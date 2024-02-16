We’ve found great back-to-school deals that will make your uni life easier. Photo / 123rf

University can be daunting - the workload’s going to be heavier, expectations higher, and the pace faster. You’re also going to be a lot more independent than you were in high school. That’s why it’s important to be prepared every step of the way. Luckily, we’ve found great back-to-school deals on Amazon. Whether you’re taking on your first year at university or already in your final school year, these will make your university life easier.

Best textbooks for university students

If you’re juggling bills or simply want to save money, these textbook deals and discounts are for you.

Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association - $58.1

Cognitive Behavior Therapy 3/e: Basics and Beyond - $58.45

The ECG Made Easy - $36.37

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics - $86.95

Gray’s Anatomy for Students - $128.94

Must-have stationery for uni

Though different courses have different needs, you should be equipped with these university stationery essentials. They can help you organise your notes better, while some lecturers or tutors may require them in their classes.

BIC VCGP41-Blk Atlantis Original Retractable Ballpoint Pen - $3.71

Amazon Basics Plastic Clipboards - $14.51

Amazon Basics Classic Notebook - $10

Amazon Basics Stapler - $11.13

Amazon Basics Poly Envelope - $11.13

Amazon Basics A6 Ruled Index Cards - $13.38

Helect Calculator - $16.67

Trendy bags for students

You need a good backpack to comfortably carry textbooks, laptops, and other study materials between classes at university. Convenient compartments also make it easy to access essentials like pens and notebooks, and secure storage protects valuable tech devices.

JanSport Big Student Laptop Backpack - $108.73

JanSport Cross Town Backpack - $78.63

The North Face Unisex Vault Rucksack - $124.22

The North Face Unisex Borealis - $170.51

PUMA Evercat Contender 3.0 Duffel Bag - $102.67

PUMA Evercat Contender 3.0 Backpack - $54.47

Top lunchbox and bottle options

It’s important to stay healthy so you can study without a problem. Stay hydrated and pack nutritious meals with these affordable lunchbox and bottle options.

Sistema Lunch Slimline Quaddie Lunch Box - $11.81

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum Insulated Food Jar - $22.47

Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle - $57.84

CamelBak Chute Mag Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated 1L - $58.4

CamelBak Eddy+ 1L - $26.97

Quick and easy snack ideas for studying

You deserve a treat once in a while! Give yourself an energy boost with these snacks. These can also come in handy when hunger strikes but you’re busy.

Chupa Chups Best of Lollipops - $6.74

Fisherman’s Friend Aniseed - $3.1

Werther’s Original Chewy Toffees Bag - $5.17

Carman’s Gourmet Protein Bar Coconut, Yoghurt & Roasted Nut - $8.43

Cocobella Coconut Water - $25.97

Arnott’s Premier Chocolate Chip Cookies - $4.51

Golden Circle Golden Pash Fruit Drink Poppers - $16.75

What are the best supplies to have at university? Photo / 123rf

Frequently asked questions

What are the best study supplies to have?

The things that can help you study better include quality pens, highlighters, sticky notes, index cards and a good-quality notebook.

Do I need a specific type of backpack for university?

While there is no specific bag required for uni, it’s recommended to choose one that offers durability, comfort, and ample storage space.

What snacks and food items should I keep in my dorm room?

When it comes to snacks and food items to keep with you, it’s beneficial to have a mix of nutritious and convenient options. Stock up on non-perishable items like granola bars, nuts, biscuits and more.

What are the must-have school supplies for university classes?

You’d want to have notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, and highlighters for each class. But depending on your major, you may also need supplies like scientific calculators, rulers, art supplies, or lab equipment, so make sure to check your course syllabus for specific requirements.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.