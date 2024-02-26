Studies show that wearing red can make you look more attractive to the opposite sex. Photo / 123rf

Studies show that wearing red can make you look more attractive to the opposite sex. Photo / 123rf

Have a crush and want to look cute? Science suggests that wearing red might help you get noticed.

Wearing red might increase your attractiveness to the opposite sex.

According to two studies published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and the Journal of Experimental Psychology: in general, red is the colour that attracts both genders the most. But interestingly, the reasons why differ.

One research found that males who wear red are more attractive to women because it conveys power and dominance.

Research Professor Andrew Elliot says they found men who wear red are viewed to be of higher status by women.

Meanwhile, the other study found that men are attracted to women who wear red for more primal biological reasons.

The author tells us that there are parallel results in how human and non-human primates respond to the colour red.

So, if you’re struggling to find that perfect outfit, here are some red-coloured choices you can opt for.

