Planning to visit Wellington? No matter what your reason is for visiting our nation’s capital, make sure you stay in one of these hotels in Wellington.

Planning a trip to New Zealand’s capital?

One of the toughest decisions to make is where you’re going to stay. Some areas of Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington have breathtaking views of the waterfront and mountain, while other spots are perfect if you plan on spending your vacation lounging on the sandy beaches.

Plus, you need to think about how you’ll get around the city. Do you require access to public transport, or would you prefer to be within walking distance of all the sensational attractions Wellington has to offer?

To ensure you have the perfect getaway, we’ve hand-picked 12 of the best hotels in Wellington. No matter how long you’re visiting or what is on your itinerary, these places have everything you need and more.

Despite only opening in November 2022, Naumi Hotel Wellington has quickly become one of the most popular hotels in the city. It might be the studio apartment vibe. Maybe it’s the floor-to-ceiling windows letting you absorb everything Wellington has to offer. But our guess is that it’s the combination of vibrant colours, a luxurious atmosphere and unique furnishings.

It’s close to Cuba Street, making it the ideal spot to return to after a big night out on the town or if you’re in Wellington to experience some of the city’s eclectic culture.

Best features:

Luxurious extra-long beds

Stunning views overlooking the city

The Lola Rouge bar for cocktails or a light meal

The Bolton Hotel is one of the best places to stay if you want to be in the Wellington CBD. It’s close to all the popular attractions, including the Wellington Botanic Garden, Zealandia Ecosanctuary and Wellington Cable Car.

You’re spoiled for choice for different types of rooms. There are studio options for various kinds of stays and suites if you’re bringing the whole family with you. We recommend dining at least once at the in-house restaurant Artisan. It features a seasonal Kiwi cuisine that is a must-try.

Best features:

Within walking distance of the shopping and restaurant districts

Breathtaking views of Thorndon Hills

Indoor heated pool, sauna and spa on-site

Returning visitors to Wellington keep coming back to the Rydges. The central location makes it effortless to get around the city. You can stroll down to Wellington Museum or hike up Mt Victoria.

But travellers also love coming back to the Rydges Wellington because of the spacious rooms. Each one features a handy kitchenette, and there are apartment-style options if you need washer and dryer facilities.

Best features:

Portlander Restaurant on-site offers scrumptious breakfasts, lunches and dinners

Multiple styles of rooms for all types of travellers

There are several family-friendly attractions nearby

If you plan on walking from one attraction to the next, you’ll want to stay at InterContinental Wellington. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a five-star hotel, but it is right near the Wellington Cable Car and literally a minute’s walk away from the Museum of Wellington City & Sea.

When you’re ready to explore outside the hotel’s radius, you can speak to the friendly staff to organise activities such as the Wellington Harbour Cruise, Zealandia Eco Sanctuary and Martinborough Gourmet Wine Tour. You can even go on a Lord of the Rings Tour and get picked up from the hotel.

Best features:

The central location makes it effortless to navigate around the city

Customers adore the food at The Lobby Lounge and GPO restaurant

The elegant rooms are the perfect place to rest after being on your feet all day

Located near Lambton Quay and The Terrace, Gilmer Apartment Hotel is ideal for travellers visiting for business or pleasure. It offers competitive corporate rates for short-term and long-term visits as well as discounted parking.

There’s also a washing machine and dryer available in every room if you run out of clothes to wear. The hotel even provides free access to Habit Health and Fitness Club if you need to burn off some stress after a busy day in the office.

Best features:

It’s only a five-minute walk to Wellington Central

The rooms are filled with amenities, including dishwashing soap, scissors, toiletries and more

Close to supermarkets for visitors who prefer to cook for themselves

If you’re bringing the family to Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, stay at the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor. It’s located in The Terrace, which is next to the shopping district for Mum and the Cable Car for the kids. Sky Stadium is also easy to get to if Dad wants to catch a rugby game.

Inside, the hotel has everything you need. The highlight is the Harbour View Lounge, which provides a bird’s eye view of the waterfront. It also has unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and snacks that the whole family can enjoy.

Best features:

Multiple room styles for families of all sizes

Two restaurants and bars in-house if you want to stay in for the night

The central location provides access to several of Wellington’s most popular attractions

For visitors wanting easy access to Cuba Street, Sojourn Apartment Hotel offers all that and more. One step outside, and you’ll experience an abundance of colours and cultures in one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Wellington. It’s a one-of-a-kind place where all you’ll want to do is eat, drink and have a good time.

When you’re spent, head back to your stylish and luxurious apartment featuring all the necessary amenities. Different sizes are available, including a petite room for solo travellers and a group space for larger gatherings.

Best features:

Deluxe imperial king or double beds in every room so you can spread out

Double-glazed windows help keep the party noise outside

Espresso coffee machine to help wake you up after an all-nighter

It’s hard not to fall in love with the stunning art-deco architecture of TRYP by Wyndham. This heritage building is anything but ancient. Inside is a stylish, colourful decor where everything looks too luxurious to touch.

You can choose a traditional hotel room, an apartment or a stylish suite. There are several layouts, so returning to Wellington and staying in this hotel could be a completely different experience next time.

Best features:

The hotel is surrounded by some of the best restaurants in Wellington

Several public transport options nearby, including Wellington Station

Close to Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre if you’re visiting to attend an event

The Airport Motor Lodge isn’t just close to Wellington Airport. It’s minutes from the beautiful Wellington beaches and the lush mountain ranges. No wonder Hollywood loves to shoot films in Miramar.

You’ll also find some fantastic cafes nearby that previous guests have recommended and plenty of exciting walking trails in the area. Weta Film Studios are also locals, so don’t be surprised if you pass a movie star while you’re hiking through the lush environments.

Best features:

It’s a five-minute walk from the airport

Free parking on-site if you’re driving in from out of town

Several beaches in the area offer different vibes

This hotel fits like a glove in Te Aro. It’s full of glitz and glamour, which perfectly pairs with the vibrant nightlife of the neighbourhood. The moment you step foot in the door, you’re presented with lush carpets, moody lighting and unique furniture that looks like it was pulled straight out of a 1920s piano bar.

Inside, your room is just as swanky. Each is its own unique piece of art featuring spacious king-size beds, a deep-dish bath and the fluffiest white robes your skin will ever experience.

Best features:

The best hotel in Wellington to stay if you want to experience the Te Aro nightlife

Do yourself a favour and dine in at Hippopotamus for some French delicacies

Cocktail lovers need to start their night out at Hot Sauce before hitting the clubs

Blink and you’ll miss Ohtel Wellington. It’s hidden amongst a row of houses in Oriental Bay, but inside is a boutique-style hotel featuring open spaces and a splash of urban chic.

This hotel is located in Wellington’s entertainment district and is close to Bats Theatre and St James Theatre. You’ll also find the Te Papa Museum nearby and Oriental Bay Beach if you’re in the mood for an afternoon dip.

Best features:

Great dining options for foodies such as Ortega Fish Shack and Duppa Bar

Located at the bottom of Mt Victoria, which features several scenic walking tracks

Several room styles, with each one containing Nespresso coffee machines and loose-leaf tea

Despite being 15 minutes out of the CBD, Lower Hutt is home to some of the best hotels in Wellington, like the Sebel. The train station around the corner is the best way to travel into the city if you want to see the sights, but there’s also plenty to do nearby if you’re a nature lover.

Stroll along the river, visit one of the many museums, or stop by the nature sanctuary. You’ll also find plenty of boutique retailers and craft breweries throughout the region.

Best features:

Sensational on-site authentic Italian restaurant

Multiple food and wine tours are available in the Lower Hutt region

Easy to drive, train or ferry to the Wellington CBD

How to make the most of your Wellington stay

It’s best if you come to Wellington with a plan. There’s so much to see and do you’ll want to make the most of every minute of your holiday. Here are some expert tips for planning your visit.

Choose how to get around Wellington: This will help you decide where to stay. If you’re happy to walk to attractions, book a hotel in the Wellington CBD. However, you can also remain on the outskirts and use public transport to get to where you’re going easily.

Pick the best time to visit Wellington: February is the hottest month in Wellington, with temperatures around 19 degrees Celcius. It cools down in July as temperatures hit 10 degrees Celcius. Our pick is the summer months.

Deciding the best hotel in Wellington: There are many different styles of hotels to suit all tastes. We recommend choosing a place to stay that’s close to the activities you want to do. For example, Te Aro for the nightlife.

Finding activities for the kids: The kids will have a ball in Wellington with attractions such as Zealandia Ecosanctuary and the interactive exhibits at the Te Papa Museum.

How to find free attractions: You’ll find dozens of free activities in Wellington that are fun for all ages, including the Botanic Gardens, Wellington Waterfront and Mt Victoria.

Where should you eat in Wellington? When you’re feeling peckish, head to Karaka Cafe, Logan Brown or Capital Market for some great food. But there is no shortage of delicious dining experiences throughout the city.

Enjoy your stay in Wellington

There’s so much to see and do in Wellington that it’s easy to forget about booking a place to stay. While you might be out and about enjoying everything our capital city has to offer, you’ll want to make sure you come back to one of the best hotels in Wellington to relax and recuperate. It will make your stay even more pleasurable.

The best neighbourhoods to stay in Wellington

There are several regions around Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, each featuring exciting attractions and its own type of vibe. Here are neighbourhoods you need to know about.

Wellington CBD

Description: The city centre has all the main attractions, restaurants and public transport options you need to explore Wellington.

Best for: First-time visitors who want to visit the cultural sites such as the Wellington New Zealand and Botanical Garden

Recommended hotels:

Pros:

Excellent public transport connections.

Close to the city’s main attractions.

Con:

It is noisier than other Wellington neighbourhoods.

Te Aro

Description: South of the CBD, Te Aro is Wellington’s home of entertainment. You’ll find quirky art galleries and vibrant nightclubs everywhere you look.

Best for: Solo travellers and night owls who plan on spending most of their time in Wellington when the sun is down.

Recommended hotels:

Pros:

You’ll find some incredible food spots in Te Aro.

Cuba Street is a must-see if you’re in antiques and vintage treasures.

Con:

Many businesses are open until dawn, so it’s not ideal for anyone who loves early nights.

Miramar

Description: Miramar sits on the Miramar Peninsula. You’re surrounded by nature, whether it’s the lush landscapes or the sandy beaches.

Best for: Miramar is perfect for nature lovers and families who just want to sit back and enjoy the views.

Recommended hotel:

Pros:

It’s home to fantastic beaches like Scorching Bay.

There are plenty of outdoor activities to participate in.

Con:

Only suitable during specific times of the year due to the weather.

Lower Hutt

Description: You’ll find Lower Hutt, about 14 km outside of the CBD. You’ll instantly notice the relaxed atmosphere and quieter surroundings.

Best for: Due to the distance from attractions, Lower Hutt offers cheaper accommodation, which is great for budget-conscious travellers.

Recommended hotel:

Pros:

Plenty of budget-friendly hotels.

Close to many stunning beaches.

Con:

You’ll need a travel plan to head into the CBD.

Wellington frequently asked questions

Are there any pet-friendly hotels in Wellington?

Pets are more than welcome to join you at Ohtel Wellington. They have a dedicated pet-friendly room in the studio room. Extra charges do apply.

What are the best hotels for business travellers in Wellington?

If you’re visiting Wellington for work, you’ll probably want to stay close to the CBD. Check out Naumi Hotel Wellington or the Bolton Hotel, which also offers excellent business amenities.

What are the most sustainable hotels in Wellington?

Eco-friendly travellers should look into the Bolton Hotel, Rydges Wellington and InterContinental Wellington as they are upfront about their sustainable practices.

What are the most accessible hotels in Wellington for people with disabilities?

Several hotels in Wellington offer accessibility options for guests. We recommend staying in the CBD at places such as the InterContinental Wellington and James Cook Grand Chancellor for easy access to attractions.

Are there any spa hotels in Wellington?

QT Wellington and Bolton Hotel offer sumptuous spa experiences that will cause you to sink into your chair.

How we select the hotels featured in our list

We carefully examine customer feedback and consult guests who have stayed in these hotels.

