So, is the Dyson Airstrait worth the splurge? If sleek, straight hair is your thing, then absolutely. While it doesn’t have the advanced scalp protection of the Supersonic Nurl, it’s quick, efficient, and gets the job done. The time savings and ease of use make it a smart investment for anyone looking to streamline their styling routine. We were lucky enough to try it out before its New Zealand launch, and it’s been a real game-changer. For the full scoop, be sure to check out our detailed review!

Key features:

● Wet-to-dry styling: Allows styling from wet hair, eliminating the need to blow-dry first.

● Lightweight design: Easier to handle for extended styling sessions.

● Auto-pause feature: Stops heating when set down and resumes quickly when picked up.

● Controlled heat: Designed to style efficiently with minimal heat damage.

● Integrated Dyson app: For easy setup and device management.

Where to buy the Dyson Airstrait

The Dyson Airstrait will be available to order in New Zealand on August 20th. You can get priority access to the sale by signing up here.

This award-winning Dyson Corrale cordless hair straightener transforms your hair without jeopardising your hair’s health and here’s why. This beauty tool has been designed with flexing copper plates to curl, straighten and smoothen your hair with less heat damage compared to other tools that clamp and drag. The bonus point comes from tourmaline, to help produce ionising properties that help reduce static, giving you a sleek look.

The Dyson Corrale has three heat settings (165, 185 or 210ºC) for you to start with, so you can tailor the settings to suit your hair type and desired style. It’s pretty intuitive to use and it only takes 25 seconds to heat to 210ºC. From a full charge, you can achieve up to 30 minutes cord-free styling with the straightener.

Another cool feature of the Dyson Corrale is the Flight Ready mode that lets you travel abroad safely. The feature disconnects the battery and you can pack it in your carry-on luggage without having to worry about it turning on mid-flight. However, this doesn’t apply if you’re travelling in and out of Japan airports as there are stricter regulations. Plus, the straightener has a sliding lock mechanism that shuts the plates together after 10 minutes of inactivity.

From what we’ve seen, if you have thicker, voluminous hair textures, it may take longer to style as the copper plates aren’t wider than other straighteners we’ve seen in the market. Price-wise, it’s a lot of money to drop on a hair straightener but if you’re someone who straightens their hair every day, you’re really just girl mathing it.

Key features:

● Flexible plates: Copper plates that flex to gather hair for more controlled styling.

● Cord-free design: Powered by a battery, allowing for tangle-free styling.

● Heat control: Adjustable heat settings for personalised styling.

● Dual voltage: Suitable for use worldwide.

● Styling versatility: Can straighten or curl hair effectively.

Where you can buy the Dyson Corrale straightener:

Dyson: NZ$749 - Shop now

AdoreBeauty: NZ$749 - Shop now

The Iconic: A$803.85 Shop now

Built for versatility, this smart hair straightener from GHD is able to straighten and curl your hair without excess damage. A must-have in your beauty shelf, the GHD Platinum+ is equipped with an ultra-zone technology that predicts the needs of your hair (hair thickness, speed of styling) as you style for a flawless finish, personalised to you.

The design of this sleek straightener is pretty interesting: if you look closely, it’s built in the shape of a wishbone, so that the plate alignment would give you more control to create any style, with less strain on your wrists. The 2.7m long swivel cord enables for a versatile, snag-free styling so you can create sleek locks, curls or waves with ease. The heat plates are then finished with a high-spec gloss feature, to give you an effortless, perfectly smooth styling and shine.

Another major difference between the GHD Platinum+ and its predecessor is the weight. While the GHD Gold weighs 450g, the GHD Platinum+ is only 300g, making it lighter to handle.

Loved by stylists, to create more shine and stronger hair, the plates heat up to 250x per second to maintain an optimum temperature styling of 185ºC to reduce any hair damage. When it comes to styling curls or bouncy waves, it may take you some time to get used to the swivel and finessing your style but the shape almost always maintains until the next day.

The GHD Platinum+ comes in a wider variety of colourways, including black, white, fondant pink and a limited edition gift set in white.

Key features:

● Ultra-zone technology: Predicts hair needs and maintains optimal styling temperature.

● Dual-zone temperature control: Maintains a consistent 185°C (365°F) for optimal results.

● Automatic sleep mode: Turns off after 30 minutes of inactivity.

● Universal voltage: Compatible with international voltages.

● Heats up quickly: Ready to use in 20 seconds.

Where you can buy the GHD Platinum+ straightener:

AdoreBeauty: NZ$465 - Shop now

The Iconic: A$477.25 - Shop now

Hair health is so important because the last thing you’d want is hair dryness and breakage. In comes Cloud Nine The Original Iron, a hair straightener that’s designed by one of the founders of GHD.

This straightener comes with a predictive heat technology that adjusts the temperature for those with hair types that are thin to medium thickness. Best of all, the unique black ceramic places are infused with sericite minerals that help to reduce snagging, leaving hair with extra shine.

There are about six heat settings available, ranging from 100ºC to 200ºC and it takes just 20 seconds to reach maximum heat. Like the GHD models, this Cloud Nine straightener comes with unique swivel cords that help you reach the hard areas of the hair, eliminating friction or cord tangle for a longer-lasting product life.

You can also take this straightener everywhere you go as it comes with an international voltage. If you do forget to switch your styling tool after 30 minutes, the safety feature will kick in and your tool will automatically switch itself off. Compared to the other models in the market, this automatic turn-off function takes a longer time.

Also, if you have thicker hair, you may find the plates a tad smaller at just one inch wide.

Key features:

● Variable temperature control: Adjustable settings up to 200°C (392°F).

● Heat-resistant protective plate guard: For safe storage and travel.

● Smooth plates: Mineral-infused plates for sleek, shiny results.

● Dual voltage: Suitable for global use.

● Fast heat-up time: Ready to style in seconds.

Where you can buy the Cloud Nine The Original Iron:

Adore Beauty: NZ$386 - Shop now

The Iconic: A$401.35 - Shop now

The Cloud Nine Wide iron is perfect for some of us with long, thick hair with tight natural curls as the wide width (at 1.5 inches!) of the iron plates allows you to style more hair at a faster speed from root to tip. This straightener is also brilliant at tackling frizz and brittle textures, thanks to the signature mineral Sericite that’s infused in the hairstyling tool to lock in moisture.

For us visual creatures, there is a temperature LED control panel that allows you to view clearly and it comes with a simple tap of the button which you can raise or lower the heat temperature. Once the hair straightener is switched on the green light will start flashing and will illuminate at 150°C when it’s ready to use. To select a higher temperature, press the button with the arrow facing upwards.

After using your hair straightener, you can clasp them back together, slip on the protective heat guard to allow them to cool down in its resting place.

The only con with this Cloud Nine Wide Iron straightener is that it isn’t cordless but it does feature a rotative cord for easier use.

Key features:

● Wide plates: Ideal for thick or long hair.

● Variable temperature control: Adjustable settings for customized styling.

● Quick heat-up: Ready to use in 20 seconds.

● Heat-resistant plate guard: For safety and convenience.

● Dual voltage: Compatible with international voltages.

Where you can buy the Cloud Nine Wide Iron:

Adore Beauty: NZ$408 - Shop now

The Iconic: A$424.35 - Shop now

This TikTok-famous Mermade Hair Straightener is a boon for some of us! Featuring a striking pink colour, this straightener comes with soft rounded edges and 28mm floating plates that make it the hair straightener to suit all hair types, lengths, and textures without snagging, tugging, or causing any unnecessary damage.

To curb flyaway, the Mermade Hair Straightener is equipped with Ionic technology that helps to seal your hair cuticle and create shine. You can also easily pack it in your handbag, and even take it on international travel with its lightweight design and universal voltage.

Best of all, it comes with an affordable pricing compared to other hair straighteners in the market.

No wonder it is loved by personalities like Khloe Kardashian!

Key features:

● Curved plates: Designed for versatile styling including straightening and curling.

● Adjustable heat settings: Various temperatures for different hair types.

● Fast heat-up time: Ready to use quickly.

● Ergonomic design: Comfortable to hold and use.

● Affordable price point: Offers good value for money.

Where you can buy the Mermade Hair Straightener:

AdoreBeauty: NZ$122 - Shop now

BaByliss has a reputable following since it has a history of producing hair tools since the 1960s – including the Perfect Curl and Big Hair. What’s cool about this particular BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener is that it’s been developed to harness the power of four advanced technologies: Graphite, Titanium, Ceramic, and Ionic.

This straightener is designed to style hair smoothly with just one pass, thanks to 10 heat settings for different hair types and a memory function that’s always switched on at your preferred temperature. Suitable for shorter hair styles, you won’t have to worry about snagging or overheating.

Plus unlike the other conventional hair straighteners out there, BaByliss’ hair tools carry a two-year warranty. Talk about value-added features!

Key features:

● Graphite titanium plates: Provides smooth, even heat distribution.

● Adjustable temperature control: Settings up to 235°C (455°F).

● Rapid heat-up: Ready to use in seconds.

● Floating plates: For better grip and less breakage.

● Dual voltage: Suitable for use globally.

Where you can buy the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener:

AdoreBeauty: now NZ$244 (save NZ$35.20) - Shop now

LookFantastic: NZ$275 - Shop now

Imagine waking up and starting your day with an invigorating turquoise colour? This Morrocanoil Perfectly Polished Titanium Flat Iron straightener is designed to deliver fast heat results with an effortless glide. Harnessing the advanced conduction properties of titanium, you can create a range of flawless, frizz-free styles, from straight looks to soft waves and curls in no time.

Suitable for long hair, the titanium plates are at least four inches long, giving you a maximised surface area for faster performance. The shape of the hair tool is also designed with floating plates and bevelled edges for a smooth glide, none of that snagging feeling.

Another key benefit is the digital display for temperature control up to 232°C so you won’t overheat your tresses. If you do forget to power down your tool, it has an hour automatic shut-off for worry-free styling. Do note it’s longer than most of the hair products out there in the market.

Stash your hair straightener away in a heat-resistant pouch that’s super useful when travelling.

Key features:

● Titanium plates: For smooth, shiny hair and high durability.

● Adjustable temperature settings: Ranges up to 230°C (450°F).

● Instant heat-up: Heats up quickly for efficient styling.

● Auto shut-off: Turns off after 60 minutes for safety.

● Ergonomic design: Comfortable grip and easy to manoeuvre.

Where you can buy the Morrocanoil Perfectly Polished Titanium Flat Iron:

Sephora: NZ$281 - Shop now

If you’re looking for professional salon styling results, look no further than the Silver Bullet Titanium 230 Supernova Hair Straightener. This hair tool is able to create irresistibly fast and easy results with 25mm titanium-infused plates which heat up to 230°C. The in-built advanced surround heat for sublime curls, flicks and waves ensures overall, your hair is styled completely without missing an area.

The 360° rotating power cord allows for easy manoeuvrability and causes less strain on your wrists. Another useful benefit is the clever and intuitive touch screen that makes styling simpler than ever with a single touch.

And if you like to travel with your hair straightener, the tool includes a dual voltage for worldwide use, ensuring compatibility wherever you go.

When you purchase a Silver Bullet hair straightener, you’ll be presented with an array of accessories that makes your styling even satisfying: bonus nylon pin cushion paddle brush, carbon styling comb, heat resistant mat and four black styling crocodile clips. Plus there is a three-year guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction!

We think this is the best deal so far, and you should snag this offer as quantities can be limited.

Key features:

● Titanium plates: Offers even heat and smooth gliding.

● High temperature range: Up to 230°C (450°F).

● Fast heat-up: Ready to use in seconds.

● Digital temperature control: For precise heat settings.

● Ergonomic design: Comfortable and easy to use.

Where you can buy the Silver Bullet Titanium 230 Supernova Rose Gold:

AdoreBeauty: NZ$299.14 - Shop now

LookFantastic: now NZ$195.46 (save NZ$34.49) - Shop now

Here’s another professional-quality hair straightener that’s designed to get the smoothest results and delivers instant results in one pass for fast and easy hair styling. The Hot Tools Gold Titanium Flat Iron is one of the better affordable options in the market that will deliver a smooth, sleek finish.

Equipped with 25mm wide plates, this is the perfect hair straightener for short or medium hair of different textures. With up to 14 adjustable heat settings from 100° to 230°C, this tool is smart enough to detect the right conditions without compromising your hair health.

It also has an ergonomic design for easier grip and built with 24k Gold Titanium surface for even heat distribution and reducing friction for added smoothness and shine.

Highly versatile, the rounded plate and wand edges mean this iron straightener is also ideal for creating curls and waves. And if you want to achieve salon-quality hair finish at home, the 3m professional length cable with swivel, worldwide voltage and two-hour automatic sleep mode can help you achieve that.

Key features:

● Gold titanium plates: Provides superior heat transfer and durability.

● Adjustable temperature control: Up to 232°C (450°F).

● Rapid heat-up: Heats quickly for efficient styling.

● Dual voltage: For international use.

● Tangle-free swivel cord: Allows for easy manoeuvring.

Where you can buy the Hot Tools Gold Titanium Flat Iron:

AdoreBeauty: NZ$168

If you’re looking for the best carry-on and compact size hair straightener in New Zealand, then this Drybar The Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron 240V is just for you. This dual-purpose tool allows you to style even the thickest hair into super-sleek looks or with an added curl or wave.

This hair straightener employs Ionic technology that helps to reduce frizz and adds shine while styling, while the Infrared technology heats the hair from inside out to help maintain healthy tresses.

Other features also worth noting are the universal voltage for overseas travel without a converter plus the two-year limited warranty.

Coming from a professional salon brand that’s known for blowouts and great customer service, you’ll be in extremely good hands with this versatile tool.

Key features:

● Compact design: Ideal for travel or touch-ups.

● High heat settings: Up to 220°C (428°F).

● Fast heat-up time: Ready to use quickly.

● Ergonomic handle: Comfortable for detailed styling.

● Dual voltage: Compatible with international voltages.

Where to buy the Drybar The Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron 240V:

LookFantastic: NZ$183 - Shop now

Why choosing the right hair straightener is important

There are a few things to consider before buying a hair straightener and this has a lot to do with your hair texture. For those with thin, delicate hair, you may want to look for a hair straightener with low or adjustable heat settings. Common hair straighteners use ceramic plates and they are quick to heat up. However, do take note that ceramic-coated plates do wear off over time compared to other mineral-coated plates out there.

Thick and curly hair would require wider plates and high temperatures. For this, you’d require hair straighteners that use tourmaline or titanium plates as they heat up quickly and are good at maintaining heat temperatures. Not only that straighten your hair easily, these hair straighteners will keep your hair looking smooth and shiny.

Choosing hair straighteners with the right plates is also important. You would need wider plates if you want to style thicker hair in less time. If you travel frequently, opt for a compact hair straightener that is lightweight and has a slimmer design. Also, do look out for wide plates with rounded edges as this would assist you with gripping and preventing snagging.

Top features to look for in hair straighteners

Temperature control: It’s important to note that hair straighteners need to heat up quickly to do their job. But running at a high temperature can cause irreversible damage to your hair if you’re not careful. Thus buying a hair straightener with adjustable heat settings will allow you to adjust the temperature to your needs. Some modern hair straighteners already have intuitive built-in temperature settings so there’s less chance of getting your hair damaged.

Plate material: By far, ceramic plates are most commonly found on hair straighteners in the New Zealand market. Ceramic plates are great at retaining and distributing heat. But there are also ceramic-coated metal plates which are cheaper, however, they don’t do the job of ceramic plates well. Titanium plates are great at retaining and distributing the heat, plus they are gentle on your hair. If you have dry or coarse hair, then titanium plates are great for your needs. Tourmaline plates are newer in the market and these are basically tourmaline crystals crushed and placed on the hair straightener on top of the ceramic plate. This would ensure an even smoother and sleek appearance. Read the product details well and choose which plates are better suited for your needs.

Plate size: Generally if you have thicker, longer hair, you should opt for wider plates to reduce time and if you have shorter or thinner hair, you can get the narrower plates.

Heat-up time: We tend to forget how much it takes for us to style our hair and if you’re in a rush, the heating time does play a huge difference. Look for straighteners that heats up quickly and to the adjusted temperature you like to style your hair in a shorter period of time.

Safety features: It’s important to find out the duration it takes for a hair straightener to power down when not in use. When you’re in a hurry and forget to switch off your hair tool, the auto shut off feature is a great benefit to have for added safety. For example, the most common shutdown timing is 30 minutes.

How to use a hair straightener properly

Firstly before use, ensure that you have towel-dried hair and follow up with a blowout. Then, to protect your hair from heat damage, use a heat protection spray to protect your locks. Divide your hair into sections and start from one to two inches away from your root and start straightening your hair downwards. You can use hair clips to partition the rest of your hair while you work through the sections.

Hair care tips for straightened hair

Straightening your hair takes time and effort and it’s important to keep your hair straight and healthy all the way. Use a hair primer like Ouai Anti-Frizz Crème to shield your hair from humidity and prevent frizz throughout the day. If you have split or dry ends, use a hair oil like JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops to lock in moisture and keep your hair looking more polished.

If you have curly hair and you want to keep your curly hair straight for a longer period of time, try using a hair spray like GHD Shiny Ever After Final Shine Spray.

Another way to maintain smooth and sleek looking hair is by using silk pillowcase as the material causes less friction compared to cotton pillowcase. You may also want to try wrapping your hair in a silk or satin scarf before you go to bed as this would help to keep your hair straight.

