We’ve curated the best hotels in Auckland for all types of travellers. Photo / Supplied

Planning a trip to Auckland? Whether it’s your first visit, a returning guest or a local looking to get away, these are the best hotels in Auckland to consider.

Whether you're visiting the former capital of New Zealand for the first time, are a returning guest or a Kiwi looking for somewhere to get away to, finding the best hotels in Auckland is your number one priority.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland spans 1086 square kilometres. So there is a lot of terrain to cover. You’ll want a hotel close to the sites you want to see or public transport options that can get you where you want to go.

It’s precisely why we’ve curated the best hotels in Auckland for all types of travellers. You’ll find everything from luxurious modern masterpieces to budget-friendly havens for solo adventurers. We’ve even thrown in some options for the foodies.

Here are the best hotels in Auckland you’ll want to book for your next visit.

What makes the best hotel in Auckland?

Assessing the best hotels in Auckland takes careful consideration. Some of the factors we used to rank these venues include:

Budget: The cost of the hotel in Auckland is a vital element. Understanding your tradeoffs helps determine how much value you will get during your stay. For example, if you don’t plan on eating at the venue, you might get a better deal at a hotel without in-house restaurants. Our list provides options for travellers with varying budgets.

Budget: The cost of the hotel in Auckland is a vital element. Understanding your tradeoffs helps determine how much value you will get during your stay. For example, if you don't plan on eating at the venue, you might get a better deal at a hotel without in-house restaurants. Our list provides options for travellers with varying budgets.

Location: List the sites you want to see in Auckland before booking your stay. You might want to make the trek to Mount Eden or take the kids to Auckland Zoo. Some other great places are Cornwall Park, Viaduct Harbour and One Tree Hill. We've highlighted the best hotel that can make it effortless to get around the city.

Amenities: It's handy when your hotel has everything you need while on vacation. You might want to maintain your fitness regime by visiting the gym or soaking up the sun and relaxing by the pool. We've researched the amenities that can make your stay easier by having the essentials under one roof.

Vibe: Don't underestimate the vibe of a hotel. You want a place that will gel with your personality and the type of experience you're going for. Maybe you're in Auckland for a business trip and need a professional workspace, or perhaps you're hoping for a romantic getaway and need the perfect atmosphere. We've made sure these hotels live up to your expectations.

Additional Experiences: Some of the best hotels in Auckland provide extras like tours to attractions or on-site activities. Others will hold historical significance, which can add an extra element to your stay. You'll find several options with added bonuses for your stay in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

The best hotels in Auckland

Here are the best hotels in Auckland, New Zealand, for every type of traveller. These are the places you will want to stay on your next visit.

Luxury hotels in Auckland

Your breath will be taken away once you arrive at Park Hyatt, Auckland. It overlooks Wynyard Quarter’s Lighter Basin and Waitemata Harbour. But inside the hotel, it’s just as impressive. You’ll discover multiple restaurants and bars, a 25-metre infinity pool and a luxurious day spa.

Surrounding the Park Hyatt Auckland is the Auckland Zoo, Museum and Art Gallery. The All Blacks Experience is also nearby, which showcases New Zealand’s most dominant sports team.

Stay at Park Hyatt Auckland if you want to:

Stroll around Waitemata Harbour

Shop at Sylvia Park

Dine at Orphan’s Kitchen

Visit the New Zealand Maritime Museum

Book your stay.

Everything about Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour screams luxury. The hotel encompasses the spirit of the Viaduct Harbour while also giving it a French touch. The multi-award-winning venue features an exquisite French restaurant and a rejuvenating spa facility.

Stepping outside into Viaduct Harbour, you’ll find world-class dining venues such as Bivacco, Boracay Garden and Homeland. It’s also close to many attractions, including Sky Tower, Wynyard Quarter and Silo Park.

Stay at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour if you want to:

Stop by St Patrick’s Cathedral

Take part in the Weta Workshop

Check out America’s Cup Village

Tackle the Coast-to-Coast Walkway

Book your stay.

The Hotel Britomart is New Zealand’s first five Green Star hotel. One look at it, and you can see why. The exterior is made from hand-made bricks, and each room is timber-lined, providing a unique and soulful feel.

It’s just as charming outside. The local neighbourhood features some of Auckland’s best restaurants, multiple cosy cafes and several lively bars. Hotel Britomart is also in the CBD and central to the waterfront and public transport centres.

Stay at Hotel Britomart if you want to:

Dance the night away at 1885

Go shopping in Queens Arcade

Discover hidden gems in Snickel Lane

Hop on Fuellers 360 Discover Cruises

Book your stay.

Hotels for foodies and culture vultures

No matter where you look while standing outside Fabel Auckland, MGallery, you’ll see popular retail outlets and delicious dining options. There are even several rooftop bars and classy pubs nearby if you’re looking for a nightcap.

But inside the hotel is where the Fable Auckland, MGallery shines. Indulge in a cup of tea on arrival as you wonder at the Royal English theme. While the decor is historic, the rooms are modern, featuring Nespresso coffee machines and WIFi for all guests.

Stay at Fable Auckland, MGallery if you want to:

Explore the museums and gardens at Auckland Domain

Venture up the iconic Sky Tower

Attend an event at Silo Park

Cool down with an ice cream from Giapo

Book your stay.

It’s not just guests who visit QT Auckland. You’ll run into many locals stopping by this sensational hotel and enjoying a meal or beverage at Rooftop at QT. As they savour every bite and sip, they’re soaking in the views of the city skyline and harbour.

QT Auckland is also close to many local attractions, including SkyCity Casino, the ABS Waterfront Theatre and the Auckland Art Gallery. If you’re a Lord of the Rings fan, you can get picked up at the local bus terminal and take a trip to the movie set to see the Hobbit holes up close.

Stay at QT Auckland if you want to:

Participate in The Big Foody Food Tours

Pedal throughout the city on a Beercycle

Grab a nightcap at Mo’s Bar

Sing your heart out at Po Karaoke Bar

Book your stay.

Nestled in Auckland’s High Street, Hotel DeBrett is the perfect spot for travellers who want a stylish place to stay but want to venture out throughout the day. You can easily stroll to the waterfront or grab a bite at any venue surrounding the hotel.

The rooms ooze charm by balancing modern furniture and contemporary decor. We highly recommend grabbing a beverage at Cornerbar inside the hotel. It has a retro vibe and serves New Zealand craft beers and boutique wines. If you’re not a drinker, the high tea is also a must-do if you’ve ever wondered what living in the Great Gatsby era would be like.

Stay at Hotel DeBrett if you want to:

Gorge on wine and cheese at The Kapiti Store

Experience the freshest seafood at North Wharf

Gaze at Pou Tu Te Rangi in the Britomart Precinct

Enjoy the view of the harbour at Viaduct Lookout

Book your stay.

Auckland hotels for adventurers and nature lovers

The remarkable Waitakere Resort and Spa is just thirty minutes from the city centre. It’s the perfect getaway for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the Auckland CBD. The drive to the hotel alone sets the stage as you take the scenic route through the lush rainforest.

Waitakere Resort and Spa is a multifunctional venue ideal for wedding celebrations or wellness retreats. It’s even great if you and your buddies want to go on a golf trip. But it’s the breathtaking views of the Hauraki Gulf that will make you fall in love with this venue.

Stay at Waitakere Resort and Spa if you want to:

Hike through the Waitakere Ranges

Unwind in the luxurious day spa

Wonder at the black sand beaches along the coastline

Enjoy the stunning artworks at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery

Book your stay.

If you want to venture off the mainland, take a trip to Waiheke Island. It’s just over thirty minutes from downtown Auckland and is owned and operated by locals. They’ll welcome you to their humble abode, sharing unbelievable ocean views and sensational dining experiences with you.

Waiheke Waterfront Lodge provides complimentary electric bikes for you to explore the island. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head back and enjoy their locally sourced produce. You can savour it in the atrium dining area overlooking the bay or relocate to the sub-tropical outdoor space.

Stay at Waiheke Waterfront Lodge if you want to:

Spend your day exploring the island on the dozens of walking trails

Sample the local wineries, including Batch and Man O War

Kayak across the Hauraki Gulf

Listen to the various species of birds sing a symphony as you sit back and relax

Book your stay.

You might have heard about The Oyster Inn being an award-winning bistro. But it also features a few cosy guestrooms if you fall into a food coma after grazing on their delicious delights.

The rooms give a calm, beachside vibe with high timber ceilings and a crisp white finish. There’s even the vintage striped blue and white towels to add to the atmosphere. But the best part is that it’s so close to the bistro that you won’t want to go anywhere else for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Stay at The Oyster Inn if you want to:

Wake up to the fresh smell of the ocean and gaze at its wonder from your personal balcony

Stroll down to the golden sands at Oneroa Beach

Explore the local art galleries and find the next piece for your home

Watch the dolphins play in the ocean while you sip on a cocktail

Book your stay.

Best family-friendly hotels Auckland

You don’t need to leave SkyCity Hotel to enjoy Auckland’s attractions. There are several restaurants and cars within the facility. You’ll even find theatres surrounding it if you want to visit a show or take the kids to a movie.

SkyCity Hotel is also centrally located. You and the family can head to the top of Sky Tower, stroll along Viaduct Harbour or explore the lush gardens of the Auckland Domain. There are also Family Escape packages SkyCity Hotel offers so that you get the most out of your stay.

Stay at SkyCity Hotel Auckland if you want to:

Eat in restaurants close to your hotel

See a concert or catch a show within walking distance

Easy access to kids-friendly attractions throughout Auckland

Be close to public transport options

Book your stay.

If you and the family prefer to stay in an apartment, Nesuto St Martins Apartment Hotel is your ideal destination. You’ll find it on the upper end of the Auckland CBD, meaning it’s close to the Domain, Museum and other popular kid-friendly attractions.

The self-contained apartments are fully furnished and include kitchen facilities. There are local supermarkets nearby if you prefer to cook your own meals. But you’ll also discover several family-friendly dining venues around the area.

Stay at Nesuto St Martins Apartment Hotel if you want to:

Enjoy the light shows coming from the Harbour Bridge in the comfort of your apartment

Go shopping in the quirky K Road neighbourhood

Watch one of the many sporting events at Spark Arena

See a concert at the Civic Theatre or Auckland Town Hall

Book your stay.

Fun fact. The Auckland City Hotel was built the same year as the Titanic voyage. You and the family will instantly absorb the rich history radiating from the decor and architecture. Fortunately, inside your room, you’ll find all of the modern amenities you’ve come to expect.

The hotel is also within walking distance to all the popular attractions, including Sky Tower and Queen Street. There are also several cafes nearby if you want to dine out. But the Auckland City Hotel also provide meals if you prefer to stay in.

Stay at Auckland City Hotel if you want to:

Take the family to see the animals at Auckland Zoo

Hike to the highest volcano peak in Auckland, Mount Eden

Learn about Auckland’s maritime history at the New Zealand Maritime Museum

Witness the sheep and cattle grazing in the open at Cornwall Park

Book your stay.

Best Auckland hotels for lone adventurers

This historic venue was recently renovated to provide backpackers with exceptional furnishings and social spaces for their stay. Rooms now have wooden bunk beds, comfy mattresses and privacy curtains.

But the best part is that Haka Lodge is one of the trendiest spots in the CBD, K Road. Head outside, and you’ll have your pick of over 100 eateries, multiple chill cocktail lounges and classy wine bars.

Stay at Haka Lodge Auckland if you want to:

Soak in the art and culture at the galleries along K Road

Dance the night away at nightclubs and live music venues

Book an adventure trip through Haka Tours

Need a place that’s close to bus and train stations

Book your stay.

You’re encouraged to find a space of your own inside LyLo Auckland. There are classic ensuites, or you can opt for a pod room. There are single options, or you can room in groups of six or ten.

When you’re ready to leave the pod, you can explore the main attractions nearby. There’s the Sea Life Aquarium, Auckland War Memorial and Auckland Art Gallery in the vicinity. If you want to escape reality, there’s also Zero Latency. It transports you to a virtual world featuring zombies, killer robots and other exciting adversaries.

Stay at LyLo Auckland if you want to:

Discover the wonders at the Weta Workshop

Cruise along the Nelson Street Cycleway

Take in the culture via The Polynesian Experience at SkyCity Theatre

Try your luck at SkyCity Casino

Book your stay.

If hostels aren’t your vibe, Parkside Hotel and Apartments offers a suitable alternative for lone travellers. Positioned in the centre of the CBD, it is simple to sneak onto the motorway if you’re driving around Auckland while being within walking distance of many major attractions.

The deluxe rooms and suites come with kitchenettes and washing machines. You’ll also find a fitness centre and swimming pool if you want to maintain your training regime. There are also many excellent restaurants nearby, including 3 Nutmegs and The Gusstop Cafe.

Stay at Parkside Hotel & Apartments if you want to:

Be close to the best entertainment venues in Auckland

Watch some live music or performing arts at Aotea Square

Head to the markets at Silo Park

Brave the heights on the SkyJump & SkyWalk

Book your stay.

Auckland has everything you want from a vacation spot. Photo / Supplied

Auckland travel tips

Before you pack your bags, make a list of these essential tips for travelling to Auckland.

Bring comfortable walking shoes: Whether strolling through the CBD or hiking through the amazing wonders surrounding the city, you’ll want to get around comfortably.

Whether strolling through the CBD or hiking through the amazing wonders surrounding the city, you’ll want to get around comfortably. No tips required: While tips are appreciated, they aren’t expected. In fact, if you leave change on the table, you’ll find the server tracking you down on the street to return it.

While tips are appreciated, they aren’t expected. In fact, if you leave change on the table, you’ll find the server tracking you down on the street to return it. Go cashless: New Zealand offers many contactless payment options.

New Zealand offers many contactless payment options. Pack for sunny days: It’s mostly sunny in Auckland, with the average temperature around 15 degrees Celsius.

It’s mostly sunny in Auckland, with the average temperature around 15 degrees Celsius. Get an AT HOP Card: It’s the best option for using the vast Auckland public transport network. Plus, you’ll get 20 per cent off the fare price.

It’s the best option for using the vast Auckland public transport network. Plus, you’ll get 20 per cent off the fare price. Use buses to travel around the regions: If you’re heading out of the CBD, jump on a bus that can take you from Orewa to Pukekohe and everywhere in between.

If you’re heading out of the CBD, jump on a bus that can take you from Orewa to Pukekohe and everywhere in between. Use trains to get around the CBD: This service is the fastest way to get to different neighbourhoods within Auckland.

Enjoy your visit

Auckland has everything you want from a vacation spot. There are thrilling attractions around the CBD, sensational views across the waterfront and multiple natural wonders along the outskirts of the city.

But what will make your stay even more memorable is staying in the best hotels in Auckland. After a long day of sightseeing, you can relax and rejuvenate to do it all again tomorrow. Choosing the right place will help you recharge and maximise your enjoyment during your stay.

Auckland FAQs

What are the most romantic hotels in Auckland for couples?

If you want to impress your better half, consider staying at venues such as Cordis, SkyCity Hotel Auckland or Spencer on Byron Hotel.

Are there any pet-friendly hotels in Auckland?

You can bring your furry friends to Roomie Apartment Hotel, Adina Apartment Hotel Auckland Britomart and Braemar on Parliament Street.

What are the best hotels for business travellers in Auckland?

For corporate travellers, book your stay at Crowne Plaza Hotel Auckland, Novotel Auckland Airport Hotel or Rydges Hotel Auckland for easy access to business amenities.

Which hotels offer the best views of the Auckland skyline?

You’ll experience breathtaking views of the Auckland skyline from hotels such as SkyCity Hotel, Rydges Hotel Auckland and QT Auckland.

What are the most sustainable hotels in Auckland?

Environmentally conscious travellers will respect the sustainable values at The Convent Hotel and Hotel Britomart, New Zealand’s first five-star green hotel.

What are the most accessible hotels in Auckland for people with disabilities?

Many of the best hotels in Auckland offer accessibility options for guests. We recommend Auckland City Hotel and Cordis Auckland, which are close to many attractions.

Are there any spa hotels in Auckland?

Book your stay at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour, Waitakere Resort and Spa or The Grand by SkyCity to indulge in a spa treatment. Thank us later.

What are the best hotels for nightlife in Auckland?

Auckland has many live venue spots, concert halls, pubs, clubs and more. Check out The Grand by SkyCity for a central location or The Parkside Hotel & Apartments if you want to be close to K Road.

How we select the accommodation featured in our list

Our accommodation selection process involves thoroughly examining customer feedback and consultations with people who have stayed in these hotels.

