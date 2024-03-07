Queenstown is the adventure capital of the world. Photo / Supplied

Looking for things to do in Queenstown that will get your heart pumping? Discover the best activities to add to your itinerary on your next visit to Queenstown!

When you think about visiting Queenstown, does your heart beat a little faster than usual?

After all, it’s the adventure capital of the world. It’s full of thrilling activities like bungy jumping, jet boat rides and skydiving. But Queenstown also has a softer side. You can stare at the natural wonders from the comfort of a cable car or soak away your troubles in the bubbling hot pools.

It’s also near a sensational wine region, home to an unforgettable ice bar and many delicious dining spots.

So, where do you start once you’ve landed in Queenstown?

Allow us to help you navigate the thrills, the spills and everything in between. We’ll share with you the must-see spots in Queenstown.

Let’s begin!

Thrilling activities in Queenstown

Queenstown is guaranteed to get your heart racing. Whether you’re visiting in the summer to experience bungy jumping or during the winter to carve up the slopes, an exciting adventure awaits you. These are top picks for thrill seekers.

Ever wanted to fly through the forest at high speeds surrounded by breathtaking landscapes? Moa 4 Zipline Tour spans four paths of varying speeds. You can take it slow while you get your bearings before kicking it into top gear for the remainder of your ride. On either side of you will be the glorious views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range, which look incredible even when travelling at breakneck speeds.

Prices start from $159 per person. Book the Moa 4 Zipline Tour.

Forget about taking a slow and steady cruise along Lake Wakatipu. This is Queenstown. The adventure capital of the world. You should see this natural wonder at turbo speed while doing 360-degree spins so you don’t miss a thing. The Queenstown Jet Boat Ride roars through the lake at speeds up to 95 kph and drifts through narrow channels without slowing down for a second. The whole experience only lasts for 60 minutes, but it flies by.

Prices start from $135 per person. Book the Queenstown Jet Boat Ride.

Located at the AJ Hackett Queenstown Bungy Centre, the Nevis Bungy, Swing or Catapult allows you to choose how you want to raise your pulse rate. You can take on the most famous swing in the world, the Nevis Swing, which can go forward, backward or upside down if you dare. Another option is to catapult yourself 150 metres into the air. Or you can take it to the extreme by jumping from the highest bungy spot in New Zealand. If you’re really fearless, take on all three.

Prices start from $265. Book the Nevis Bung, Swing or Catapult by AJ Hackett.

If standing on a bungy platform isn’t high enough for you, why not take it to the next level and jump out of a plane? Nzone Skydive will take you over 3000 metres high before you leap and soar through the air. You won’t have to worry about trying to snap a selfie. A professional photographer jumps with you and will get the perfect angle of your screaming face.

Prices start from $334 per person. Book Nzone Skydive Queenstown.

There’s not one, not two, but four snowfields across Queenstown for you to carve up. No matter your experience level, there is a ski field for everyone. The Remarkables is perfect for beginners. It has an expansive space for people to learn how to ski or snowboard. Cardrona also has an excellent spot for anyone new to the snow and offers plenty of Olympic and X-Game-quality tracks. Coronet Peak is the closest to Queenstown and has some fantastic wineries nearby when you need downtime. For intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders, you will want to explore Treble Cone. It’s as challenging as it is beautiful to look at.

Prices start from $169. Book skiing and snowboarding packages in Queenstown.

Queenstown scenic activities

If you’re not an adrenaline junkie, there are still plenty of activities to do in Queenstown. You can hang out with some blue penguins or explore some glaciers. Maybe you just want to soak in a hot pool. If you want to bring your stress levels down, try these things to do in Queenstown.

Float into the clouds in comfort on the Skyline Queenstown. It’s only ten minutes away from the CBD, and once you’re on board your personal cable car, you’ll ascend to the top of Bob’s Peak. On your journey, you’ll get a 270-degree panoramic view of the bustling city and its stunning scenery. We recommend taking an evening ride to watch the sunset. It’s an unbelievable image. Once at the top, grab a bite from the Stratosfare Restaurant, which was once voted the best place to eat in the world.

Prices start from $50 per adult. Book Skyline Queenstown.

Soak your troubles away in a private hot pool while you gaze at your own personal view of the Shotover River. As the mineral water bubbles around you and soothes your muscles, you can enjoy a complimentary drink or snack while experiencing total relaxation. For a truly unforgettable moment, try an evening soak, where you can stare at the stars as they light up the night sky from the comfort of your luxurious tub.

Prices start from $97 per adult. Book the Onsen Hot Pools.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk along a glacier? Wonder no more. The Glacier Heli-Hike will transport you by chopper to the Tasman Glacier. You have three spots to choose from, each offering its own unique wonders and activities. The hike is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. But it will be chilly. So make sure you’ve got a few extra layers on so you can savour every moment of this incredible adventure.

Prices start from $329 per adult. Book the Glacier Heli Hike.

The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony is only minutes away from the Queenstown CBD. During the peak season, you can expect to see more than 130 pairs of penguins waddling around. You’ll definitely want to opt for the VIP seats. It will get you up close and personal with the penguins as they launch out of the water onto the land. We also recommend checking out the night show as you have a better chance of seeing more of them compared to the daytime viewing.

Prices start from $43 per adult. Book the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony.

Queenstown foodie delights and nightlife

In addition to scenic surroundings, Queenstown has a vibrant culinary scene and wine region to explore. The best way to savour these delicious delights is with a tour where you can sample the best the city has to offer.

Spend an afternoon casually visiting some of Queenstown’s award-winning vineyards, where you’ll sample some of the local drops and soak in the scenery. Not only does this tour come with tastings, lunch and a cheeseboard, but you’ll also go behind the scenes to learn how the local specialties are brought to life. You’ll even head underground to the wine cave to discover how the unique conditions influence the flavours of the vino.

Prices start from $185 per person. Book the Sceneic Queenstown Winery Tour.

Looking for a place to chill out? It doesn’t get any cooler than the Queenstown Ice Bar. At a crisp minus-five degrees Celsius, this crystal-clear construction is completely made from ice. Pull up a cube and enjoy cocktails, mocktails and more from your ice glass. The decor constantly evolves, with an artist chiselling a new scene every few months, so you can keep coming back for a new experience if you can handle the cold.

Prices start from $99 for four people. Book the Queenstown Ice Bar.

Sure, you could drive to some of Queenstown’s popular gin distilleries. But it’s more fun to travel in a chopper. The Queenstown Helicopter Gin Tour takes you high above the city to experience panoramic views before transporting you to three distilleries atop the mountain. If gin isn’t your thing, vodka, whiskey, and liqueurs are also available. You’ll even get to enjoy some grazing platters with your beverage and experience a traditional German tarte flambee.

Prices start from $699 per person. Book the Queenstown Gin Helicopter Tour.

For the night owls, the Twilight Craft Beer and Wine Tour offers the opportunity to experience the renowned region through 12 diverse beverages. As you make your way through the samples, you can snack on an antipasto platter, which perfectly complements your drinks of choice. You’ll even receive personalised guidance from a certified professional who teaches you the best way to savour the flavours.

Prices start from $209 per person. Book the Twilight Craft Beer and Wine Tour.

Planning your trip to Queenstown

Dreaming about all the things to do in Queenstown is fun, but there are some other factors you need to plan for. For example, when is the best time to go to Queenstown? How will you get around? Can I bring my family? We’ve got the answers to these questions and more.

● What is the best month to visit Queenstown? Any time of year is an excellent time to visit Queenstown. From December to January, you can enjoy the sensational summer with temperatures ranging between 20 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius. From March to May, it cools down, and the foliage goes from lush greens to ruby reds. The winter brings blue skies and fresh drops of snow to carve up. Once it melts, the spring revitalises the environment as temperatures return to the 20s.

● How many days do you need in Queenstown? We recommend spending five to seven days in Queenstown. It means you won’t need to rush from attraction to attraction. Instead, you can savour every moment and enjoy everything the town offers.

● What is Queenstown known for? The adventure capital of the world is home to the world’s largest swings, the highest bungy jump spot and many other activities. But it also has gorgeous landscapes and famous wineries for anyone looking for something more relaxing.

● Do you need a car to get around Queenstown? You don’t need a car to get around Queenstown. The city has an extensive public transport network, and activities like the Skyline and Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony are within walking distance of the CBD.

● What is the currency in New Zealand? The official currency in New Zealand is the New Zealand dollar. It’s also used in the Cook Islands, Pitcairn Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

● Is Queenstown good for families? Despite many thrill-seeking activities, Queenstown has several attractions the whole family can enjoy, such as the Odyssey Sensory Maze and Te Anau Glowworm Caves.

Experience the thrills of Queenstown

The adventure capital of the world has something for everyone. You can bungy jump from one of the highest spots in New Zealand or soak in a hot tub while overlooking the Shotover River. There are speedy jet boat cruises and leisurely wine tours. You’re even spoilt for choice for family activities like the Odyssey Sensory Maze. No matter what things you do in Queenstown, you’ll remember them forever.

Queenstown frequently asked questions

Is Queenstown safe for solo travellers?

Queenstown is an excellent place to travel solo. You can do plenty of activities on your own, like the Onsen Hot Pools and NZone Skydive.

What are the best places to stay in Queenstown?

There are many amazing places to stay around Queenstown, including Kamana Lakehouse, DoubleTree by Hilton and the Sofitel Queenstown Hotel and Spa.

Do I need a visa to visit Queenstown?

You won’t need a visa if you are from New Zealand, Australia, the UK or a country with a visa waiver agreement.

What is the local transportation system like in Queenstown?

Getting around Queenstown is simple. You can take the public buses, jump on a ferry or walk to several attractions within the city limits.

Are there any cultural activities or events in Queenstown?

Many cultural and heritage events take place throughout Queenstown. One of the most popular is the Arrowtown Autumn Festival, which features bright colours and exciting entertainment for the whole family.

What are some things to do in Queenstown on a rainy day?

Queenstown has many exciting indoor activities, such as the Odyssey Sensory Maze, iFLY Indoor Skydiving and the 12D Motion Theatre Ride.

Is Queenstown accessible for people with disabilities?

Several attractions throughout Queenstown, including the thrill-seeking ones, are accessible to all.

How do you pick the best things to do in Queenstown?

