The Emma Pillow has an innovative design that caters to all sleep styles. Its ergonomic construction adapts to your unique position, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, ensuring optimal support for your head and neck. This pillow prioritises personalised comfort with its adjustable height.

Removable foam layers allow you to customise the firmness - keep all layers for a supportive feel or remove one for a softer experience. Additionally, the Emma Pillow uses only the highest-quality, breathable materials to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. At its core lies premium memory foam, ideal for those who prefer a supportive cradle for their head and neck, while also retaining its shape night after night.

Emma Pillow specs:

Adjustable height: Yes, with removable foam layers

Yes, with removable foam layers Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Certification: OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified (ensures textiles are free from harmful substances)

Pros:

Highly customizable: Tailor the height and firmness to your exact needs.

Tailor the height and firmness to your exact needs. Ergonomic support: Provides proper alignment for all sleeping positions.

Cons:

May be too firm for some: The memory foam core provides a supportive feel, which might not be ideal for everyone, particularly those who prefer a very soft pillow.

The memory foam core provides a supportive feel, which might not be ideal for everyone, particularly those who prefer a very soft pillow. Initial adjustment period: Due to the adjustability, it might take some time to find your perfect comfort level.

Price: $240.00

Shop now

Seeking a cooler and deeper sleep experience? Look no further than the Emma Diamond Cooling Pillow. This advanced design incorporates Emma’s revolutionary Diamond Degree® technology, promising the ultimate in cool and comfortable sleep.

Like its counterpart, the Emma Diamond Cooling Pillow prioritises personalised comfort. Adjustable height is achieved through removable foam layers, allowing you to customise the firmness for a perfect fit. Whether you prefer a supportive or softer feel, the Emma Diamond Cooling Pillow adapts to your needs. Furthermore, it features a OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified removable and machine-washable cover, designed for both hygiene and convenience.

Emma Diamond Cooling Pillow specs:

Cooling technology: Diamond Degree®

Diamond Degree® Adjustable height: Yes, with removable foam layers

Yes, with removable foam layers Material: Likely memory foam core with a cooling cover

Likely memory foam core with a cooling cover Certification: OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified

OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified Cover: Removable and machine-washable

Pros:

Advanced cooling technology: The Diamond Degree® technology promises a cooler sleep experience.

The Diamond Degree® technology promises a cooler sleep experience. Highly customisable: Like the classic Emma Pillow, you can adjust the height and firmness to suit your needs.

Cons:

Potentially higher price point: Cooling technology often comes at a premium, so this pillow might be more expensive than traditional options.

Cooling technology often comes at a premium, so this pillow might be more expensive than traditional options. May not be noticeably cooler for everyone: Individual experiences with cooling technology can vary.

Price: $375.00

Shop now

For those looking to say goodbye to neck and back pain, and good morning to a supportive and pressure-relieving sleep experience, the Ecosa Memory Foam Pillow offers a compelling solution. This well-crafted design utilises high-quality memory foam, renowned for its ability to conform to your head and neck. As you settle into sleep, the foam moulds to your unique contours, providing personalised support that minimises pressure points and promotes proper spinal alignment. This targeted support can be particularly beneficial for those who experience neck pain or discomfort during sleep.

The Ecosa Memory Foam Pillow prioritises both comfort and temperature regulation. While memory foam is known for its pressure-relieving properties, some people find it can trap heat. To address this, the Ecosa pillow incorporates breathable materials that promote airflow and help combat heat build-up. This makes the Ecosa pillow a good option for most sleepers, although those who tend to run extremely hot during the night might still find it a bit warm.

Ecosa Memory Foam Pillow Specs:

Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Support: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Adjustability: No

No Breathability: Designed to be breathable

Pros:

Pressure relief: Memory foam conforms to your head and neck, alleviating pressure points.

Memory foam conforms to your head and neck, alleviating pressure points. Breathable design: The materials aim to keep you cool and comfortable during sleep.

Cons:

Limited adjustability: Unlike some pillows with removable layers, the Ecosa Memory Foam Pillow offers a set height and firmness.

Unlike some pillows with removable layers, the Ecosa Memory Foam Pillow offers a set height and firmness. May be too warm for some sleepers: Memory foam can trap heat, which might not be ideal for hot sleepers.

Price: $144 $180

Shop now

If you sleep on your side, then the Peace Lily Shredded Latex Pillow is designed for exactly that. Unlike traditional latex pillows, this one features a filling of tiny, springy shredded latex pieces. Here’s the magic: you can adjust the softness to your preference.

Feeling the pillow’s a bit too firm? Simply fluff it for increased loft. Want a truly cloud-like experience? Remove some filling to create a softer cradle. This adjustability ensures you find the perfect balance between support and plushness, keeping your head and neck aligned all night. The shredded latex also excels for side sleepers because it conforms to your curves, minimising pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment.

The natural latex filling breathes well, combating heat build-up - a common concern for side sleepers who tend to trap warmth. With the Peace Lily Shredded Latex Pillow, you can finally achieve that luxurious, soft sleep you’ve been dreaming of.

Peace Lily Shredded Latex Pillow specs:

Material: 100% natural Dunlop shredded latex with organic cotton cover

100% natural Dunlop shredded latex with organic cotton cover Support: Adjustable (soft to firm)

Adjustable (soft to firm) Adjustability: Yes, by fluffing or removing filling

Pros:

Eco-friendly and breathable: Made from natural Dunlop latex and covered in organic cotton, this pillow caters to those who prioritise sustainability and breathability.

Made from natural Dunlop latex and covered in organic cotton, this pillow caters to those who prioritise sustainability and breathability. Highly customisable: Fluff or remove filling to achieve your desired height and firmness for personalised comfort.

Cons:

Maintenance required: Shredded latex can settle over time. Regular fluffing is necessary to maintain its shape and support.

Shredded latex can settle over time. Regular fluffing is necessary to maintain its shape and support. Natural latex aroma: The natural latex might have a distinct smell, which could be noticeable for some sleepers, especially those sensitive to smells.

Price: $139.00

Shop now

Crafted from a single piece of 100% natural Dunlop latex, this pillow provides consistent support night after night. The benefits of solid latex construction are twofold: natural comfort and long-lasting durability. Derived from rubber trees, the latex is naturally hypoallergenic and breathable, making it ideal for allergy sufferers and hot sleepers. Plus, it’s an eco-friendly option for environmentally conscious consumers. Solid latex is also renowned for its resilience, retaining its shape and supportive qualities over time. This makes the Peace Lily Solid Latex Pillow a worthwhile investment for those who prioritise lasting comfort.

While it may not offer the adjustability of the shredded latex version, the Peace Lily Solid Latex Pillow still caters to a variety of sleep styles. The medium-firm support is ideal for back and stomach sleepers who need proper spinal alignment. Side sleepers who prefer a firmer feel might also find this pillow comfortable.

Peace Lily Solid Latex Pillow specs:

Material: 100% natural Dunlop latex

100% natural Dunlop latex Support: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Adjustability: Limited (may conform slightly over time)

Limited (may conform slightly over time) Benefits: Natural, breathable, durable, and supportive

Pros:

Natural and breathable: Provides hypoallergenic and cool sleep thanks to the natural latex material.

Provides hypoallergenic and cool sleep thanks to the natural latex material. Durable support: The solid latex construction ensures long-lasting shape and support.

Cons:

Limited adjustability: Unlike shredded latex, this pillow offers minimal adjustability in terms of firmness or height.

Unlike shredded latex, this pillow offers minimal adjustability in terms of firmness or height. May not suit all sleepers: The medium-firm support might not be ideal for side sleepers who prefer a softer cradle.

Price: $139.00

Shop now

Ever heard of Kapok? In case you haven’t, it’s a plant-based fibre known for its impressive sustainability. Kapok is completely vegan and ethically sourced, making it a guilt-free choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, its naturally hypoallergenic and breathable properties cater to allergy sufferers and those with sensitivities.

But the Peace Lily Kapok Pillow goes beyond just eco-friendliness. It offers a luxurious, plush feel similar to down, yet avoids the clumping that often plagues down pillows over time. The magic lies in its adjustability. A zippered cover allows you to remove some of the kapok filling, customising the height and firmness to suit your sleep style. Whether you’re a side sleeper yearning for a cloud-like cradle or a back sleeper seeking a supportive loft, the Peace Lily Kapok Pillow adapts to your needs.

Peace Lily Kapok Pillow specs:

Material: 100% natural kapok fibres with organic cotton cover

100% natural kapok fibres with organic cotton cover Support: Adjustable (soft to medium-firm)

Adjustable (soft to medium-firm) Adjustability: Yes, by removing filling through a zippered cover

Yes, by removing filling through a zippered cover Benefits: Sustainable, hypoallergenic, breathable, and adjustable comfort

Pros:

Sustainable and hypoallergenic: Kapok offers a natural, eco-friendly alternative to down, perfect for allergy sufferers and environmentally conscious sleepers.

Kapok offers a natural, eco-friendly alternative to down, perfect for allergy sufferers and environmentally conscious sleepers. Adjustable comfort: The removable filling allows you to personalise the height and firmness for a truly customised sleep experience.

Cons:

May require fluffing: Over time, the kapok filling might settle. Occasional fluffing can help maintain its shape and support.

Over time, the kapok filling might settle. Occasional fluffing can help maintain its shape and support. Price point: Natural materials like kapok can sometimes come at a premium compared to traditional synthetic fills.

Price: $169.00

Shop now

Pillows for different sleeping positions

Sleep styles come in all shapes and sizes. To find the best pillow in New Zealand for you, we need to understand your sleep personality. Here’s a breakdown to help you find your perfect match:

The back sleeper: champion of stability

If you find yourself drifting off on your back, like gazing at the stars on a clear Aotearoa night, then stability is key. Look for a medium-firm pillow that offers enough support to keep your spine aligned. Down or synthetic fills can be great options, offering a balance of comfort and structure.

The side sleeper: embracing the cradle

Do you curl up on your side for the night, seeking comfort like a kiwi nestled in its burrow? Then a softer, more cradling pillow is your best bet. Memory foam is a popular choice, as it moulds to the contours of your head and neck, providing pressure relief for your shoulders. Down or down-alternative pillows can also be excellent options for side sleepers.

The stomach sleeper: defying the norm

Sleep on your stomach? You’re not alone, but it’s important to find a pillow that minimises strain on your neck. Opt for a thin, low-profile pillow - think shredded memory foam or buckwheat. These options provide minimal lift, keeping your spine in a more neutral position.

Pillow types and their benefits:

Delving into the world of pillows, you’ll encounter a variety of materials, each offering distinct advantages:

Memory foam: Renowned for its pressure-relieving properties, memory foam pillows mould to your head and neck’s unique contours. This personalised comfort can alleviate pain and promote proper spinal alignment. However, some memory foam can trap heat. Look for pillows with cooling technology like ventilated designs or gel infusions if this is a concern.

Renowned for its pressure-relieving properties, memory foam pillows mould to your head and neck’s unique contours. This personalised comfort can alleviate pain and promote proper spinal alignment. However, some memory foam can trap heat. Look for pillows with cooling technology like ventilated designs or gel infusions if this is a concern. Latex: A naturally breathable and supportive option, latex pillows are a great choice for those who prioritise both comfort and eco-friendliness. Derived from the sap of rubber trees, latex offers gentle yet firm support suitable for various sleep styles. Additionally, its natural properties make it hypoallergenic, ideal for allergy sufferers.

A naturally breathable and supportive option, latex pillows are a great choice for those who prioritise both comfort and eco-friendliness. Derived from the sap of rubber trees, latex offers gentle yet firm support suitable for various sleep styles. Additionally, its natural properties make it hypoallergenic, ideal for allergy sufferers. Down: Luxuriously soft and lightweight, down pillows provide a cloud-like sleeping experience. However, down can be a breeding ground for dust mites, triggering allergies for some. Consider down alternatives like hypoallergenic microfiber or kapok if this is a concern.

Luxuriously soft and lightweight, down pillows provide a cloud-like sleeping experience. However, down can be a breeding ground for dust mites, triggering allergies for some. Consider down alternatives like hypoallergenic microfiber or kapok if this is a concern. Kapok: Embrace sustainability and luxurious comfort with kapok pillows. This plant-based fibre derived from rainforest trees boasts impressive eco-credentials. It’s completely vegan and ethically sourced, offering a guilt-free choice for environmentally conscious sleepers. Similar to down, kapok provides a plush feel, but unlike down, it retains its shape and doesn’t clump over time. The magic lies in its adjustability - a zippered cover allows you to remove some filling, customising the height and firmness for a truly personalised sleep experience.

There are also other options available:

Feather pillows: These offer a balance between softness and support, but can be more prone to clumping than down pillows.

These offer a balance between softness and support, but can be more prone to clumping than down pillows. Gel pillows: These incorporate gel inserts for a cooling effect, ideal for hot sleepers.

These incorporate gel inserts for a cooling effect, ideal for hot sleepers. Water pillows: Filled with adjustable water, these pillows allow for ultimate customisation in terms of firmness and support.

Things to consider when choosing a pillow

Finding the perfect pillow is an investment in your sleep quality, but with so many options, it can feel overwhelming. Here’s what to consider:

Factors to consider:

Sleep style: Back sleepers generally benefit from thinner pillows, while side sleepers need a thicker option to fill the gap between their head and shoulder. Stomach sleepers might prefer a softer, flatter pillow.

Back sleepers generally benefit from thinner pillows, while side sleepers need a thicker option to fill the gap between their head and shoulder. Stomach sleepers might prefer a softer, flatter pillow. Firmness preference: Do you like a plush cradle or a firm, supportive feel? Experimenting with different firmness levels is key.

Do you like a plush cradle or a firm, supportive feel? Experimenting with different firmness levels is key. Allergies: If you have allergies, choose hypoallergenic materials like latex, kapok, or down alternatives.

If you have allergies, choose hypoallergenic materials like latex, kapok, or down alternatives. Breathability: Opt for breathable materials like latex, kapok, or buckwheat to avoid heat buildup.

Opt for breathable materials like latex, kapok, or buckwheat to avoid heat buildup. Adjustability: Some pillows allow you to adjust the filling for customised comfort, which can be ideal if you have specific needs.

Some pillows allow you to adjust the filling for customised comfort, which can be ideal if you have specific needs. Head shape: People with broader shoulders might need a thicker pillow for proper alignment.

People with broader shoulders might need a thicker pillow for proper alignment. Budget: Pillow prices vary depending on material, brand, and features. Set a budget and prioritise the features most important to you.

FAQs:

What type of pillow is best for me?

The best pillow depends on your sleep style (back, side, stomach) and personal preference (soft, firm, adjustable). Memory foam offers pressure relief, latex is naturally cooling, and down provides luxurious softness. Consider adjustable pillows if you like to customise your sleep experience.

How often should I replace my pillow?

Experts recommend replacing your pillow every one to two years. Over time, pillows can lose their shape, harbour allergens, and become less supportive.

How can I tell if my pillow needs replacing?

Signs your pillow needs replacing include waking up with neck pain, allergies, or difficulty breathing. If your pillow feels flat or lumpy, it’s time for a new one.

How should I wash my pillow?

Check the care instructions on your pillow. Most pillows can be washed in a washing machine on a gentle cycle with warm water. Always use a hypoallergenic detergent and tumble dry on low.

What’s the difference between down and feather pillows?

Down is the soft, fluffy undercoat of ducks and geese. Feather pillows are firmer and contain larger quills. Down pillows are generally more expensive, but both types can be good options depending on your preference.

Are memory foam pillows hot to sleep on?

Some memory foam pillows can trap heat, but there are cooling technologies available like ventilated designs or gel infusions. Consider materials like shredded latex which naturally breathe better.

What’s the best pillow for allergies?

Look for pillows made with hypoallergenic materials like down alternatives (kapok, microfiber) or treated with allergy-resistant covers. Regularly washing your pillow and bedding is also crucial.

How can I keep my pillow cool at night?

Choose a pillow made with breathable materials like latex or kapok. Use a cooling pillowcase or keep your bedroom cool with air conditioning or a fan.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.