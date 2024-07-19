Best sofa beds in New Zealand

The Ecosa Rio Armchair Sofa Bed is a space-saving hero for suburban living. This innovative 1.5 seater transforms effortlessly from a living room haven to a comfy guest bed. Ditch the lumpy cushions! The Rio features a built-in hybrid mattress of pocket springs and plush foam for supportive seating and a comfortable sleep experience for one. The backrest easily pulls out, creating a ready-to-use bed in seconds. Available in various fabrics, the Rio complements your décor and is even made with recycled materials, making it a stylish and sustainable choice for your cosy space.

Specifications:

Size: Available in 1.5-seater option (converts to a single-size bed)

Material:

Fabric: 100% Polyester fabric (specific type of fabric not available)

100% Polyester fabric (specific type of fabric not available) Padding: 80% Recycled poly fill

80% Recycled poly fill Mattress: Hybrid mattress with pocket springs and plush foam (specific details not provided)

Dimensions:

Bed: Converts to a single-size bed (likely standard dimensions of 91cm x 191cm)

Additional features:

Easy pull-out mechanism for sofa bed transformation

Built-in hybrid mattress

Sustainable construction with recycled materials

Pros:

Space-saving hero: Living in a suburban area often means maximising space. The Rio’s 1.5-seater design makes it ideal for smaller apartments or cosy living rooms. It provides comfortable seating for one during the day and transforms into a convenient sleeping option for a single guest.

Effortless transformation: Ditch the struggle! The Rio features a simple pull-out mechanism, allowing you to convert the sofa into a ready-to-use bed in seconds. No more wrestling with heavy frames.

Stylish and sustainable: The Rio comes in a variety of fabrics to complement your décor, and Ecosa uses recycled materials in its construction, making it a great choice for the eco-conscious consumer.

Comfortable seating: The built-in hybrid mattress offers a combination of pocket springs and plush foam, providing supportive seating for everyday use.

Cons:

Limited sleeping capacity: As a 1.5-seater, the Rio is best suited for single sleepers. It might not be ideal for couples or larger guests.

May not be ideal for back pain sufferers: The built-in mattress offers a medium-firm feel, which might not be suitable for everyone, especially those with back problems.

The built-in mattress offers a medium-firm feel, which might not be suitable for everyone, especially those with back problems. Limited storage: The Rio doesn’t offer any built-in storage compartments, so you’ll need to find separate storage for bedding or other essentials.

Price: $1,360, $1,700

This sophisticated 3.5 seater redefines the term “multifunctional furniture.” Imagine a stylish sofa that seamlessly transforms into a spacious bed for up to two adults, all while maintaining a classic-inspired design that elevates your living space.

The magic lies in Solace’s clever engineering. Forget wrestling with clunky frames – a simple pull-out mechanism allows you to convert the sofa into a ready-to-use bed in seconds. But the Solace doesn’t stop at convenience. It boasts a hidden storage compartment, perfect for tucking away bedding or other essentials, keeping your living space clutter-free. And for ultimate comfort, the Solace features a dual-layer foam system. This means supportive seating during the day and a plush sleeping surface at night, ensuring both you and your guests enjoy a restful sleep without sacrificing style. Available in a variety of fabrics, the Solace allows you to personalise your space while enjoying the unexpected comfort and functionality of a hidden guest bed.

Specifications:

Size: Available in 3.5-seater option (converts to queen-size bed)

Material:

Fabric: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified fabric (specific type of fabric not publicly available)

OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified fabric (specific type of fabric not publicly available) Zips: Information about zips not provided on the Ecosa website.

Information about zips not provided on the Ecosa website. Mattress: Dual-layer foam system (specific foam composition not publicly available)

Dimensions:

Bed: Converts to a queen-size bed (dimensions likely standard 198cm x 153cm)

Additional features:

Built-in storage compartment

Easy pull-out mechanism for sofa bed transformation

Hidden storage compartment

Pros:

Spacious sleeping: The Solace comfortably sleeps up to two adults, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests or creating a cosy haven for movie nights.

Stylish and functional: This sophisticated 3.5-seater elevates your living room décor with its vintage-inspired design. But beyond aesthetics, it offers valuable storage space and a surprisingly comfortable sleeping option.

Hidden storage compartment: Keep your living room clutter-free by tucking away bedding, pillows, or other essentials in the Solace's hidden storage compartment.

Comfortable seating and sleeping: The dual-layer foam system provides supportive seating during the day and a plush sleeping surface at night, ensuring both you and your guests enjoy a restful experience.

Easy transformation: The Solace features a simple pull-out mechanism, allowing you to convert the sofa into a bed in seconds. No wrestling with bulky frames!

Cons:

Larger footprint: The 3.5-seater design requires more living space compared to smaller sofa beds. This might not be ideal for compact apartments or those with limited space.

Limited fabric options: Compared to the Dune, the Solace might offer a smaller selection of fabrics for customization.

Price: $2,320, $2,900

Suburban living often requires smart furniture solutions. The Ecosa Dune Sofa Bed tackles this challenge head-on. This stylish 3.5 seater seamlessly blends comfort with a hidden gem – a discreet yet surprisingly spacious storage compartment built right into the base. This secret weapon lets you tuck away blankets, pillows, spare linens, or even board games, keeping your living room clutter-free and organised. No more sacrificing floor space for essential items! But the Dune doesn’t stop there. It boasts a user-friendly pull-out mechanism, transforming into a spacious bed for up to two adults in seconds. Plus, its dual-layer foam system prioritises both comfort and style, offering supportive seating during the day and a plush sleeping surface for restful nights – perfect for last-minute guests or cosy movie marathons. With its timeless design and a wider variety of fabrics to personalise your space, the Dune is a statement piece that goes beyond aesthetics, offering hidden storage and unexpected comfort.

Specifications:

Size: Available in 3-seater option (converts to queen-size bed)

Material:

Fabric: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified fabric (pill, abrasion, and UV resistant)

OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified fabric (pill, abrasion, and UV resistant) Zips: OceanCycle-certified zips (made from recycled ocean-bound plastic)

OceanCycle-certified zips (made from recycled ocean-bound plastic) Mattress: Dual-layer foam system (specific foam composition not publicly available)

Dual-layer foam system (specific foam composition not publicly available) Bed: Converts to a queen-size bed (dimensions likely standard 198cm x 153cm)

Additional features:

Built-in storage compartment

Easy pull-out mechanism for sofa bed transformation

Pros:

Hidden storage hero: The Dune’s built-in storage compartment is a game-changer for small apartments or those who crave a clutter-free space. Unlike some competitors, it doesn’t take up valuable floor space.

Eco-conscious choice: The use of OceanCycle-certified zips made from recycled plastic makes the Dune a more sustainable option compared to many other sofa beds.

The use of OceanCycle-certified zips made from recycled plastic makes the Dune a more sustainable option compared to many other sofa beds. Comfort and style: The dual-layer foam system provides supportive seating during the day and a plush sleeping surface at night. A variety of fabric options allows you to personalise the look of your living room.

Cons:

Larger footprint: The 3.5 seater design requires more living space compared to smaller sofa beds. This might not be ideal for compact apartments.

Limited sleeping capacity: While it can accommodate two adults in a pinch, the Dune is best suited for occasional use. For frequent guests, a dedicated guest bed or a larger sofa bed might be a better option.

May not be ideal for back pain sufferers: The sofa bed mattress might not provide the same level of support as a dedicated mattress. If you have back problems, consider trying the sofa bed out before you buy to ensure it's comfortable for you.

Price: $2,320, $2,900

Ditch the furniture shuffle! The Sorrento fabric modular sofabed is your living room chameleon. This plush haven boasts comfy cushions and a hidden leg design for a sleek, modern look. But the real magic lies in its modularity.

Need a movie marathon haven? Rearrange the Sorrento’s sections for a spacious cuddle puddle. Unexpected guest rolls in? Detach a section to create a comfy guest bed with a surprisingly deep, high-resilient foam mattress.

The low back and slim arms open up your space, making it feel airy and inviting. But don’t let the sleek design fool you – the modularity lets you create the perfect living area, ever-evolving with your needs. From hosting a casual get-together to creating a cosy reading nook, the Sorrento adapts, offering comfort and style in one versatile package. No more wrestling with bulky furniture – just rearrange the Sorrento for the perfect setup, anytime.

Specifications:

Material: Fabric upholstery with foam and fibre-filled cushions.

Fabric upholstery with foam and fibre-filled cushions. Mattress: High resilient foam, 211 cm deep when unfolded.

Dimensions:

Width: 290 cm

Depth: 160 cm (seat depth), unfolds to 211 cm as a bed

160 cm (seat depth), unfolds to 211 cm as a bed Height: 88 cm

Additional features:

Modular design allows for flexible configuration

Hidden leg design for a sleek look

Low back design for a spacious feel

Slim arms for extra seating without sacrificing space

Pros:

Modular design allows for flexibility in how you arrange the sofa

Hidden leg design creates a sleek look

Low back design can make the room feel more spacious

Slim arms provide extra seating without taking up too much space

High resilient foam mattress should be comfortable for sleeping

Cons:

Fabric upholstery may not be as durable as leather or other materials

Foam and fibre-filled cushions may not provide as much support as spring-filled cushions

Low back design may not be comfortable for everyone

Price: $5,299

The Peyton Modular Sofa Bed by Freedom Furniture delivers comfort unlike any other sofa bed. Sink into plush cushions cradled by a supportive innerspring mattress, mirroring the comfort of a high-quality bed. This isn’t just a stylish sofa; it’s a haven for relaxation.

The secret’s in the design. The innerspring core provides excellent back support, while the plush cushions offer a luxurious embrace. Need extra pampering? One module features a built-in recliner for ultimate relaxation.

The modularity adds to the comfort. Spread out for movie nights or create a cosy cuddle puddle. No matter your preference, the Peyton adapts. You can detach a section for a surprisingly comfy guest bed – everyone deserves a restful night’s sleep. The Peyton Modular Sofa Bed: comfort meets flexibility, creating a haven for you and your loved ones.

Specifications:

Size: Available as a modular configuration (dimensions depend on chosen arrangement).

Material:

Upholstered fabric

Innerspring mattress

Features:

Modular design for customisable layouts

Detachable section converts to a guest bed

Modern and stylish design

Recliner mechanism in one module

Innerspring mattress for supportive seating and sleeping

Pros:

Modular magic: The Peyton’s modular design allows you to arrange the sections in various configurations to suit your space and needs. This makes it perfect for creating a spacious layout for entertaining or a cosy setup for movie nights.

Multiple sleeping options: Detach a section and transform it into a comfortable guest bed. This versatility is ideal for accommodating overnight guests without sacrificing valuable living space.

Stylish design: The Peyton boasts clean lines and a modern aesthetic that complements various décor styles.

Supportive comfort: The innerspring mattress promises both comfort for seating and supportive sleep for occasional guests.

Relaxation features: The recliner mechanism in one of the modules allows you to kick back and relax in ultimate comfort.

Cons:

Potentially bulky pieces: Moving and rearranging the modular sections might be challenging, especially if you don’t have help.

Limited storage: You might need to find additional storage solutions for bedding or other essentials.

You might need to find additional storage solutions for bedding or other essentials. Assembly required: While the assembly process might be straightforward, some may find it inconvenient compared to a pre-assembled sofa.

Price: $3,599

Commonly asked questions about sofa beds

Are sofa beds comfortable to sleep on?

Modern sofa beds have come a long way! Many offer innerspring or high-density foam mattresses that provide good support for occasional sleeping. However, they might not be as plush as a dedicated mattress.

Will a sofa bed hurt my back?

If you have back problems, it’s important to try a sofa bed before you buy it. Some offer firmer mattresses for better back support.

How easy is it to convert a sofa bed into a bed?

Most sofa beds utilise user-friendly mechanisms like pull-out trays or click-clack systems. These allow for quick and effortless transformation, usually in seconds.

Do sofa beds have storage compartments?

Some sofa beds have built-in storage compartments in the base, perfect for stashing away bedding, pillows, or other essentials.

What is the difference between a click-clack and a pull-out sofa bed?

Click-clack sofa beds have a three-position back that folds down flat, while pull-out beds have a mattress base that extends from underneath the cushions.

How do I clean a sofa bed?

Most sofa bed covers are removable and machine washable. Always check the care instructions for your specific model.

How long will a sofa bed last?

The lifespan of a sofa bed depends on the quality, usage frequency, and care. High-quality sofa beds can last for many years.

