University can be daunting - the workload’s going to be heavier, expectations higher, and the pace faster. You’re also going to be a lot more independent than you were in high school. That’s why it’s important to be prepared every step of the way. Luckily, we’ve found great back-to-school deals on Amazon. Whether you’re taking on your first year at university or already in your final school year, these will make your university life easier.
Best textbooks for university students
If you’re juggling bills or simply want to save money, these textbook deals and discounts are for you.
Must-have stationery for uni
Though different courses have different needs, you should be equipped with these university stationery essentials. They can help you organise your notes better, while some lecturers or tutors may require them in their classes.
Trendy bags for students
You need a good backpack to comfortably carry textbooks, laptops, and other study materials between classes at university. Convenient compartments also make it easy to access essentials like pens and notebooks, and secure storage protects valuable tech devices.
Top lunchbox and bottle options
It’s important to stay healthy so you can study without a problem. Stay hydrated and pack nutritious meals with these affordable lunchbox and bottle options.
Quick and easy snack ideas for studying
You deserve a treat once in a while! Give yourself an energy boost with these snacks. These can also come in handy when hunger strikes but you’re busy.
- Chupa Chups Best of Lollipops - $6.74
- Fisherman’s Friend Aniseed - $3.1
- Werther’s Original Chewy Toffees Bag - $5.17
- Carman’s Gourmet Protein Bar Coconut, Yoghurt & Roasted Nut - $8.43
- Cocobella Coconut Water - $25.97
- Arnott’s Premier Chocolate Chip Cookies - $4.51
- Golden Circle Golden Pash Fruit Drink Poppers - $16.75
Frequently asked questions
What are the best study supplies to have?
The things that can help you study better include quality pens, highlighters, sticky notes, index cards and a good-quality notebook.
Do I need a specific type of backpack for university?
While there is no specific bag required for uni, it’s recommended to choose one that offers durability, comfort, and ample storage space.
What snacks and food items should I keep in my dorm room?
When it comes to snacks and food items to keep with you, it’s beneficial to have a mix of nutritious and convenient options. Stock up on non-perishable items like granola bars, nuts, biscuits and more.
What are the must-have school supplies for university classes?
You’d want to have notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, and highlighters for each class. But depending on your major, you may also need supplies like scientific calculators, rulers, art supplies, or lab equipment, so make sure to check your course syllabus for specific requirements.
