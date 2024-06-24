A 2024 guide to the best air purifiers in New Zealand

These unassuming machines are like tiny air ninjas, silently filtering out allergens, dust, and odours.

While the outdoors boast some of the world’s cleanest air, keeping it that way indoors can be a different story. Here, amidst the rolling hills and sheep paddocks all the way to downtown cities and the suburbs, even the most nature-loving Kiwi can find themselves battling allergies, dust mites, and the occasional whiff of something less than “aromatic.”

Enter the air purifier: your secret weapon in the fight for a fresh and healthy home environment. These unassuming machines are like tiny air ninjas, silently filtering out allergens, dust, and odours, leaving you with nothing but pure, breathable bliss. Imagine waking up without that stuffy nose, enjoying movie nights without watery eyes, and finally conquering those pesky dust bunnies.

But with so many air purifiers on the market, choosing the right one can feel like navigating a maze blindfolded. This guide will be your trusty map, helping you decipher the HEPA filters from the ionisers, and ultimately find the perfect air purifier to transform your home, and most importantly, your health. So, let’s uncover the best air purifiers in New Zealand!

Best air purifiers in New Zealand

Here’s a glimpse of the air purifiers we’ll explore in this guide:

Let’s dive in.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is the ultimate all-in-one air treatment system. It features a HEPA filter to capture allergens and dust, an activated carbon filter to tackle odours and gases, and powerful airflow technology to circulate clean air throughout the room. But that’s not all! This multi-tasking machine also functions as a heater in the winter and a fan in the summer, making it a year-round comfort companion.

Stats you ought to know:

Air purification: HEPA and activated carbon filters capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

Powerful ceramic heating elements provide safe and efficient warmth.

Air multiplier technology delivers powerful airflow for a cooling effect.

Auto mode: Automatically adjusts heating, cooling, and purification based on real-time air quality and desired temperature.

Connects to the Dyson Link app for remote control and air quality monitoring.

Pros:

Versatile: Purifies, heats, and cools for year-round comfort.

Powerful filtration: Effective against allergens, pollutants, and odours.

Smart features: Offers remote control and air quality monitoring.

Stylish design: A sleek and modern addition to any home.

Cons:

High price tag: This is a premium product with a price to match.

Filter replacements: HEPA and carbon filters need regular replacement, adding to the cost.

Noise level: While quieter than some purifiers, it can be noticeable on higher settings.

$949.00 Was $1,099.00

The Samsung AX40 Air Purifier Light is a great choice for those who’re budget-conscious looking for a simple and effective solution for cleaner air in smaller spaces. However, if you have a larger room, suffer from severe allergies, or need to tackle strong odours, you might want to consider a purifier with a larger coverage area and more advanced filtration capabilities.

Stats you ought to know:

Coverage area: Up to 40 square metres (perfect for bedrooms or small living rooms)

Filtration: 3-in-1 HEPA filter captures dust, allergens, and some harmful gases.

Air quality indicator: LED light changes colour to indicate air quality (blue - clean, orange - moderate, red - poor)

Auto mode: Automatically adjusts fan speed based on air quality.

Night light: Doubles as a soft night light for added comfort.

Pros:

Compact and lightweight: Ideal for smaller spaces and easy to move around.

Affordable: A budget-friendly option for basic air purification needs.

Quiet operation: Runs silently on low settings, perfect for bedrooms.

Night light function: Doubles as a gentle night light.

Cons:

Limited coverage area: Not suitable for large rooms.

Basic filtration: While effective for dust and allergens, it might not tackle stronger odours or VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

No smart features: No remote control or air quality monitoring.

$534.97, $783.49

The Dyson Purifier Cool strikes a balance between style and function. This sleek air purifier eliminates the need for bulky machines, offering effective air purification in a modern, minimalist design. It’s ideal for design-conscious individuals who prioritise both aesthetics and clean air. It’s a great choice for those with allergies or sensitivities who don’t require additional heating or cooling functionalities. If budget is a major concern or you need a multi-function air treatment system, there might be more affordable or versatile options available.

Stats you ought to know:

Air purification: HEPA and activated carbon filters capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

Air multiplier technology: Projects purified airflow throughout the room for even distribution.

Oscillation: Adjustable oscillation ensures widespread air circulation.

Auto mode: Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality, adjusting fan speed accordingly.

Night mode: Operates on quieter settings with a dimmed display for a peaceful sleep environment.

Pros:

Stylish design: A sleek and modern addition to any home.

Effective filtration: Captures allergens, pollutants, and odours.

Powerful airflow: Delivers clean air throughout the room.

Night mode: Ensures quiet operation for a good night’s sleep.

Cons:

Limited heating/cooling: Focuses solely on air purification and circulation.

Higher price point: Compared to some basic purifiers.

Filter replacements: HEPA and carbon filters need regular replacement, adding to the cost.

$1,049.00

The Devanti Air Purifier Cleaner is a solid choice for those seeking a no-frills air purifier at an affordable price. It offers basic filtration with some additional features like a timer and multiple operation modes. You should consider though, if you have a large space, require smart features, or prioritise a sleek design aesthetic, you might want to consider a more advanced air purifier.

Stats you ought to know:

Coverage area: Up to 30 square metres (suitable for medium-sized rooms)

Filtration: 4-stage filtration system with a HEPA filter tackles dust, allergens, and some airborne particles.

Activated carbon filter: Helps reduce household odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Air quality sensor: LED indicator displays air quality (good, fair, poor)

4 Operation Modes: Choose from Automatic, Normal, Efficient, and Silent modes for customised air purification.

Timer function: Set the purifier to run for a pre-programmed period.

Pros:

Affordable: A budget-friendly option for basic air purification needs.

4-stage filtration: Effective for dust, allergens, and some odours.

Multiple modes: Choose the setting that best suits your needs (quiet operation, energy efficiency, etc.)

Timer function: Convenient for scheduling operation times.

Cons:

Limited coverage area: Not suitable for very large rooms.

Basic features: Lacks smart functionalities or remote control.

$149.95, $205.62

The Stelive Compact Air Purifier is an excellent choice for homeowners living in smaller spaces who value affordability and basic air filtration. Its touch screen controls and sleep mode enhance convenience, making it a user-friendly option. However, if you have a larger home, need advanced features, or prioritise detailed air quality monitoring, you may want to consider purifiers with greater coverage and more functionalities.

Stats: you ought to know:

Coverage area: Up to 40 square metres (suitable for bedrooms, living rooms in smaller apartments)

Filtration: 3-stage filtration system with True HEPA-13 filter captures 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns (dust, allergens, pollen, etc.)

Activated carbon filter: Helps reduce household odours and some volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Touch screen control panel: Easy operation with on/off, fan speed, timer, and sleep mode functions.

3 fan speeds: Choose from low, medium, and high settings based on your needs and noise preference.

Sleep mode: Operates on a quieter setting with dimmed lights for a peaceful sleep environment.

Pros:

Affordable: A budget-friendly option for basic air purification needs.

True HEPA-13 Filter: Effective for capturing dust, allergens, and other small particles.

Activated carbon filter: Helps with some odours and VOCs.

Convenient features: Touch screen control, multiple fan speeds, timer, and sleep mode.

Compact size: Ideal for smaller spaces and easy to move around.

Cons:

Limited coverage area: Not suitable for large rooms.

Basic functionalities: Lacks smart features or air quality monitoring.

$121.50 $214.92

The great air purifier showdown: HEPA vs. ionisers

In the air purifier arena, two main contenders vie for your attention: HEPA filters and ionisers. But which one is the champion for your Kiwi home? Let’s break down their strengths and weaknesses to help you pick your perfect air purification partner.

HEPA hero:

The muscle: HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air. These filters are the workhorses of air purification, trapping a whopping 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That includes dust, pollen, pet dander, mould spores, and even some bacteria.

HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air. These filters are the workhorses of air purification, trapping a whopping 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That includes dust, pollen, pet dander, mould spores, and even some bacteria. The all-star: HEPA filters are fantastic for allergy sufferers and anyone looking to improve overall air quality. They’re particularly effective at tackling those pesky allergens that wreak havoc on your respiratory system.

HEPA filters are fantastic for allergy sufferers and anyone looking to improve overall air quality. They’re particularly effective at tackling those pesky allergens that wreak havoc on your respiratory system. The downside: HEPA filters need replacing regularly to maintain their effectiveness. While they can trap odours to some extent, they don’t actively eliminate them. Additionally, some HEPA filters can restrict airflow, so ensure you choose one with the right capacity for your room size.

Ionic intrigue:

The silent warrior: Ionizers work by electrically charging particles in the air, making them clump together and fall to surfaces. This can be helpful for reducing dust and some allergens.

Ionizers work by electrically charging particles in the air, making them clump together and fall to surfaces. This can be helpful for reducing dust and some allergens. The odour buster: Unlike HEPA filters, ionisers can tackle some odours by neutralising their electrical charge. This can be beneficial for those dealing with pet odours or cigarette smoke.

Unlike HEPA filters, ionisers can tackle some odours by neutralising their electrical charge. This can be beneficial for those dealing with pet odours or cigarette smoke. The mystery guest: While ionisers can improve air quality to some extent, the long-term effects of ozone production (a byproduct of the ionisation process) are still under debate. Some studies suggest it can irritate the lungs. Additionally, those fallen particles need to be cleaned up regularly, otherwise, they can simply get re-circulated in the air.

So, who wins?

There’s no clear-cut victor. The best choice depends on your specific needs:

For allergy and asthma sufferers: HEPA filters are the undisputed champion.

HEPA filters are the undisputed champion. For general air quality improvement and odour control: A combination air purifier with both HEPA and ionisation technology might be the ideal solution.

A combination air purifier with both HEPA and ionisation technology might be the ideal solution. For budget-conscious buyers: Ionisers are generally cheaper upfront, but factor in the cost of regular cleaning and potential filter replacements.

Breathe easy in your home: Your air purifier questions answered!

Do I even need an air purifier?

Air purifiers can be a game-changer for allergy sufferers, asthmatics, or anyone looking to improve indoor air quality. They’re also helpful in homes with pets or in areas prone to dust or smoke.

What are the different types of air purifiers?

There are two main contenders: HEPA purifiers that trap particles like dust and allergens, and ionisers that electrically charge particles to make them clump together. Some purifiers combine both technologies for a double whammy on air quality.

What size air purifier do I need?

Don’t get lost in a sea of features – choose a purifier with a coverage area suitable for the room size you want to treat. Most purifiers list their recommended coverage area in square metres.

What are the different filter types?

HEPA filters are the MVPs of air purification, capturing those pesky allergens and dust particles. Activated carbon filters tackle odours and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) – think new furniture smells or cigarette smoke. Some purifiers might have pre-filters to extend the lifespan of the main HEPA filter.

How often do I need to replace the filters?

Replacement frequency depends on how much you use your purifier and the air quality in your home. HEPA filters typically need replacing every 6-12 months, while carbon filters might last longer. Check the manufacturer’s recommendations for your specific purifier.

Do air purifiers remove mould?

HEPA filters can capture airborne mould spores, but they won’t eliminate existing mould growth. If you have a mould problem, address the source of moisture and consider professional remediation.

Do air purifiers add moisture to the air?

Most air purifiers focus solely on cleaning the air, not adding moisture. If dry air is a concern, consider a humidifier alongside your air purifier.

Are air purifiers noisy?

Noise levels vary depending on the model and fan speed. Thankfully, many purifiers offer quieter sleep modes for nighttime use.

Do air purifiers use a lot of energy?

Modern air purifiers are generally energy-efficient. Look for models with Energy Star certification to save on those power bills.

Where should I place my air purifier?

Think central location with good airflow! Ideally, place your air purifier at least 30 cm away from walls and furniture, and keep it away from heat sources or vents for optimal performance.

