Best mattress toppers in New Zealand

Best mattress topper overall: Emma Mattress Topper

The Emma Flip Topper flips the script on comfort, offering two experiences in one. Airgocell® foam creates a soft, plush side for pressure relief, while HRX zero-gravity foam provides a firmer option for back and stomach sleepers. Both sides boast breathable, open-celled structures for cool sleep. This versatility caters to a range of preferences, but the limited options might not suit everyone’s ideal firmness level. Additionally, the topper could potentially shift on the bed, requiring readjustment.

Pros:

The reversible design offers a soft and cosy side or a firmer option, catering to various sleep preferences.

The topper’s foam material promotes airflow and wicks away moisture, keeping you cool throughout the night.

Cons:

The topper can potentially move around on the bed, especially with the mattress protector on. This shifting could disrupt your sleep and require readjusting the topper.

Price: $570.00

Shop now

Best premium mattress topper: Emma Diamond Mattress Topper

The Emma Diamond Topper is a technological marvel disguised as a luxurious comfort layer. Let’s delve into the science behind this topper and explore how it tackles common sleep woes.

The Emma Diamond Topper utilises a cutting-edge foam specifically designed to adapt to your body’s unique contours. This pressure-sensitive material cradles your form, minimising pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, the topper dynamically adjusts, ensuring a night of blissful comfort.

Overheating is a sleep disruptor, and the Emma Diamond Topper tackles it head-on. Embedded within the topper is a layer infused with graphite particles. Graphite, known for its exceptional thermal conductivity, actively draws heat away from your body throughout the night. This heat dispersal is further enhanced by the topper’s breathable design, which promotes airflow and allows moisture to wick away, keeping you cool and dry.

The Emma Diamond Topper goes beyond simply adding comfort. The topper’s innovative features work in tandem to create a personalised sleep environment. Pressure relief allows for deeper sleep cycles, while the cooling technology prevents night sweats and promotes overall sleep quality.

Pros:

Pressure-relieving foam adapts to your body, minimising aches and pains.

Graphite and breathable design wick away heat and moisture, keeping you cool.

Cons:

The topper comes with a premium price tag.

Only one thickness might not suit everyone’s support needs.

Price: $779.00

Shop now

Best soft mattress topper: Ecosa Plush Mattress Topper

This luxurious topper features ultra plush memory foam, with a 38% increase in softness compared to standard toppers. Imagine sinking into a layer of pure comfort that cradles your body and relieves pressure points.

But don’t be fooled by the plushness. The Ecosa topper isn’t all sink and no support. The memory foam is specially formulated to contour to your body’s unique shape, providing ergonomic support throughout the night. This not only minimises aches and pains but also helps reduce partner disturbance, ensuring a peaceful sleep for everyone.

Beyond comfort, the Ecosa topper prioritises your well-being. The washable cover is eco-friendly and certified by CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100. This means you can rest assured that the topper is free of harmful chemicals and promotes a healthy sleep environment.

Pros:

The topper features a 38% increase in softness compared to standard toppers, offering a sink-in feeling and pressure point relief for a truly blissful sleep.

The washable cover is eco-friendly and certified by CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, promising a healthy sleep environment free of harmful chemicals.

Cons:

While the memory foam contours to your body, some sleepers might find the ultra-plush material lacking in overall support, especially for back and stomach sleepers who prefer a firmer surface.

Traditional memory foam can trap heat. The extra plushness might cause some sleepers to feel hot during the night.

Price: $352 $440

Shop now

Best firm mattress topper: Ecosa Firm Mattress Topper

Is your once-supportive mattress morphing into a saggy battleground, leaving you with a sore back and restless nights? The Ecosa Firm Mattress Topper is your knight in sleep-deprived shining armour.

This topper isn’t just about adding a layer of comfort; it’s about reclaiming the supportive foundation. Its distinctive firm core tackles sagging and unevenness head-on, instantly transforming your sleep surface into a haven of proper spinal alignment.

But here’s the beauty: the Ecosa topper doesn’t sacrifice comfort for firmness. It utilises advanced, latex-like memory foam that cleverly contours to your body’s unique curves. This translates to pressure point relief for a pain-free sleep experience.

Pros:

The firm core instantly restores support, banishing aches caused by a sunken mattress.

Advanced memory foam minimises motion transfer, leading to a more peaceful sleep for everyone.

Cons:

Side sleepers who prefer a softer feel might find the topper too firm.

Traditional memory foam can trap heat, and details on breathability are limited.

Price: $352 $440

Shop now

Best latex mattress topper: Peace Lily Mattress Topper

Upgrade your sleep naturally! The Peace Lily Mattress Topper offers luxurious comfort and eco-friendly materials. This topper boasts a 5cm core of 100% natural Dunlop latex rubber, renowned for its exceptional pressure relief and gentle bounce.

Imagine sinking into a layer of pure, natural comfort. The Peace Lily topper’s Luxury Plush (D65 Soft) feel cradles your body, minimising pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. This 5cm thickness instantly transforms your existing mattress into a haven of blissful comfort.

The Peace Lily topper prioritises a cool, comfortable sleep experience. The breathable, certified 100% organic cotton cover allows for excellent airflow, preventing heat build-up and promoting a healthy sleep environment.

This topper isn’t just about short-term comfort; it’s about a long-term investment in your sleep. The natural latex core provides superior durability, while the added comfort layer reduces wear and tear on your existing mattress.

Pros:

The 100% natural Dunlop latex core offers exceptional pressure relief and a gentle bounce, promoting proper spinal alignment and a comfortable sleep experience.

The topper is crafted with sustainable materials, featuring a breathable, certified 100% organic cotton cover. This caters to those seeking an eco-conscious sleep solution.

Cons:

Natural latex can sometimes have a faint initial odour that dissipates quickly. However, for some sleepers, it might be noticeable for a short period.

Latex can sometimes trap heat, so it might not be ideal for hot sleepers.

Price: $549

Shop now

What you need to know about mattress toppers

Toppers can breathe new life into your sleep experience, but just like any good intervention, you gotta choose the right one. Here’s where things get a little more complicated than throwing a sheet over the whole mess. We need to delve into the nitty-gritty of topper selection, because a one-size-fits-all approach is a recipe for disaster (and more back pain).

The filling fundamentals:

Memory foam: This is your classic contouring cuddle buddy. It cradles your pressure points like a memory of your grandma’s hug, but some folks find it traps heat like a poorly ventilated nightclub.

This is your classic contouring cuddle buddy. It cradles your pressure points like a memory of your grandma’s hug, but some folks find it traps heat like a poorly ventilated nightclub. Latex: Ever bounced on a cloud? Latex is that dreamy, with the added bonus of breathability. But be warned, this luxurious upgrade can put a dent in your wallet.

Ever bounced on a cloud? Latex is that dreamy, with the added bonus of breathability. But be warned, this luxurious upgrade can put a dent in your wallet. Down and feather: Ah, the epitome of luxury. Imagine sinking into a giant down pillow every night. Sounds heavenly, right? Well, yes and no. Down and feather toppers can flatten over time, and allergy sufferers should steer clear.

The firmness factor:

Now, let’s talk about firmness. Because what works for your grandma who sleeps like a rock on her back might leave you, a restless side sleeper, feeling like you’re stuck in quicksand.

Side sleepers: You crave a soft, pillowy embrace to cushion those hips and shoulders. But be careful, too soft and you might end up feeling like the mattress swallowed you whole.

You crave a soft, pillowy embrace to cushion those hips and shoulders. But be careful, too soft and you might end up feeling like the mattress swallowed you whole. Back sleepers: You need the sweet spot - a medium-firm topper that provides just the right amount of support and pressure relief to keep your spine happy.

You need the sweet spot - a medium-firm topper that provides just the right amount of support and pressure relief to keep your spine happy. Stomach sleepers: Your best bet is a firm topper. Anything softer and you’ll wake up feeling like you spent the night wrestling an alligator (not recommended).

Thickness matters (But not too much):

Think of topper thickness like gravy on mashed potatoes - a little goes a long way.

Thin toppers: These add a touch of plush comfort, perfect for those who just need a minor mattress makeover.

These add a touch of plush comfort, perfect for those who just need a minor mattress makeover. Thick toppers: These are the resuscitators of the sleep world. Ideal for reviving a cratered mattress, but be mindful - too much padding can mess with your spine’s natural alignment.

The bottom line:

Don’t settle for sleep that’s subpar. Explore the world of toppers, find your perfect match, and turn that nightly torture into a slumber party of one. Just remember, like that questionable street food you risked in Bangkok, some toppers might not agree with you. Do your research, invest wisely, and most importantly, sleep well, my friends.

Your burning mattress topper FAQs answered

Can a mattress topper fix a sagging mattress completely?

Not always. Toppers are excellent for adding comfort and pressure relief, but for major mattress woes, a replacement might be necessary. However, a thicker topper can significantly improve the feel of a slightly sagging mattress.

How often should I replace my mattress topper?

Generally, toppers have a lifespan of three to four years with regular use. Factors like material and care can affect this. Keep an eye out for body impressions that don’t bounce back or a significant decrease in comfort.

Do I need a special sheet for my mattress topper?

Not necessarily, but a fitted sheet designed for a mattress with a topper (often labelled “deep pocket”) will ensure a snug fit and prevent bunching.

My partner and I have different sleep styles - can we still use a topper?

Absolutely! If you have vastly different needs (one loves firm, the other craves soft), consider a topper with a split firmness option. Alternatively, some toppers can be flipped to offer different firmness levels on each side.

Do toppers help with allergies?

Some do, some don’t. Memory foam and latex are generally hypoallergenic. Down and feather toppers, however, can be problematic for allergy sufferers.

How much should I expect to spend on a mattress topper?

A: Prices vary depending on size, material, and thickness. You can find budget-friendly options under $100, while luxury toppers can reach several hundred dollars.

Should I wash my mattress topper?

Yes! Most toppers have removable covers that can be washed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Spot cleaning spills are also recommended.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.