Coober Pedy, where we stayed in an underground hotel, which was a fabulous experience unlike any other.”

These tours aren’t about box-ticking or whistle-stop sightseeing – they MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® - from discovering the history and personal stories behind the immediate landscape to creating life-long memories along the way.

4. It’s a social way to travel – if you want it to be

Remarkable Rocks, Kangaroo Island. Image credit Tourism Australia

Coach touring often draws like-minded travellers. For those who enjoy meeting new people, it offers an instant sense of camaraderie and community. For those who prefer solitude, there’s plenty of time to simply sit back and enjoy the view. Either way, shared experiences – whether it’s watching the sun rise over Uluru or tasting whisky at a Tasmanian distillery – lean into connections of a lifetime.

5. You’ll see more, with less stress

Travelling independently can be thrilling, but it also comes with a heavy admin load. Guided holidays remove the decision fatigue and allow you to focus on the experience itself. With a blend of included activities and optional extras, travellers still have choices, but none of the pressure.

6. Nature and culture are front and centre

Whether it’s the otherworldly rock formations of Kata Tjuta, the pristine coasts of Tasmania or the rich red earth of the outback, Australia’s wild beauty is a central part of any AAT Kings itinerary. But so too is culture. Guests might take part in a cultural experience with First Nations guides, explore historic penal settlements or visit local art galleries and food producers along the way.

7. Comfort and quality matter more than ever

Today’s coaches are a far cry from the cramped buses of yesteryear. AAT Kings guided tours use spacious, air-conditioned vehicles with reclining seats, panoramic windows and onboard amenities that make long distances fly by. Along the way guests stay in premium hotels, lodges and eco-resorts, carefully selected to put you in the heart of every must-see and hidden gem.

8.​ Some moments are simply unforgettable

By choosing to travel on an AAT Kings journey that includes MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® experiences, you can be assured that you will be contributing in a meaningful way to the people and places you visit. One example of this is NITA Education which provides Aboriginal experiences across Tasmania. Owners, Trish and Craig, who are palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal), share their local history which spans over 2000 generations as guests walk along the shores of the Derwent River, discover bush tucker and take part in a traditional smoking ceremony. This passing of knowledge is important to the palawa people and provides much needed jobs. For Ben Hall, one such moment came as a repeat visitor to one of Australia’s most iconic sites: “It was seeing Uluru and Kata Tjuta again that really took my breath away. Despite having visited many times before, the experience was awe-inspiring, particularly with the beauty of the landscape enhanced by recent rains.”

The beauty of a guided holiday is that it blends ease and access with moments that feel anything but routine. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or an old hand, a curated experience like this can shift your perspective.

9. Meet the tours: a closer look at two favourites

Tassie’s Wilderness Icons takes guests deep into the island’s National Parks and coastal hamlets. You’ll explore Cradle Mountain, cruise the Gordon River and savour artisan produce in Hobart. Meanwhile, the Outback Adventure stretches from Adelaide to Alice Springs, with unforgettable highlights like the Ikara-Flinders Ranges, Coober Pedy’s moonlike landscapes and the awe-inspiring majesty of Uluru. Each tour is crafted to flow smoothly, offering a rhythm of activity and rest that suits a wide range of travellers.

10. How to choose the right tour for you

With so many guided tours on offer, it’s worth considering a few factors. Do you want to focus on nature, food, or culture? Are you after a short escape or an epic adventure? AAT Kings’ tours range from five to fifteen days, with various levels of activity and optional add-ons.

