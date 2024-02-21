Glamping provides a five-star luxury camping experience that guarantees a good night’s sleep while you soak in the beauty of nature. Photo / Supplied

Searching for the ultimate glamping experience in Auckland? Whether you adore beaches, parks, or islands, you’ll want your next getaway to be one of these.

What’s not to love about the great outdoors?

There’s the smell of the crisp, fresh air. The sounds of birds, insects and wildlife living their best life. You also can’t beat that warm glow that melts your body as the sun rises over the horizon.

But to truly appreciate this sensory overload, you need to be glamping.

It provides a five-star luxury camping experience that guarantees a good night’s sleep so you don’t wake up counting the seconds until you’re back in your own bed. Instead, you can appreciate your surroundings and soak in the wonders of nature.

Thankfully, there are several luxury camping options in Auckland. It’s home to stunning beaches, glorious islands and lush bushlands as far as the eye can see. If you’re unsure where to pitch your yurt, try these scenic glamping Auckland destinations.

The best glamping spots in Auckland

Too excited about the prospects of glamping in Auckland? Here are the sensational spots we recommend. Keep scrolling to find out why they made our list.

Why glamp in Auckland?

There is a wide variety of scenic glamping sites in Auckland. If you want to wake up to a view of white sandy beaches with crystal blue water, you can glamp at Palm Beach or Bethells Beach. There’s Waiheke Island for anyone dreaming of an island getaway. You can even spend a few nights living like a hobbit for something completely unique.

The beauty of glamping in Auckland is that you still get a five-star luxury experience in breathtaking locations. You get all the creature comforts of a boutique hotel inside top-of-the-line tents, huts, domes or cabins. They even come with lounge areas and private bathrooms featuring running water. It’s the best of both worlds.

The 12 best glamping sites in Auckland

Here they are, the best glamping spots in Auckland. Whether you’re into beaches, caves or islands, you’ll find a place on this list where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the wonders of Auckland’s nature from the comfort of your bougie bedroom.

Best glamping near Waiheke Island: Fossil Bay Lodge

Nestled in the woods is Fossil Bay Lodge, and within this sensational retreat are some lovely yurts. Even the smallest option features a spacious, luxurious bed and private outdoor shower. You can wake up once the sun rises and sit on your private deck sipping your morning coffee. There’s also a communal kitchen nearby if you feel like dining with other guests. When you’re ready to start your day, check out the cafes, restaurants and scenic walking trails in the area.

Book your stay at Fossil Bay Lodge.

Best glamping near Mahurangi East: Martins Bay Holiday Park

Don’t let the holiday park title fool you. Martins Bay Holiday Park has more than cabins and empty spots for caravans. It also offers a glamping Ecotent designed to provide ultimate relaxation so you can drink in the serenity. Inside features a queen-size bed facing the beach. You’ll also find a compact kitchen, fridge, freezer and more for your glamping experience.

Book your stay at Martins Bay Holiday Park.

Best glamping near Palm Beach: Awaawa - Rangi Yurt

You get the best of both worlds at Awaawa - Rangi Yurt. You can soak in the sea views from your luxurious tent while surrounded by lush, colourful gardens. There are some nearby walking trails that take you down to Palm Beach and another to Little Oneroa Beach. You can also choose to lay back in bed and enjoy the views or sit in the relaxing lounge chairs inside or on your deck. The yurt even comes with a private shower and kitchen area.

Book your stay at Awaawa - Rangi Yurt.

Best glamping near Parakakau: Fantail Bush Chalet

If yurts aren’t your style, escaping to a chalet in the bush could be the glamping experience you’re looking for. No matter where you turn, you’ll discover unbelievable native fauna. There are many hiking trails to explore and easy access to the local towns if you need to restock food or refreshments. Your accommodation has a fully functioning kitchenette, luxurious bed, and floor-to-ceiling windows that expose the glorious surroundings.

Book your stay at Fantail Bush Chalet.

Best glamping near the Putiki: The Yurts at Obsidian View

Not many yurts feature air conditioning, but The Yurts at Obsidian View do. If you find it a tad warm, you can cool down in the comfort of your yurt as you gaze at the wondrous sea views. You can even wander down to Onetangi Beach for a dip. When you’ve cooled off, head back, grab a bite from your kitchen and dine out on your outdoor deck. Don’t worry about cleaning up. This yurt even comes with a dishwasher.

Book your stay at The Yurts at Obisidan View.

Best glamping near Pakiri Beach: Pakiri Beach Holiday Park

Solo travellers, couples and families keep coming back to Pakiri Beach Holiday Park. Wineries surround it, there’s a glass-bottom boat tour, and horse riding activities are within its vicinity. But we think it’s also because of the glamping tent. It offers breathtaking river and beach views, a Weber BBQ and multiple rooms. There’s even an en-suite with an outdoor shower and vanity.

Book your stay at Pakiri Beach Holiday Park.

Best glamping near Coromandel: Slipper Resort Island

After a zippy 15-minute water taxi, you’ll arrive at a destination near Auckland you won’t believe exists. First, your feet will touch the iconic white sands of the private beach, where you can also go snorkelling in its crystal blue waters. You’ll then head to your glamorous accommodation. A luxurious tent featuring a king-size bed, ensuite bathroom and private shower. Once you’re settled, head out to your private deck and watch the world pass you by. Close your eyes and soak it all in.

Book your stay at Slipper Resort Island.

Best glamping near Bethells Beach: Wainamu Luxury Tents

Some glampers are happy to disconnect from the world. If that’s you, check out Wainamu Luxury Tents. You will literally be disconnected as there is no mobile coverage here. But you’ll still get the glamorous accommodation. That means handmade linens, recycled timber floors and all the facilities you’ll need to cook up a storm. You won’t miss YouTube when you’ve got hiking trails that take you past stunning waterfalls and the gorgeous beach. There’s also plenty of wildlife roaming the area to give you that authentic safari experience.

Book your stay at Wainamu Luxury Tents.

Best luxury glamping in Auckland: Castaways Resort

You might be tempted by the traditional accommodation options at Castaways Resort, but we highly recommend choosing the Glamping package. Nothing will top the sounds of waking up to the crashing waves of Karioitahi Beach and the breathtaking coastline views that go on for miles. But this package also includes complimentary wine and a private chef for all your meals. It might not be cheap, but it’s worth every cent.

Book your stay at Castaways Resort.

Best budget-friendly glamping in Auckland: Orewa Beach Holiday Park

You’ve got a couple of glamping options available at Orewa Beach Holiday Park. You can choose the EcoStructure glamping tent, which sits directly across the beach. There’s some seating and a deck for you to enjoy the views. Alternatively, there is the Lotus Belle Glamping Tent. It comes with a BBQ and picnic table for everyone to enjoy their meal. Inside is a queen bed with space for additional mattresses. It even comes with linen, pillows and cooking utensils.

Book your stay at Orewa Beach Holiday Park.

Best family-friendly glamping in Auckland: Underhill Valley

Kids and parents who admit they love Lord of the Rings will want to stay at Underhill Valley. The cosy accommodation comes with hand-crafted wood and iron features reminiscent of both classic trilogies. It even comes with comfy bedding for children and adults, as well as fantastical furniture that looks like props from the movies. It’s a getaway the family will never forget.

Book your stay at Underhill Valley.

Best eco-friendly glamping in Auckland: Warblers Retreat

There is a chance you’ll forget you’re glamping in Auckland when you wake up at Warblers Retreat. Once you step outside on your private deck, you’ll inhale fresh air from the lush forest surrounding you. Step back inside your accommodation, and you’ll have a queen-sized bed with luxury linen. There’s also a private spa, perfect for a romantic couple getaway or when you just need some me time.

Book your stay at Warblers Retreat.

Planning Your Glamping Getaway

First time glamping in Auckland? While many amenities are available to you as part of your booking, you’ll still want to bring some essentials. Here’s what you should pack.

A chilly bin (cooler box) for cold food and drinks.

Pots and pans if you want to cook your own meals.

Cooking utensils and cutlery is a good idea, just in case.

A spare pillow.

Towels for the outdoor shower, spa or beach sessions.

Garbage bags so you can leave the site as you found it.

Summer is the best time to plan a glamping getaway in Auckland. You won’t need to worry about rain or wind. The skies are clear, and you can enjoy more activities in the sun.

Winter is also a fun experience. Soaking in a hot tub as the cool air passes you by is invigorating. However, the weather is unpredictable, and you might not get out of your dome as much as you hope.

Grab your favourite pillow and hit the road for the ultimate glamping getaway. Photo / Supplied

Glamp your way through Auckland

If you’re after an unforgettable holiday experience in Auckland, choose one of these amazing glamping spots. They’re surrounded by the wonders of nature with the indulgence of a five-star hotel. You’re even treated to amenities not possible in the city, like heated outdoor showers, hot tubs on front decks and firepits to roast your marshmallows. So grab your favourite pillow and hit the road for the ultimate glamping getaway.

Glamping frequently asked questions

What is the difference between glamping and camping?

Glamping is camping with a bit of luxury. You’re not on the ground in a sleeping bag. Instead, you’re lying in soft, luxurious beds with silky smooth linens. There are also toilets, showers, and other amenities not usually available to traditional campers.

How much does glamping cost in Auckland?

The cost of glamping in Auckland ranges from $50 per night to over $300 per night. The price will vary according to the amenities and accommodation type.

What amenities are typically included in glamping sites?

With most glamping experiences in Auckland, you can expect a traditional bed, linens, shower and bathroom. Some may also have cooking facilities and other features such as a spa, hot tub or barbecue.

What are the best times of year to go glamping in Auckland?

The summer months are the best times to go glamping in Auckland. You’ll be able to participate in more activities and enjoy staring at the stars in the clear night sky.

What are the alternatives to glamping in Auckland?

Camping and glamping are not everyone’s cup of tea. If you’re not into the great outdoors, Auckland has many exceptional hotels worth checking out. But if you’re looking for something further away while still staying on the North Island, look at these amazing hotels in Wellington.

How do you pick the best glamping spots in Auckland?

Our experts carefully examine customer feedback, consult with glampers who have been on these experiences and our own personal experiences.





