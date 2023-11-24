30 Top Black Friday deals in New Zealand for 2023

The Black Friday weekend is the best time to shop for amazing bargains and discounts. But when does Black Friday start in New Zealand? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the exciting and fun-filled weekend in 2023, and the top Black Friday deals in New Zealand that you don’t want to miss.
What are the top Black Friday deals this year?
Looking for the top products to buy in New Zealand this Black Friday? Don’t worry, we have you covered. We have compiled a list of top picks for you, from a Hybrid Mattress to Dyson Vacuums, and more!
- Dyson: Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer - $699 (30% off)
- Emma Sleep: Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress - $1,177.50 (25% off)
- AdoreBeauty: ghd Gold Hair Straightener - $284 (20% off)
- Dyson: Dyson V8™ Handheld Vacuum - $449 (44% off)
- Puma: Carina Luz Womens Trainers - $72 (40% off)
- Ecosa: Ecosa Mattress - $675 (25% off)
- Red Rat: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Shoe - $84.50 (35% off)
We have carefully selected the top picks for this list, based on the most popular and well-reviewed products, all with huge discounts just for Black Friday. These items are best-sellers for a reason, and this is a rare chance to get some amazing deals.
Top Black Friday Sales in 2023
Dyson’s Black Friday Sale
The Iconic’s Black Friday Sale
Adore Beauty’s Black Friday Sale
Sephora’s Black Friday Sale
Emma Sleep’s Black Friday Sale
Cotton On’s Black Friday Sale
Lululemon’s Black Friday Offer
- Best-selling Lululemon gear at incredible prices
Microsoft’s Black Friday Sale
Top Black Friday Sales on Fashion
Puma’s Black Friday Sale
Red Rat
Calvin Klein’s Black Friday Sale
Tommy Hilfiger’s Black Friday Sale
NZSale’s Black Friday Sale
Surfstitch’s Black Friday Sale
City Beach’s Black Friday Sale
The Athlete’s Foot’s Black Friday Sale
Top Black Friday Sales on Health & Beauty
Shaver Shop’s Black Friday Sale
HealthPost’s Black Friday Sale
LookFantastic’s Black Friday Sale
Top Black Friday Sales on Travel & Experiences
Expedia’s Black Friday Sale
Booking.com’s Black Friday Sale
RedBalloon’s Black Friday Sale
FAQs
Which stores have Black Friday deals in New Zealand?
There’s no exaggeration to say that most brands get involved in the Black Friday madness, and this year is no different. We have researched and put together a complete list of New Zealand stores that are involved in this year’s Black Friday event so you can check out their sales page.
When will Black Friday sales end?
Different retailers have different schedules for their Black Friday sales. However, most sales run throughout the weekend until the Cyber Monday deals takeover.
Why is it called Black Friday?
The term ‘Black Friday’ has a history that goes back to the 1869 U.S. gold market crash on September 24th. However, it became popular in the 1950s when police used it to describe the last Friday of November. That was the day when crowds of shoppers filled the streets, looking for bargains, and creating chaos that required a lot of police work to manage and protect.
*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.