Emma and Ecosa mattresses are made with high-quality materials, offer great comfort and support, and come with generous trial periods and warranties. Photo / Unsplash

Craving a new mattress but lost in the ocean of options? Buckle up, because we’re about to dive headfirst into the world of Kiwi bedding.

Forget the flimsy innerspring relics of your grandparents. We’re talking Emma, Ecosa, and Peace Lily – brands that don’t just deal in comfort, they deal in luxury. These bad boys are crafted with top-notch materials, designed to cradle your weary bones like a five-star hotel bed.

Need a sanctuary for your side-sleeping self? We got you. Back pain got you down? These mattresses got your back (literally). Craving a specific firmness level, or just looking for a damn good deal? This crib sheet covers it all.

So ditch the sheepskin and prepare to discover your sleep nirvana. We’ve handpicked the best mattresses in New Zealand for 2024, and let me tell you, they’re not your average, run-of-the-mill snooze pads. These are mattresses with personality, mattresses that understand the importance of a good night’s sleep (because let’s face it, nobody wants a grumpy partner on their hands).

Best Mattress in New Zealand:

Best Value Mattress: Emma Comfort Mattress - $839.20 $1,060

If you’re looking for a mattress that offers comfort and softness at an affordable price, the Emma Comfort Mattress might be the one for you. The Emma Comfort Mattress is a foam mattress that is designed to offer comfort and softness for sleepers who prefer a plush feel.

The Emma Comfort Mattress has four layers of foam that create a cosy and cushioning sleeping surface. The top layer is a comfort cover, which is easy to clean, extra thick, and soft to touch. The second layer is Airgocell foam, which is similar to the popular Emma Original Mattress and provides pressure relief and temperature regulation. The third layer is memory foam, designed to contour to your body and distribute your weight evenly. The bottom layer is supportive foam, which is the same as the Emma Original Mattress and adds durability and stability to the mattress. The Emma Comfort Mattress has a medium-soft feel, which is suitable for sleepers who like to sink into their mattress a little bit more.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Pros:

Adopts the best of the Emma Original Mattress, with new improvements

Distributes weight evenly

Cons:

We couldn’t find any!

We tried out this product for ourselves and here’s what we thought:

John McDonald, eCommerce Account Manager.

“We’ve been enjoying our Emma Comfort king-size mattress for a little over two years now and it’s honestly the best sleep I’ve ever gotten. The spacious king size provides plenty of room for me and my fiancé to sprawl out comfortably, with plenty of room for our four-legged child between us, which is a major plus.

The mattress itself offers a supportive medium-firm feel. Unlike those marshmallow-soft hotel beds that always seem to leave me with backaches. The Emma Comfort provides great spinal alignment and pressure relief throughout the night. This is especially helpful for me as a side sleeper. I’m also never disturbed by my fiancé's tossing and turning habits throughout the night, thanks to there being minimal motion transfer.

Living in Melbourne with its drastic temperature swings, I was pleasantly surprised by how well the mattress regulates temperature. It stays cool and breathable during our scorching summers and provides a cosy warmth in the winter months.

Overall, I really can’t recommend the Emma Comfort mattress enough. If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable mattress that handles temperature well, I’d nominate this mattress every day of the week, especially for side sleepers who value pressure relief.” - John McDonald, eCommerce Account Manager (item purchased, not gifted)

Best mattress for hot sleepers: Ecosa Pure Mattress - $1,700

Hot sleepers need a mattress that can keep them cool and comfortable throughout the night. The Ecosa Pure Mattress is a great option for them as it’s made from eco-friendly, high-performance materials that promote airflow and temperature regulation.

The top layer is a removable OceanCycled™ cover, which is made from 80 plastic bottles and is machine washable. The second layer is BounceTech™ foam, which combines cooling, gel-infused memory foam and plush memory foam for support and bounce. The third layer is natural latex foam, which is hypoallergenic, anti-dust mite, and breathable. The fourth layer is micro-coil technology, which provides precision support and contouring for pain-free sleeping. The fifth layer is zoned ergonomic support, which consists of seven zones of pocket springs that ensure perfect spinal alignment and limit motion transfer. The sixth layer is recycled felt, which wraps around the pocket springs and adds durability and noise reduction, which used to be an issue for spring mattresses. The seventh layer is high-density foam, which provides sufficient counter pressure and reinforces the edge support.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Pros:

Multiple layers, with each offering their own benefits

Great at keeping you cool if you tend to be a hot sleeper

Cons:

When the mattress isn’t on sale, it’s one of the most expensive among its competitors

Best mattress for side sleepers: Emma Original Mattress - $599

The Emma Original Mattress stands out as a fantastic choice for side sleepers. It’s designed with three layers of foam that specifically cater to your body’s needs. The top layer, crafted from Airgocell foam, not only ensures breathability but also targets pressure points while regulating temperature. The middle layer, composed of memory foam, moulds to your body’s contours, ensuring weight distribution for added comfort. Underneath, the supportive foam layer provides durability and stability to the mattress.

This mattress has a medium-firm feel, a sweet spot for many side sleepers, offering the ideal blend of support and softness. What’s more, its cover is not only removable but also washable, made from moisture-wicking and antibacterial fabric, so you’re left with a fresh and hygienic sleep surface.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Pros:

One of the most popular mattresses on the market, for good reason

A great mattress for side sleepers

Cons:

We think that the newer Emma Comfort Mattress is better for most people, despite being similar in price

Best firm mattress: Ecosa Mattress - $937.50 $1,250

For those who prefer something firmer, the Ecosa Mattress presents a compelling choice. It’s a hybrid mattress that seamlessly blends three foam layers with a specialised pocket spring layer. Starting with the top layer, gel-infused memory foam embraces your body, offering a customised fit while effectively dispersing any accumulated body heat. Beneath that, an ergonomic support foam layer steps in to provide additional reinforcement, which ensures your mattress remains free from undesirable sagging over time. The third layer is crafted from high-density foam, adding that sought-after firmness and durability. Underneath it all, the Ecosa has pocket springs within the base layer, boosting the mattress’s breathability and responsiveness.

A standout feature of the Ecosa is its adaptability; you can tailor its firmness according to your preferences by reordering the foam layers. With three firmness options - medium, medium-firm, and firm - this mattress offers a customisable experience that caters to a variety of comfort preferences.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Pros:

Easily adaptable, as you can tailor firmness by reordering the foam layers

We crowned this the best firm mattress

Cons:

Changing firmness is a whole process which realistically most people won’t need to do.

Best mattress for back pain: Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress - $1,393 $2,050

Back pain sufferers need a mattress that can provide adequate support and pressure relief for their spine and joints. The Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress is a great option for them, as it features four layers of foam and a layer of micro-coils, which deliver a balanced feel of comfort and support.

The top layer is made of Diamond Degree graphite-infused cooling foam, which reduces body heat and promotes deep sleep. The second layer is made of micro-coils, which add bounce and breathability to the mattress. The third layer is made of memory foam, which contours to your body and relieves pressure points. The bottom layer is made of supportive foam, which adds firmness and durability to the mattress.

The Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress has a medium feel, which suits most sleepers and sleeping positions. It also has a removable and washable cover, which is made of moisture-wicking and antibacterial fabric.

If you suffer from back pain, this investment is worth more than just a thought, you can try it out and if the mattress isn’t right for you, you can return it free of charge, as long as it’s within the 120-night trial period.

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Pros:

Features Diamond Degree graphite-infused cooling foam

If you suffer from back pain, this is the investment you need to make

Cons:

We couldn’t find any!

Best Mattress for Pressure Relief: Peace Lily Hybrid Mattress - $1,199

If you are someone who cherishes the value of luxury and comfort in a mattress, then Peace Lily Hybrid Mattress is the solution to all your mattress woes. This hybrid mattress is a perfect blend of opulence, warmth and comfort.

Its conscientious design guarantees support for your joints and spine, temperature regulation to keep you cool, and optimal pressure relief. Thoughtfully formulated with 100 per cent natural latex layers, a high-quality 3-zone pocket spring layer and a GOTS-certified 100 per cent organic cotton cover, ensuring nothing but a good night’s sleep. Its high-quality pocket springs made out of Grade 65 high-carbon steel is known to outlive all the other options in the mattress market.

This hybrid mattress is completely free from polyurethane foams and harmful chemicals, that guarantees a sustainable, cosy and reposeful sleep leaving you well-rested and rejuvenated every morning.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Pros:

Pocket springs made out of Grade 65 high-carbon steel

Peacelily uses a trio of natural Dunlop latex foam layers, two for comfort and one for edge support

Cons:

Might not last as long as the more expensive Peace Lily Latex Mattress

Most Durable Mattress: Peace Lily Latex Mattress - $1,799

One key factor in many shopper’s minds is durability - just how long will what they buy last? And when you’re potentially spending over a thousand dollars on something, you’re going to want to make sure it stays in top nick throughout its lifetime. That’s where the award for best durable mattress has to go to Peace Lily and their Latex Mattress. It’s beautifully handcrafted with love in their very own latex mattress production factory using natural materials.

We also consider this mattress to be one of the most sustainable mattresses on the market. It’s Australian-made and made from non-toxic materials. The mattress features GOTS-certified 100 per cent organic cotton fabric and has padding, plus you can flip the mattress over to adapt between medium and firm.

The mattress has two firmness levels (medium and firm) and a topper as an accessory that equips you with a personalised support designed to support the spine’s natural alignment.

It contains three premium layers absolutely free from polyurethane foams or harmful toxins that are normally used, ensuring a deep and restful slumber. Rest assured the features of the mattress never fail to impress and is highly recommended by chiropractors and physios.

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 25 years

Pros:

25 years warranty

Handmade, sustainable and 100 per cent Australian-made

Cons:

It’s quite expensive, and rarely on sale

Choosing the right mattress for your sleeping position

Let’s face it, most mattresses are about as exciting as watching paint dry. But fear not, there’s a world of slumber solutions out there, and it all boils down to how you like to catch those precious Zzz’s.

Side Sleepers: You folks who curl up like a question mark need some serious pressure relief. Memory foam’s your jam. It moulds to your body like a bad toupee, cradling your hips and shoulders like a luxury hotel bed. But be warned, memory foam can get a bit toasty.

Back Sleepers: You straight-laced snoozers need a mattress that keeps your spine happy. Innerspring classics offer good support and breathability, perfect for those who like things a little old-school. Hybrids are also a good option, offering a bit of that memory foam comfort without the heat.

Stomach Sleepers: Sleeping on your stomach isn’t exactly the healthiest posture. But hey, who are we to judge? If that’s your thing, a firm innerspring mattress is your best bet. It’ll keep your spine from sagging like a deflated pool float.

Combination Sleepers: If you’re flitting from position to position, a medium-firm hybrid might be your golden ticket. It offers a balance of support and pressure relief, so you can toss and turn in relative comfort (and hopefully land on your back eventually).

Different types of mattresses

Here’s a breakdown of the most common mattress types, their characteristics, and who they might be suitable for:

Spring Mattresses:

Characteristics:

Traditional and affordable option

Offer a bouncy, responsive feel

Can have varying levels of support depending on the coil type (open coil, pocket springs, etc.)

Can provide good airflow and breathability

Suitable for:

People who prefer a classic feel and want a budget-friendly option

Hot sleepers, as the coils allow for better air circulation

Memory Foam Mattresses:

Characteristics:

Conform closely to your body shape, providing pressure point relief

Can reduce motion transfer, making them good for couples

May sleep hot due to the foam’s density

Can take time to adjust to the conforming feel

Suitable for:

People who want pressure relief and good motion isolation

Side sleepers who need hip and shoulder cushioning

Hybrid Mattresses:

Characteristics:

Combine the support of springs with the comfort of memory foam or latex

Offer a balance of support, pressure relief, and bounce

Can be more expensive than spring or foam mattresses alone

Suitable for:

People who want the best of both worlds: support and comfort

Couples with different sleep preferences

FAQs

How often should I replace my mattress?

The longevity of mattresses varies based on types and comfort levels, making it challenging to provide a clear-cut answer. However, a typical guideline suggests replacing your mattress every seven to ten years or when visible wear like sagging, lumps, stains, or odours surface.

What’s the importance of mattress size and how do I choose the right one?

Your mattress size impacts comfort, space, and budget. Selecting the ideal size involves factors like height, weight, sleeping habits, bed-sharing, and room dimensions. Here are common sizes:

Small single: 75cm x 190cm (2′6′' x 6′ 3′')

Single: 90cm x 190cm (3′0″ x 6′3″)

Small double: 120cm x 190cm (4′0″ x 6′3″)

Double: 135cm x 190cm (4′6″ x 6′3″)

King: 150cm x 200cm (5′0″ x 6′6″)

Super king: 180cm x 200cm (6′0″ x 6′6″)

To select the right size, measure your bed frame and room, ensuring enough space for movement and other furnishings. Consider personal comfort, ensuring there’s plenty of room to stretch and sleep without feeling confined.

How do Emma, Ecosa and Peace Lily deliver my mattress?

Emma, Ecosa and Peace Lily deliver your mattress directly to your doorstep, employing efficient shipping services that ensure secure and timely arrival. They are first compressed in a vacuum-sealed back and then packed into a box.

How to return a mattress during the trial period?

Returning a mattress during the trial period varies by brand and retailer. Here’s a concise guide: review trial terms, contact customer service to initiate the return, and arrange pickup or shipping. Await confirmation upon mattress receipt for the refund process, which may take days to weeks based on the payment method and bank processing times.

How much does a good mattress typically cost?

Mattress prices vary greatly depending on size, type, materials, and brand. Expect to spend anywhere from $500 to $2,000+ on a quality mattress.

Do hypoallergenic mattresses really help with allergies?

Yes, hypoallergenic materials like dust mite covers can reduce allergy triggers.

Can a fancy mattress really improve my sleep quality?

Studies suggest that the right mattress can improve sleep quality by providing proper support, reducing pressure points, and regulating temperature. Investing in a good mattress is an investment in your health and well-being.

How long should I try out a new mattress before deciding?

Many online retailers offer trial periods of 30-100 nights. Take advantage of this time to see if the mattress is a good fit for you and your sleeping needs.

