Headed to Wellington? Can’t decide what to see or do? Check out our top 15 things to do in Wellington that you must put on your itinerary.

Can’t figure out what to fit into your itinerary for your upcoming Wellington trip?

Do you make time to soak in the view of the city from Mount Victoria Lookout, or are you better off spending a little extra time with the animals at Zealandia Ecosanctuary? Maybe you’re on a budget and want to focus on free activities like strolling through the Wellington Botanic Garden or learning about the country’s history at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

How do you prioritise all of the things to do in Wellington? New Zealand’s vibrant capital is full of cultural highlights and stunning attractions. Whether it’s your first visit or you’re returning to experience more of what the city has to offer, we’ve curated 15 must-see things to add to your itinerary.

And while you're making plans, don't forget to find the perfect haven for rest and relaxation.

Now, let’s take a look at the 15 unmissable things to do in Wellington.

The top five must-see Wellington attractions

For first-time visitors, these are the five things to do in Wellington you won’t want to miss.

One of the top highlights for visitors to Wellington is the Te Papa Museum. It features exhibits covering the rich history of the country and the Maori people. Several buildings make up the museum, and you can easily spend the entire day discovering everything it has to offer. While entry is free, many tourists recommend purchasing a guided tour to avoid missing out on the best parts. There’s even an early bird option to see the Gallipoli exhibit before the museum opens to the general public.

Book a tour through the Te Papa Museum.

Movie buffs should jump at this opportunity to go behind the scenes of their favourite films. Weta is responsible for props, costumes and creatures from cinema classics such as Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and Avatar. In this interactive workshop, you’ll peek behind the curtain and learn how they build immersive worlds and use technology to create mesmerising visual effects. One recent visitor left a five-star review stating, “Highly recommended activity. Very interesting way to experience and see the costumes made for many movies and TV shows. If coming to Wellington, book this in advance as this sells out quickly.”

Book your Weta Workshop Tour.

You must jump on the Wellington Cable Car when visiting the city. It departs from the CBD every ten minutes and cruises at a leisurely pace so you can soak in the glorious views of the city and the harbour. The path is 612 metres long and climbs 120 minutes over five minutes. At the end of the line, you’ll arrive at the next thing you must do in Wellington.

Book a ticket for the Wellington Cable Car.

The final stop on the Wellington Cable Car is the botanical gardens. Be sure to leave room in your day to explore the 25 hectares of exotic flowers and natural wonders. We recommend visiting between November and May. The Wellington Botanic Gardens blooms with more than 300 styles of roses, which is something you have to see to believe. Stay tuned for other special events because the gardens are also home to many open-air concerts throughout the year.

Learn more about the Wellington Botanic Garden.

Standing 196 metres tall, Mount Victoria boasts breathtaking views of Wellington and its stunning surroundings. The observation deck lets you see the ferries crossing the bay, the planes arriving at the airport and the bustling CBD. The top of the mountain is also a beautiful sight as it’s covered with ancient plants and towering trees. You can choose to hike up one of the paths, or there are buses that travel back and forth throughout the day.

Learn more about Mount Victoria.

The top five hidden gems in Wellington

Ticked off the top five things to do in Wellington? Why not explore some of the many hidden treasures the city offers?

If the Weta Workshop Tour left you hungry for more movie secrets, check out the Lord of the Rings Tour. Not only does this tour provide access to the Weta Workshop, but you’ll also get to explore locations around the city that were used to film Peter Jackson’s epic films. There’ll even be time to reenact some of your favourite scenes at spots like Hutt Valley, River Anduin and Rivendell. You don’t have to dress up to attend the tour, but it does make it more fun.

Book your spot on the next Lord of the Rings Tour.

Sure, tours are fun. But if you want a unique way to learn about the history of Wellington, the best way to do that is by competing in a scavenger hunt. You’ll get to walk (or run) to some of the city’s most popular landmarks and other hidden gems. Throughout your journey, you’ll answer trivia questions and solve puzzles. You can team up with a friend or compete against them. The choice is yours. Either way, you’ll have a blast.

Book a Wellington Scavenger Hunt.

Zealandia is an excellent urban sanctuary to visit. But the Wellington Seal Coast Safari will get you up close and personal with some of the stunning wildlife in the area. You’ll cruise along some of Wellington’s most glorious beaches and meet New Zealand’s fur seals and deer in their natural habitat. The tour will also take you along private farmlands for a different view of the coastline before finishing up with a stop near the famous Leaning Lighthouse.

Book your seat on the Wellington Seal Coast Safari.

Cuba Street shows off a spicier side of Wellington. It features bright colours, stunning decorations and various forms of street art. It’s also a foodie hangout. You’ll discover delicacies from Amsterdam, India and other countries around the world. There are even plenty of boutique shops if you’re looking for something to take home to remember your visit to Wellington.

Learn more about Cuba Street.

You’ll find Oriental Bay at the foot of the northern slope of Mount Victoria. It’s a great spot to sunbake, dip your toes in the water or float the day away. The best part is that it’s close to the CBD. So when you get peckish or thirsty, you can easily walk to one of the area’s many cafes, bars or restaurants. Throughout the year, there are special events featuring live music and performances suitable for people of all ages.

Learn more about Oriental Bay.

The top five day trip ideas from Wellington

Looking to escape the city for the day? Book one of these experiences when you want to explore Wellington’s surroundings.

Can’t decide between visiting the Martinborough wine region or exploring the gorgeous Wairarapa coastline? With this tour, you can do both. Over ten hours, you’ll be taken through the astounding Remutaka Ranges and into one of New Zealand’s popular wine regions. In addition to sipping on a glass or two of vino, you’ll dine on artisan produce such as Greytown’s Schoc Chocolate and Featherston’s C’est Cheese. You’ll also take a walk along the edge of Lake Onoke and watch the fisherman bring in their latest catch. The day will finish at the historic Lake Ferry Hotel, where you can rest your legs and enjoy a delicious dinner.

Book your spot on the Martinborough Wine and Wild Coast Tour.

Kapiti Island is home to one of New Zealand’s oldest nature reserves. After a quick 20-minute boat trip, you’ll be guided through this sanctuary to meet the dozens of native birds like the Takahe, Fantail, and Weka roaming the bushes. Your guide will also share stories about the local Māoris and the Ngāti Toa people. After the tour, you’re free to explore the island alone. You can continue bird watching or go for a swim in the bay. Keep an eye out for whales, as they love to migrate off the coast.

Book a seat on the Kapiti Island Eco Experience Day Trip.

Treat your tastebuds to an unforgettable experience in the Wairarapa region. You’ll be transported through the scenic Remutaka Ranges before sampling some of the best food and beverages from the area. You’ll sample award-winning wines, local and imported cheese, and luxurious locally crafted chocolate. If you’re still hungry, lunch will be served at a local vineyard restaurant to accompany some of the incredible drops in the Martinborough region.

Book the Taste Buds Tour of Wairarapa.

This tour offers a different perspective of the Remutaka Ranges courtesy of an e-bike. For beginners, you’ll start from Kaitoke and travel up to 28 km across native bushlands and abandoned tunnels. If you’re a seasoned rider, you can tackle the more challenging route starting from Te Mārua. You’ll be directed to Featherston, home of several fantastic cafes and pubs. It’s the perfect spot to finish up after a long ride.

Schedule your Remutaka Rail Trail Electric Bicycle tour.

Instead of doing a day trip, why not do a night trip to Zealandia Wildlife Sanctuary? Not only will you hang out with glow worms and tuatara roaming the grounds, but there’s a good chance you’ll see the rare spotted kiwi. Your guide will also impress you with stories of New Zealand’s history and the significance of the species to Māori cultures. Once the night has come to an end, you’ll gather around to enjoy a refreshing cup of bushman’s tea.

Book the Zealandia Wildlife Sanctuary Tour by Torchlight.

Enjoy a Memorable Stay in Wellington

Wellington offers activities for guests with all types of interests. Foodies will love places like Cuba Street and the Martinborough region. Nature lovers can enjoy the Botanic Gardens and Kapiti Island. Plus, the Te Papa Museum and Wellington Cable Cars are a must-do for every tourist. Be sure to add these experiences to your itinerary so you don’t waste a second of your time in New Zealand’s beautiful capital.

Wellington frequently asked questions

What is the best time to visit Wellington?

The summer months (December to February) are the best time to visit Wellington. Temperatures peak at around 19 degrees Celsius on average, which is comfortable for all activities.

How do I get around Wellington?

Wellington has an excellent public transport network made up of buses and trains. They can take you around the CBD and into the outer regions. There are also ferries that go to Wellington Harbour, Queen’s Wharf and Lower Hutt.

Where are the best places to stay in Wellington?

You’ll find accommodation in Wellington to suit all types of visits and budgets. If you’re looking for a recommendation, check out the 12 best hotels in Wellington.

What are some budget-friendly activities in Wellington?

You and the family can enjoy several free activities in Wellington. Some of our favourites include the Wellington Botanic Garden, the Te Papa Museum and Cuba Street.

How do you choose the best things to do in Wellington?

We carefully examine customer feedback, consult people participating in these activities and refer to our personal experiences.





