A 2024 guide to the best vacuum cleaners in NZ

Let’s face it, at times vacuuming can be therapeutic, however, it isn’t what most of us consider ‘fun’ like gardening or working on a DIY project. It’s a necessary chore, but navigating the world of vacuums can feel like navigating a labyrinth. From budget-friendly options to feature-rich machines, there’s a perfect fit for every cleaning need.

This guide cuts through the marketing noise to help you find your ideal vacuum companion. We’ll explore top contenders in several categories: bagless convenience, affordability champions, and overall value picks. So, put your feet up and relax. Let’s find the perfect vacuum for your unique home, whether it’s a city flat perpetually battling cat hair tumbleweeds, or a sprawling country house where muddy wellie tracks threaten your pristine floors. This guide will help you navigate the world of the best vacuums in New Zealand and will help you find the ideal machine to tackle your specific cleaning challenges.

Best vacuum cleaners in New Zealand

Our 2024 guide to the best vacuum cleaners in New Zealand

We featured the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute in our guide on the best stick vacuums in New Zealand, and for good reason.

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute isn’t just another pretty face in the vacuum aisle. Tired of stick vacuums promising deep cleans but leaving you wondering if they actually do anything? The V15 throws those doubts out the window.

Its built-in LCD display is like a scientist’s lab coat for your floors. Forget trusting vague marketing claims – this bad boy shows you exactly what it’s sucking up, proving a deep clean with every pass. Plus, the V15 isn’t some mindless cleaning machine. It features a built-in sensor that acts like a tiny dust bloodhound, detecting particles and automatically adjusting suction power for optimal cleaning on carpets, bare floors, or wherever your mess may roam.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room (or maybe the vacuum in your hand). Some reviewers mentioned a slight weight after extended use. But listen, the V15′s ergonomic design and manoeuvrability make it a breeze for most cleaning tasks. Think of it as a workout for your home, not your arms.

One reviewer summed it up perfectly: “Seriously, it sucks up all the microscopic dust! Such a powerful machine. The design is stunning and practical. Upgrading from a V6 to the V15? Absolutely the best decision.” We couldn’t agree more.

The only downside is that it comes with a pretty hefty price tag, so wouldn’t be suitable for a shopper on a budget.

Wins big on:

It features three power modes to lengthen run times.

The LED light reveals particles you missed.

Consider these:

It’s not suitable for all types of carpets, as the brushes can jam and stop rotating.

Can be considered quite heavy for a stick vacuum.

Customer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Price: $1,549

Stick vacuums got you curious? Ditch the bulky beasts and dive into our guide to find the top contenders for your New Zealand home.

Let’s face it, kitchens can get messy. Between rogue crumbs and, ahem, the occasional beverage spill, keeping your floors clean can feel like a never-ending battle. If you’re looking for a kitchen workhorse that tackles both wet and dry messes without the backache of dragging a corded vacuum around, then the Shark HydroVac Pro XL Cordless 3-in-1 Cleaner might be your new best friend. This machine vacuums and mops simultaneously, so you can ditch the single-purpose cleaners and save precious storage space. And unlike your finicky roommate who never cleans their dishes, the HydroVac Pro XL even cleans itself after the dirty work is done.

Now, performance is key. You wouldn’t settle for a dull knife in the kitchen, and you shouldn’t compromise on cleaning power either. The HydroVac Pro XL packs a punch, with strong suction that tackles crumbs, dust, and even the occasional rogue shoelace. It works on all your floor types, from hard floors that need a deep clean to area rugs that could use a refresh. Plus, it has an antimicrobial brushroll that fights odour-causing bacteria growth, keeping things hygienic.

The best part? The HydroVac Pro XL does all this without breaking the bank. It boasts features often found in high-end models, but with a price tag that’s easy to swallow.

Here’s what we thought:

Arthur Makoun, eCommerce Account Manager testing out the HydroVac Pro XL

“Our family recently wanted to update our cordless vacuum and we have been intrigued by all the multi-function hybrid vacuums in the market that are great for both cleaning up scraps and spills - with a family of little ones under the age of five, this was a necessity!

The HydroVac Pro XL ticked a lot of boxes for us and while we haven’t had it long it has been a game changer with its ability to handle both suction and mopping at the same time, especially if you find cleaning a chore (no pun intended) as much as I do. It even cleans itself! Which doesn’t take long to do, roughly two minutes to run through - I usually give it a second round just to make sure it has done the job properly.

It also comes with a bottle of the Multi Surface Cleaner which I use when going over the spills in particular to give our tiles that extra clean - still have my original bottle as its new but it’s not available at Shark directly so I bought a spare one from Myer for when my original bottle runs out.

All in all, we’re very happy with this new vacuum, and definitely would recommend it if you’re looking for a good value hybrid machine.” -Arthur Makoun, eCommerce Account Manager (item purchased, not gifted)

Wins big on:

This cordless wonder tackles both dry messes and spills with its combined vacuum and mop function.

The self-cleaning brushroll and double tank system ensure a truly sanitary clean.

Consider these:

While it works wonders on hard floors and refreshes area rugs, the HydroVac Pro XL might not be ideal for deep cleaning plush carpets. Consider your floor types before taking the plunge.

Post-cleaning care: Although it self-cleans the brushroll, you’ll still need to empty the dirty water tank and rinse some components after use.

Price: $499.99

Ditch the broom and dustpan and say goodbye to spending your free time running around with a hoover before your guests arrive. The Mygenie Xsonic Wet N Dry Robotic Vacuum is here to transform your cleaning routine.

Imagine coming home to sparkling floors, free of dust, pet hair, and even spills - all thanks to your own personal cleaning butler. The Xsonic has powerful suction that tackles dirt and debris on both carpets and hard floors, leaving your home feeling fresh and inviting without any back-breaking bending or tedious sweeping. But the Xsonic’s true brilliance lies in its versatility. It seamlessly transitions from vacuuming to mopping, conquering both dry messes and spills in a single pass. No more wrestling with multiple appliances – the Xsonic handles it all.

Unlike noisy traditional vacuums, the Xsonic operates with a quiet hum, ensuring a peaceful clean that won’t disrupt your day. Finally, the Xsonic utilises intelligent navigation to manoeuvre around furniture and obstacles with ease, eliminating the frustration of robots getting stuck.

Control is effortless too - simply use the convenient app to schedule cleaning sessions, direct the Xsonic to specific areas, or simply set it loose and let it work its magic. The Mygenie Xsonic Wet N Dry Robotic Vacuum puts the power of a clean home at your fingertips.

Wins big on:

Effortless cleaning: The Xsonic tackles dust, pet hair, and spills with powerful suction and mopping functions, freeing you from back-breaking chores and leaving your floors sparkling clean.

It’s smart and quiet: Intelligent navigation promises a thorough clean without getting stuck, while the quiet operation lets you relax or work uninterrupted.

Consider these:

Suction power: While strong, the Xsonic’s suction might not be ideal for very thick carpets or deeply embedded pet hair.

Relies on the app: Controlling the Xsonic requires a smartphone app, which might be a barrier for those who aren’t comfortable with technology.

Price: $600

Fed up with replacing dust bags? It’s 2024 after all and that can feel a bit outdated. The Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum ZU62 offers a mid-range solution for a clean home and happy pets. This bagless wonder tackles dirt, debris, and pet hair with ease, saving you money and frustration on dust bags.

The ZU62 features a self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair while you vacuum, preventing clogs and maintaining peak suction for a thorough clean. Plus, its large dust cup lets you tackle mountains of pet hair before needing to empty. Manoeuvrability is key, and the ZU62′s lightweight design and swivel steering conquer pet hair hiding under furniture and in corners.

For this quality of a machine, you usually need to spend a pretty penny, but with the ZU62 being a wallet-friendly alternative to high-end brands, you can save yourself a few bucks.

Wins big on:

Bagless convenience: Say goodbye to the hassle and expense of constantly replacing dust bags. The ZU62′s large-capacity dust cup lets you tackle pet hair and debris throughout your home before needing to empty.

Pet-focused features: From the self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair while you vacuum to the manoeuvrable design that reaches under furniture, the ZU62 is built to tackle pet-related messes effectively.

Consider these:

Mid-range power: While the ZU62 has strong suction, it might not be ideal for homes with abnormally thick carpets or deeply embedded pet hair.

No HEPA filter: For allergy sufferers, the ZU62 may not be the best choice as it doesn’t include a HEPA filter to capture dust and allergens as effectively as some competitors.

Price: $549.99

Tight on budget but need a cordless vacuum? The Devanti Handheld Vacuum Cleaner might be your perfect match. It’s a great choice for basic cleaning tasks, especially considering the price, particularly when on offer.

This cordless vacuum offers the convenience of cleaning freely around furniture and tight spaces, without the hassle of a cord. The lightweight design makes it easy to manoeuvre and use for extended cleaning sessions. Plus, it tackles carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and even car interiors thanks to its various attachments. An added bonus is the washable HEPA filter, which saves money on replacements and traps dust mites and allergens.

While it won’t win any awards for power, the Devanti vacuum gets the job done for basic cleaning. Keep in mind that the suction power might not be strong enough for deep carpet cleaning, and the battery life might not last for cleaning very large areas.

Wins big on:

Cordless and lightweight: Clean freely around furniture and tight spaces without the hassle of a cord. Plus, the lightweight design makes it easy to manoeuvre for extended cleaning.

Multi-surface cleaning: This vacuum tackles carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and even car interiors thanks to its various attachments.

Consider these:

Lower power: Don’t expect heavy-duty suction for deep cleaning carpets.

Shorter runtime: The battery life might not be ideal for cleaning large areas.

Price: $287.99 $172.95

Unlike traditional upright vacuums, the Stratos XL Pet Pro leverages the power of a canister design. This translates into exceptional manoeuvrability. Forget wrestling with a bulky machine – the Stratos XL Pet Pro glides effortlessly wherever dirt hides, reaching under furniture, around tight corners, and up high on stairs and curtains.

Don’t be fooled by the competitive price tag. The Stratos XL Pet Pro packs a serious punch when it comes to cleaning power. Shark’s best-ever hair pick-up technology tackles pet hair on carpets, furniture, and even upholstery with ease. The powerful suction tackles deep-down dirt and debris, while the Odour Neutraliser Technology neutralises unpleasant pet odours, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean.

But the Stratos XL Pet Pro doesn’t stop at powerful suction. The innovative Powered Lift-Away feature detaches the canister from the main body, transforming it into a lightweight, handheld vacuum. This allows you to tackle above-floor areas with ease, cleaning furniture, curtains, and even your car’s interior. Plus, a variety of included attachments ensure a complete clean for every surface in your home.

Wins big on:

Manoeuvrability: Canister design effortlessly glides under furniture and reaches tight spaces.

Performance: Powerful suction tackles dirt, pet hair, and odours at a competitive price.

Consider these:

Carpet manoeuvrability: Strong suction might make pushing it slightly harder on thick carpets.

Reach: Hose length might limit cleaning very high areas.

Price: $799.99

Different types of vacuum cleaners

In the battle against dust bunnies, there’s a whole arsenal of vacuums at your disposal, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Here’s a quick rundown to help you pick your perfect cleaning companion:

Upright vacuums: These workhorses are the classic image of a vacuum cleaner. They stand upright on their own and typically have a rotating brush roll ideal for deep cleaning carpets. They’re powerful and easy to push across large areas, but can be bulky and struggle under furniture. Best upright vacuum cleaner: Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum

These workhorses are the classic image of a vacuum cleaner. They stand upright on their own and typically have a rotating brush roll ideal for deep cleaning carpets. They’re powerful and easy to push across large areas, but can be bulky and struggle under furniture. Best upright vacuum cleaner: Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum Canister vacuums: These separate the dirt canister from the cleaning head with a long hose. This design offers amazing manoeuvrability, making them fantastic for reaching under furniture, stairs, and tight spaces. They often come with a variety of attachments for upholstery, crevices, and dusting. However, they can be heavier to lug around and might not be the best choice for extensive carpeted areas. Best canister vacuum cleaner: Shark Stratos XL Pet Pro Powered Lift-Away

These separate the dirt canister from the cleaning head with a long hose. This design offers amazing manoeuvrability, making them fantastic for reaching under furniture, stairs, and tight spaces. They often come with a variety of attachments for upholstery, crevices, and dusting. However, they can be heavier to lug around and might not be the best choice for extensive carpeted areas. Best canister vacuum cleaner: Shark Stratos XL Pet Pro Powered Lift-Away Stick vacuums: Think of these as slimmer, lighter versions of uprights. They’re cordless and typically have a motorised nozzle at the bottom. They’re perfect for quick pick-ups, hard floors, and furniture thanks to their lightweight design and often include handheld modes. However, their battery life might not handle a whole-house clean, and their suction power can be weaker than their corded counterparts. Best stick vacuum: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Think of these as slimmer, lighter versions of uprights. They’re cordless and typically have a motorised nozzle at the bottom. They’re perfect for quick pick-ups, hard floors, and furniture thanks to their lightweight design and often include handheld modes. However, their battery life might not handle a whole-house clean, and their suction power can be weaker than their corded counterparts. Best stick vacuum: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Robot vacuums: These little autonomous cleaning machines are all about convenience. They roam your floors with pre-programmed settings, picking up dust and debris while you relax (or get on with other chores). They’re fantastic for low-maintenance cleaning, especially for hard floors, but might not be strong enough for deep cleaning carpets or reaching tricky corners. Best robot vacuum: Mygenie Xsonic Wet N Dry Robotic Vacuum

Now, choosing the right one depends on your cleaning priorities:

For extensive carpets and deep cleaning: Uprights with strong suction and a beater bar are your best bet.

Uprights with strong suction and a beater bar are your best bet. For hard floors, stairs, and tight spaces: Canisters with their manoeuvrability and variety of attachments reign supreme.

Canisters with their manoeuvrability and variety of attachments reign supreme. For quick pick-ups, furniture, and portability: Stick and handheld vacuums are your go-to options.

Stick and handheld vacuums are your go-to options. For low-maintenance cleaning, especially on hard floors: Robot vacuums can be a great addition to your cleaning routine.

Tips on choosing the right vacuum cleaner for you

Picking the perfect vacuum cleaner isn’t rocket science, but it can sure feel like it with all the options out there. Don’t worry, I’ve got your back. Here’s the lowdown on what to consider.

First things first, think about your floors. Carpets? You’ll want some serious muscle, like a vacuum with a chomping beater bar to dig up all that hidden dirt. Think of it like a tiny carpet shark. If you’re rocking mostly hard floors, focus on manoeuvrability – something that can zip around furniture and corners like a cleaning ninja. Uprights might be your friend here, but don’t count out some of those fancy cordless models either.

Now, let’s talk about the two big contenders: uprights and canisters. Uprights are your workhorses, strong and easy to push across carpets. But let’s be honest, they can be a pain under furniture. Canisters, on the other hand, are those swivelling superheroes that can reach under anything. Plus, they tend to be quieter, which is a win if you like to vacuum while your pet naps.

Here’s a heads-up on a few other things to keep in mind:

Bag vs. bagless: Bagged models are like little dust prisons, great for allergies, but you gotta keep buying replacements. Bagless is convenient, but emptying them can be a dust cloud party (not the fun kind).

Bagged models are like little dust prisons, great for allergies, but you gotta keep buying replacements. Bagless is convenient, but emptying them can be a dust cloud party (not the fun kind). Weight and handling: If your house is a maze of stairs and tight spaces, a lightweight, nimble vacuum is your BFF.

If your house is a maze of stairs and tight spaces, a lightweight, nimble vacuum is your BFF. Filters: Allergy sufferer? Look for a HEPA filter – it’ll trap all that nasty dust like a boss.

Allergy sufferer? Look for a HEPA filter – it’ll trap all that nasty dust like a boss. Noise level: Some vacuums sound like a jet engine taking off. If peace is important, check the decibel rating.

Some vacuums sound like a jet engine taking off. If peace is important, check the decibel rating. Fancy features: Crevice tools for nooks and crannies, upholstery attachments for furniture, even headlights for those dark corners – these can be lifesavers (or at least dirt-slayers).

Crevice tools for nooks and crannies, upholstery attachments for furniture, even headlights for those dark corners – these can be lifesavers (or at least dirt-slayers). Budget: Vacuums come in all shapes and sizes (and prices!). Figure out how much you want to spend before you get sticker shock.

By keeping these pointers in mind, you’ll be well on your way to finding the best vacuum cleaner for your home.

Here are some FAQs to help you navigate the world of vacuums:

Cordless or corded? The freedom of cordless is tempting, but will it actually clean?

Cordless vacuums are fantastic for quick clean-ups and reaching tight spaces. However, their battery life might not handle a whole house clean, and their suction power can be weaker than corded models. If you have mostly carpets or a large house, a corded option might be more efficient.

My carpets are a disaster zone. What features should I look for in a vacuum?

For high-traffic carpets, prioritise strong suction power and a beater bar. The beater bar agitates the fibres, dislodging deep-down dirt. Adjustable suction is also a plus, allowing you to switch between carpets and delicate rugs.

Hard floors are my main concern. What kind of vacuum should I get?

For hard floors, manoeuvrability is key. Upright vacuums can be good, but some cordless models excel at gliding across surfaces and swivelling around furniture. Look for features like a soft brush attachment to prevent scratches on delicate wood floors.

HEPA filter? What’s the deal?

If allergies are your nemesis, a HEPA filter is a must-have. It traps dust, pollen, and other tiny allergens inside the vacuum, preventing them from circulating back into the air.

Bagged or bagless? This seems like a never-ending debate!

Both have their pros and cons. Bagged vacuums are more hygienic (great for allergies) but require buying replacement bags. Bagless models are convenient, but emptying the dustbin can be messy. Consider your lifestyle and preferences - some bagless models even have washable filters!

My vacuum cleaner is a heavyweight champ. Is there a lighter option?

Absolutely! Upright vacuums tend to be heavier, while canisters and some cordless models are lighter and easier to manoeuvre, especially for stairs and tight spaces.

Robot vacuums - friend or foe?

Robot vacuums are great for low-maintenance cleaning, especially for hard floors. They can tackle dust and debris while you relax. However, they might not be strong enough for deep cleaning carpets or reaching tough corners.

How much should I spend on a vacuum cleaner?

Vacuums come in a wide range of prices. Consider your needs, budget, and how often you’ll be using it. Do your research and read reviews to find the best value for your money.





