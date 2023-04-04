Why should I use a Vitamin-C serum?

The best Vitamin C serums for every budget

With so many skincare products out there, it can feel like navigating a maze to find the right ones for your skin. But fear not, Vitamin C serum is a top-notch choice that’ll help you get that radiant, youthful glow you’ve been dreaming of!

So what exactly does a Vitamin C serum do? Vitamin C is an antioxidant that takes down harmful free radicals, leaving your skin glowing and healthy. In fact, according to a 2021 article by Harvard Medical School, Vitamin C has been put through its paces in clinical studies and has shown to be a true skin saviour. One study revealed that after just three months of daily usage of topical Vitamin C improved fine and coarse wrinkles on both the face and neck, as well as the overall texture and appearance of the skin. Vitamin C is also highly effective at blocking the production of pigment in the skin, which means dark spots don’t stand a chance. In clinical trials, most participants who used topical Vitamin C saw a marked improvement in their dark spots.

So how do you incorporate vitamin C into my routine? Sure, you can get some Vitamin C from your diet, but why stop there? Using a Vitamin C serum will give your skin the best chance of thriving. For the best results, consider applying it in the morning to take advantage of its UV-protectant properties. It’s the most effective way to soak up all those benefits and leave your skin feeling fresh.

From high-end options to affordable drugstore finds, we’ve curated a list of Vitamin C serums to achieve that radiant, youthful glow without breaking the bank!

Bondi Sands Gold’n Hour Vitamin C Serum 30ml - $23.99

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum 30ml - $74

iUNIK: Propolis Vitamin Synergy Serum - $34

Essano Vitamin C Facial Serum Concentrated - Now $21

ROC: Multi Correxion Revive & Glow Daily Serum - $54

Simple Facial Booster Serum 10% Vitamins C+e+f - $20

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)