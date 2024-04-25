Stop dragging around a barrel and getting your feet tangled in cords. Check out the best stick vacuums in NZ that provide deep cleaning on all floor types.

Does anyone enjoy dragging a dust barrel behind them while vacuuming their floors?

It’s like a giant ball and chain from medieval times. The ball is the barrel collecting dirt, dust, pet hair and anything else on your floors. Meanwhile, the chain is the pesky cord that always seems to get tangled around your legs or the wheels of the vacuum cleaner.

It’s no wonder more New Zealanders are cutting the cord and switching to stick vacuums.

They’re lightweight and manoeuvrable. Some models can even empty themselves when you return it to the charging dock.

But how do you know which stick vacuum is perfect for your home? We’ve meticulously tested the top-of-the-line stick vacuums, considering factors such as floor type, pet hair, battery life, weight, and added features to provide the most comprehensive recommendations.

Here’s what we learned.

The best stick vacuums in 2024

Excited about making the switch to a stick vacuum? Here are the ones we recommend taking a closer look at. Keep reading to find out why they made our list.

What to look for in a stick vacuum

Want to know what features are vital for the best stick vacuum in NZ? Here are the most important criteria we recommend reviewing:

Floor type: Some stick vacuums specialise in hard floors, and others have brush heads designed to get deep into carpets and rugs. The suction power metric is also vital as it determines how much dirt it can pick up. Check the wattage of the motor to see how powerful the appliance is. Our pick: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Some stick vacuums specialise in hard floors, and others have brush heads designed to get deep into carpets and rugs. The suction power metric is also vital as it determines how much dirt it can pick up. Check the wattage of the motor to see how powerful the appliance is. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Pet hair: It’s shocking how much fur dogs and cats shed. You’ll want a stick vacuum with incredible suction power and a motorised brush head to collect every last strand. An upholstery attachment is also handy if you let your pets snuggle with you on the couch. Our pick: Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vaccum Plus

It’s shocking how much fur dogs and cats shed. You’ll want a stick vacuum with incredible suction power and a motorised brush head to collect every last strand. An upholstery attachment is also handy if you let your pets snuggle with you on the couch. Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vaccum Plus Battery life: For larger homes, battery life will be the primary feature to consider. The last thing you want is for your stick vacuum to stop after you spent all that time motivating yourself to do this chore. Choose one that can last at least 60 minutes. It might not run for the entire hour due to the usage and suction power setting, but it should get the job done in time. Our pick: Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System

For larger homes, battery life will be the primary feature to consider. The last thing you want is for your stick vacuum to stop after you spent all that time motivating yourself to do this chore. Choose one that can last at least 60 minutes. It might not run for the entire hour due to the usage and suction power setting, but it should get the job done in time. Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System Weight: One of the best things about stick vacuums is their manoeuvrability. These lightweight appliances allow you to move freely throughout your home and get the chore over and done with faster. Check the weight listed on the box to see how heavy the stick vacuum is. Our pick: Dyson Omni-Glide

One of the best things about stick vacuums is their manoeuvrability. These lightweight appliances allow you to move freely throughout your home and get the chore over and done with faster. Check the weight listed on the box to see how heavy the stick vacuum is. Dyson Omni-Glide Extra features: There are several bonuses you can find when shopping for a stick vacuum. Keep an eye out for self-emptying dustbins, HEPA filters and LED lights. Also, look for the dustbin capacity. A good size for most homes is 0.5 litres. You might need the extra space for that first clean. Our pick: Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll

There are several bonuses you can find when shopping for a stick vacuum. Keep an eye out for self-emptying dustbins, HEPA filters and LED lights. Also, look for the dustbin capacity. A good size for most homes is 0.5 litres. You might need the extra space for that first clean. Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll Brand: We recommend choosing a reputable brand such as Dyson, Shark, Mygenie, Devanti or Maxkon. They each have a reputation for producing quality appliances that deliver the results you want.

The best stick vacuums in NZ

1. The best stick vacuum overall - Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Don’t just trust the box claiming a stick vacuum delivers a deep clean. The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute proves it every time you use it. The LCD display shows precisely what’s been removed from the floor. The built-in sensor can even detect dust particles and adjust the suction power accordingly. You don’t need to think about anything while vacuuming. Just press the start button and let it do its job.

The only downside, as one reviewer shared, is the “weight. It is a bit heavy to use for more than 20 min...” Despite this, they praised: “Seriously, it is sucking all the teeny tiny sized dust!! Such a powerful machine. Design is [absolutely] stunning and practical. I used to have a V6 and the V15? Absolutely greatest.”

Pros

It features three power modes to lengthen run times.

The LED light reveals particles you missed.

Cons

It’s not suitable for all types of carpets, as the brushes can jam and stop rotating.

Customer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Price: $1549

2. The best stick vacuum for hard floors - Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll

Forget about cleaning your stick vacuum after you’ve finished the floors. The Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll continuously separates hair and fur while it’s working. It features a hard floor mode, where the head spins slower to capture more dust and debris. If you have a decorative rug, you can easily switch to carpet mode to give it a spruce up.

Pros

It has an anti-allergen filtration system, including a post-motor HEPA filter.

There’s an upholstery and crevice tool for hard-to-reach spots.

Cons

The run time is only 40 minutes.

Customer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Price: $599.99

3. The best stick vacuum for soft floors - Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum

The Motorbar cleaner head from the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum offers powerful suction to soft floors. It can also quickly switch to a handheld vacuum with one click, so you can take care of spots like the crevices between stars or the edges of bed frames. When you’re finished, point the bin at the bag and let it loose so you don’t dirty your hands in the process.

If you have pets, then you’ll know how easily their fur and grit from their paws buries deep within the carpet fibres. One shopper who wishes they bought it sooner said “I was amazed because it pulled so much out of the carpet I had to empty the canister three times. Very quick and easy to use, works really well with picking up long white ragdoll cat fur.”

Pros

There are three power modes to choose from based on your floor type.

It comes with a wall-mounted dock, so you don’t lose storage space.

Cons

The battery runs out fast on higher modes.

Customer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Price: $1399

4. The best stick vacuum for pet owners - Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vaccum Plus

Finding the best vacuum for pet owners is no longer a challenge. The Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum Plus doesn’t just pick up fur. It also takes care of the odours left behind. Don’t get concerned when the suction suddenly increases. It can detect the debris it’s collecting and increase its power to ensure nothing is left behind.

Pros

It can run for as long as 120 minutes when in ECO mode.

The brush roll is self-cleaning, so you won’t need to untangle any pet hair.

Cons

It’s on the heavier side, weighing in at 4 kg.

Customer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Price: $999.99

5. The best budget stick vacuum - Maxkon 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re on a tight budget, you can still get your hands on a high-quality stick vacuum. The Maxkon 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner includes a HEPA filter, wall-mount bracket for storage and two-speed functionality to cater for surfaces such as hardwood, ceramic tile and laminate. It even has an LED searchlight, so you don’t miss a speck of dirt.

One value shopper rated this product five stars, saying: “This product for the price was value for money. Great for small jobs. I highly recommend this vacuum cleaner for price and value.”

Pros

The main body only weighs 1.6 kg.

You can turn it into a handheld vacuum for couches and pet beds.

Cons

Be quick, it only lasts 35 minutes on low speed and 25 minutes on high.

Customer rating: 5 out of 5

Price: $259.95

6. The best premium stick vacuum - Dyson Gen5outsize Complete

The Dyson Gen5outsize Complete is packed with its most powerful HEPA filtration system ever. It also has a wider cleaner head and larger bin capacity. Even the battery is longer-lasting. However, the most impressive feature is how it can adjust the power according to the floor type. You don’t need to change settings or clip-on accessories. Just press the power button, and you’re good to go.

One downside that was commonly reported on by reviewers is that despite the battery being longer-lasting, they found it “disappointing that the Boost uses so much battery charge.”

Pros

You can use it on all floor types, sofas, stairs and even mattresses.

It’s easy to wash the filter and rollers. Just rinse it under water.

Cons

It’s powerful but also heavier than other stick vacuums.

Customer rating: 4.4 out of 5

Price: $1799

7. The best stick vacuum for small homes - Devanti 150 Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum

You can trust the Devanti 150 Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum to take care of small rooms or apartments before a rental inspection. It has a 160-degree swivelling head, so you can easily manoeuvre it around your furniture and get into tough spots. It also has a washable HEPA filter to improve the air quality. Plus, it features a quick battery charge when you’re in a rush.

Pros

It’s safe to use on carpet, hard floors and even curtains.

You get a multifunction brush nozzle, which can be used on all surfaces.

Cons

It’s not suitable for larger areas as the battery life is only 20 minutes on high-speed mode.

Customer rating: No rating

Price: $349.19

8. The best stick vacuum for large homes - Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System

The last thing you want to do after vacuuming a large home is any more cleaning. With the Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System, all you have to do is dock it once you’ve finished this chore. It will automatically drain the debris in its bin without releasing dust clouds. You can then empty the container before your next vacuuming session.

Pros

The multi-flex wand allows you to clean under furniture without bending over.

The LED display shows how dirty your floor is. Once it turns blue, you can move along.

Cons

You will need to make space for the docking station.

Customer rating: 4.4 out of 5

Price: $999.99

9. The best 2-in-1 stick vacuum - Mygenie Wet Mop 2-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Cut your chores in half with the Mygenie Wet Mop 2-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum. It can mop. It can vacuum. It also has all the accessories you need for precision cleaning in narrow spaces and around edges. When you’re finished, flick on the LED light and make sure you haven’t missed any spots.

A customer loves the 2-in-1 feature of it doubling up as a mop: “This is the first time using a cordless vacuum and I love it. The extra function of being a mop is genius. It’s not heavy, nice and light, but not flighty. It’s great for the price too (we got ours on special).”

Pros

You can use it on all floor types.

Despite being two cleaning devices, it’s lightweight and easy to manoeuvre.

Cons

It has an average run time of 35 minutes.

Customer rating: 2.8 out of 5

Price: $475

Common stick vacuum questions

It’s normal to feel nervous about cutting the cord on traditional vacuum cleaners. You might even have some questions you need answers to before buying one, such as:

What are the benefits of stick vacuums?

The biggest advantage is that stick vacuums are cordless, making them easier to manoeuvre around rooms and between furniture. They’re also lightweight and smaller in size, which means they don’t take up a lot of storage space.

Are stick vacuums powerful enough for carpets?

Stick vacuums with max and turbo settings can handle deep-pile carpets and thick rugs. Some of the best stick vacuums in NZ can even detect the surface and adjust the suction power accordingly. When searching for your next appliance, look for motors between 250 and 450 watts with a suction power of 25,000 Pa.

What is the best stick vacuum for pet hair?

Several stick vacuums can effortlessly collect pet hair. Search for options with suction power around 25,000 Pa and self-cleaning brush heads. Another underrated feature is the odour neutralisers. They’ll leave your home smelling better than ever.

How long do stick vacuum batteries last?

Most stick vacuums last up to 60 minutes. But this number can decrease depending on the power mode you’re using and the type of surface you’re vacuuming. For example, deep-cleaning carpets will eat up more battery life than an eco-clean on a hardwood floor.

Are stick vacuums easy to maintain?

Many stick vacuums let you empty dustbins directly into a bag. They also allow you to remove the filter to run under water. You’ll even find models like the Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System that can maintain itself.

Is a stick vacuum a good replacement for a traditional upright vacuum?

Stick vacuums are an excellent alternative to traditional upright vacuum cleaners. The technology has evolved so that they can now perform deep cleans on multiple surfaces, including thick carpets.

What features are important for people with allergies?

We recommend choosing a stick vacuum with a HEPA filter, as it can reduce the number of allergens in your home. If you suffer from severe allergies, self-emptying models are also recommended, as they can eliminate dust clouds filling the air when the bin is open.

Are there any stick vacuums that can convert to handheld vacuums?

Several Dyson models, like the Gen5outsize Complete, V15 Detect Absolute, and Omni-Glide, can transform into handheld vacuums in one click.

How much should I expect to spend on a good stick vacuum?

The cost of the best stick vacuums in NZ ranges from $259.95 to $1,799. We recommend making a list of your must-have features to help you choose the right one for your household.

Where can I buy replacement parts and filters for my stick vacuum in NZ?

The good news is that most stick vacuum filters are reusable. You can rinse them under water to keep them clean. If you need replacement parts or filters, we recommend contacting the manufacturer for the most appropriate parts.

What are some warranty options typically offered on stick vacuums?

Many of the best vacuums in NZ we’ve listed above come with a two-year warranty.

How do I clean and maintain my stick vacuum for optimal performance?

Several stick vacuum parts are removable and can be rinsed under water. You can also clean dustbins with a damp cloth and remove hair easily from brush heads with your hands.

Are there any safety precautions I should take when using a stick vacuum?

You should wear shoes, socks, or slippers while vacuuming. If you suffer from allergies, we also recommend wearing gloves to keep your hands free from dirt or dust. It’s also a good idea to put pets and children in another room while cleaning so they’re not in the way.

What are some energy-saving features to look for in a stick vacuum?

Stick vacuums use less electricity than traditional cleaners, as they have smaller motors and only use power when recharging. If you’re trying to manage your energy costs, check how long a quick charge takes and the time for a full charge.

How does a stick vacuum compare to a robot vacuum cleaner?

One of the main differences between stick vacuums and robot vacuums is the speed to complete the chore. You can clean a room faster with a stick vacuum. However, you don’t get the automated features that a robot vacuum cleaner has.

How do you pick the best stick vacuums in NZ?

We like to keep our homes neat and tidy, so we’re always on the lookout for the latest appliances that make chores easier without sacrificing quality. To stay updated on the latest developments, we read reviews, examine customer feedback, chat with other cleaning fanatics, and test stick vacuums for ourselves. We believe this approach allows us to provide trusted recommendations for every home.

Stick with it

Finally, you can free yourself from the ball and chain and vacuum your house untethered. The best stick vacuums in NZ work on all floor surfaces and have the battery power to last a marathon cleaning session.

Cut the cord and start searching for your stick vacuum today.

