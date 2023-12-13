Best Mattress to buy online in New Zealand in 2023

Emma and Ecosa mattresses are made with high-quality materials, offer great comfort and support, and come with generous trial periods and warranties. Photo / Unsplash

Emma and Ecosa mattresses are made with high-quality materials, offer great comfort and support, and come with generous trial periods and warranties. Photo / Unsplash

If you’re looking for a new mattress in New Zealand, you might be overwhelmed by the number of options available. To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve selected some of the best mattresses from two popular brands: Emma and Ecosa. These mattresses are made with high-quality materials, offer great comfort and support, and come with generous trial periods and warranties. Whether you need a mattress for side sleeping, back pain, firmness, or value, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks for the best mattresses in New Zealand in 2023.

Best mattress in New Zealand:

● Best value mattress: Emma Comfort Mattress - $848 $1,060

● Best for hot sleepers: Ecosa Pure Mattress - $1,480 $1,850

● Best mattress for side sleepers: Emma Original Mattress - $699

● Best firm mattress: Ecosa Mattress - $1,000 $1,250

● Best mattress for back pain: Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress - $2,050

Best value mattress: Emma Comfort Mattress - $848 $1,060

If you’re looking for a mattress that offers comfort and softness at an affordable price, the Emma Comfort Mattress might be the one for you. The Emma Comfort Mattress is a foam mattress that is designed to offer comfort and softness for sleepers who prefer a plush feel.

The Emma Comfort Mattress has four layers of foam that create a cosy and cushioning sleeping surface. The top layer is a comfort cover, which is easy to clean, extra thick, and soft-to-touch. The second layer is Airgocell foam, which is similar to the popular Emma Original Mattress and provides pressure relief and temperature regulation. The third layer is memory foam, designed to contour to your body and distribute your weight evenly. The bottom layer is supportive foam, which is the same as the Emma Original Mattress and adds durability and stability to the mattress. The Emma Comfort Mattress has a medium-soft feel, which is suitable for sleepers who like to sink into their mattress a little bit more.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Shop here

Best Mattress for Hot Sleepers: Ecosa Pure Mattress - $1,480 $1,850

Hot sleepers need a mattress that can keep them cool and comfortable throughout the night. The Ecosa Pure Mattress is a great option for them as it’s made from eco-friendly, high-performance materials that promote airflow and temperature regulation.

The top layer is a removable OceanCycled™ cover, which is made from 80 plastic bottles and is machine washable. The second layer is BounceTech™ foam, which combines cooling, gel-infused memory foam and plush memory foam for support and bounce. The third layer is natural latex foam, which is hypoallergenic, anti-dust mite, and breathable. The fourth layer is micro-coil technology, which provides precision support and contouring for pain-free sleeping. The fifth layer is zoned ergonomic support, which consists of seven zones of pocket springs that ensure perfect spinal alignment and limit motion transfer. The sixth layer is recycled felt, which wraps around the pocket springs and adds durability and noise reduction, which used to be an issue for spring mattresses. The seventh layer is high-density foam, which provides sufficient counter pressure and reinforces the edge support.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Shop here

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Emma Original Mattress - $899

The Emma Original Mattress stands out as a fantastic choice for side sleepers. It’s designed with three layers of foam that specifically cater to your body’s needs. The top layer, crafted from Airgocell foam, not only ensures breathability but also targets pressure points while regulating temperature. The middle layer, composed of memory foam, moulds to your body’s contours, ensuring weight distribution for added comfort. Underneath, the supportive foam layer provides durability and stability to the mattress.

This mattress has a medium-firm feel, a sweet spot for many side sleepers, offering the ideal blend of support and softness. What’s more, its cover is not only removable but also washable, made from moisture-wicking and antibacterial fabric, so you’re left with a fresh and hygienic sleep surface.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Shop here

Best Firm Mattress: Ecosa Mattress - $1,000 $1,250

For those who prefer something firmer, the Ecosa Mattress presents a compelling choice. It’s a hybrid mattress that seamlessly blends three foam layers with a specialised pocket spring layer. Starting with the top layer, gel-infused memory foam embraces your body, offering a customised fit while effectively dispersing any accumulated body heat. Beneath that, an ergonomic support foam layer steps in to provide additional reinforcement, which ensures your mattress remains free from undesirable sagging over time. The third layer is crafted from high-density foam, adding that sought-after firmness and durability. Underneath it all, the Ecosa has pocket springs within the base layer, boosting the mattress’s breathability and responsiveness.

A standout feature of the Ecosa is its adaptability; you can tailor its firmness according to your preferences by reordering the foam layers. With three firmness options - medium, medium-firm, and firm - this mattress offers a customisable experience that caters to a variety of comfort preferences.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Shop here

Best Mattress for Back Pain: Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress - $2,050

Back pain sufferers need a mattress that can provide adequate support and pressure relief for their spine and joints. The Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress is a great option for them, as it features four layers of foam and a layer of micro-coils, which deliver a balanced feel of comfort and support.

The top layer is made of Diamond Degree® graphite-infused cooling foam, which reduces body heat and promotes deep sleep. The second layer is made of micro-coils, which add bounce and breathability to the mattress. The third layer is made of memory foam, which contours to your body and relieves pressure points. The bottom layer is made of supportive foam, which adds firmness and durability to the mattress.

The Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress has a medium feel, which suits most sleepers and sleeping positions. It also has a removable and washable cover, which is made of moisture-wicking and antibacterial fabric.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Shop here

FAQs

How often should I replace my mattress?

The longevity of mattresses varies based on types and comfort levels, making it challenging to provide a clear-cut answer. However a typical guideline suggests replacing your mattress every seven to ten years or when visible wear like sagging, lumps, stains, or odours surface.

What’s the importance of mattress size and how do I choose the right one?

Your mattress size impacts comfort, space, and budget. Selecting the ideal size involves factors like height, weight, sleeping habits, bed-sharing, and room dimensions. Here are common sizes:

● Small single: 75cm x 190cm (2′6′' x 6′ 3′')

● Single: 90cm x 190cm (3′0″ x 6′3″)

● Small double: 120cm x 190cm (4′0″ x 6′3″)

● Double: 135cm x 190cm (4′6″ x 6′3″)

● King: 150cm x 200cm (5′0″ x 6′6″)

● Super king: 180cm x 200cm (6′0″ x 6′6″)

To select the right size, measure your bed frame and room, ensuring enough space for movement and other furnishings. Consider personal comfort, ensuring there’s plenty of room to stretch and sleep without feeling confined.

How do Emma and Ecosa deliver my mattress?

Emma and Ecosa deliver your mattress directly to your doorstep, employing efficient shipping services that ensure secure and timely arrival. They are first compressed in a vacuum sealed back, and then packed into a box.

How to return a mattress during the trial period?

Returning a mattress during the trial period varies by brand and retailer. Here’s a concise guide: Review trial terms, contact customer service to initiate the return, and arrange pickup or shipping. Await confirmation upon mattress receipt for the refund process, which may take days to weeks based on payment method and bank processing times.





*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.