You can also visit in store the Dyson Demo Zone at Albany Westfield, Auckland on Level 2, to find out more about the Dyson Aistrait.

Our Hands-On Review of the Dyson Airstrait wet-to-dry hair straightener

First up, let’s make one thing clear: I have A LOT of hair. The kind of hair that hairdressers who’ve been in the industry for 20+ years lay their hands on and remark, “I’ve NEVER seen a client with this much hair before!” My very thick and long hair has been both a genetic blessing and a time-poor curse since childhood. It looks luscious and luxe when it’s done but usually almost always requires a significant amount of time and effort to get it into a state that I feel confident walking out of the house with.

In my quest for a time-saving solution to taming my mane and achieving a salon-worthy style at home, I’ve tried a lot of products and different brands of hair tools over the years. I first became a Dyson convert in 2020 when Covid lockdown rules dictated that I had no other choice but to style my own hair at home, so I splurged on the Dyson Corrale hair straightener, which not only straightens but can curl as well with a little know-how. The Dyson Corrale straightener served me well during those days of ‘camera on’ back-to-back working-from-home Zoom calls, and it was certainly a game changer at the time being cord-free. Never one to be left behind and forever looking for time-saving and Instagram-worthy hair, I also took advantage of a Black Friday deal on the Dyson Airwrap. Last year, I tested the Dyson Supersonic Nurl when it launched earlier this year. Naturally, I had to try the newest addition to the Dyson haircare family, the Airstrait.

First impressions

My first impression after taking the Airstrait out of the box was how much lighter it is compared to the Corrale straightener. When you’re holding your hands above your head for an extended period of time, the weight is key to reducing fatigue and achy arms. Setting it up using the Dyson app to scan the serial number and add your device was quick and easy, though I did wish there were more styling tutorials - only three for the Airstrait compared to the Airwrap’s 35. Still, the getting-started videos were really helpful for understanding the different buttons and features. Like any other hair tool with more than one setting, it took a little getting used to, but it was much easier to learn than the Airwrap and took only one styling session to master.

How I styled my hair

I started with partially air-dried hair, and the styling from wet-to-dry feature of the Airstrait is truly a game changer and a massive time saver. With my Dyson Corrale, I would have to first blow dry my hair and only then straighten it after it was dry. The 25% time-saving Dyson claims for the Airstrait definitely checks out. The auto-pause feature when putting down the Airstrait is also advantageous as a time saver. Even though it seems like a small thing, it means the device is ready to go again as soon as it senses you picking it up, and there is no wait time for it to heat up like there is for the Corrale straightener.

Here’s a picture of my hair before testing out the Airstrait:

The Airstrait isn’t as advanced as the Supersonic Nurl in terms of scalp detection and reducing the heat as it nears your scalp, but this rarely bothered me as the air generally flows down and away from your scalp. What sets the Airstrait apart is how quick and easy it is to use, especially if you’re into sleek, straight styles.

Is the Dyson Airstrait worth the price?

If we’re doing the girl math, with an in-salon hairdresser wash and blowout costing upwards of $50, you only have to do your hair at home 16 times to break even with the $799 Airstrait price point. If you’re styling your hair at home with the Airstrait twice a week, then over the course of a year that’s 104 uses, costing only $7.68 a styling session versus in-salon styling. The time saved is also a significant advantage, with the two-in-one wet-to-straight feature saving an average of 25% of styling time according to Dyson.

Here’s a picture of my hair after testing out the Airstrait:

The final verdict?

The Airstrait delivers on time savings and technology. My curly and often frizzy hair was left sleek, smooth, and shiny in less time than with other hair tools. If dead-straight hair is your style of choice, I would definitely recommend it. If you like your ends to have a little more movement and curl, the Airwrap and Corrale are great alternatives and complements to finish off your style.

Where to buy the Dyson Airstrait

The Dyson Airstrait will be available to order in New Zealand on August 20th. You can get priority access to the sale by signing up here.

Key features:

Weight: Approximately 0.65 kg (1.4 lbs).

Dimensions: 292 mm (length) x 45 mm (width) x 46 mm (height).

Power: 1300 watts.

Temperature Settings:

Airflow Settings:

Heating Technology: Uses precision-controlled airflow to straighten hair, eliminating the need for heated plates.

Consider this:

Try for 45 days

2-year warranty

Free shipping

Price: $799

Get priority access to the sale by signing up here.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.