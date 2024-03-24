9 Best affordable conditioners for your hair type

Our hair is our crowning glory and sometimes it needs a little boost of conditioning magic.

Does a hair crisis have you in knots? Everyone has their favourite hair conditioner that they swear by, but do you find yourself questioning if that’s the finest option when it comes to the health of your hair? Finding the right hair conditioners can be overwhelming, especially when there are a plethora of options promising smooth and sleek hair. Prioritising the health of your hair plays an essential role if you wish to have luscious, smooth and silky hair. If your hair is vulnerable and open to damage, the best way to tackle it is by sticking to a product that compliments and leads to a smooth and silky finish whilst maintaining the health of your hair. Here we have thoughtfully crafted a list with some of the best hair conditioners that will save your hair from all the possible damage in the world and ensure healthy, shiny and fuller-looking hair. So let’s comb-over the hair crisis together!

How to find the best hair conditioner for your hair:

Hair breakage is one of the most common issues faced by every one of you going through hair problems. These problems occur when your hair gets dry and when you have scalp or other health issues. If you are someone with hair that is prone to hair breakage we suggest you choose a conditioner with a formula that strengthens and secures your hair inside out. If your hair is weighing you down with the greasiness that is present, conditioners with glycerin, shea butter and dimethicone will nourish your hair and keep them happy and hydrated. If you are someone with pretty curly hair and do not want your curls to vanish, then we suggest you do the complete opposite and do not go for a conditioner that moisturises and hydrates your hair because that will only make your hair damp, rather go for conditioners that will add more volume and nonetheless refresh your beautiful curls.

Now let’s get down to business and uncover some purse-friendly conditioners that will secure, nourish and add that extra zing to your beautiful hair.

Best affordable conditioners in NZ

Best for hair repair: Garnier Fructis Repairing Papaya Hair Food For Damaged Hair - $15.99

Is your hair hangry? This all-in-one gem of a conditioner is a perfect cure for all your hair care needs! This environmentally friendly condition can be utilised in three different ways. It can be used as a conditioner, a leave-in conditioner and as a hair mask. This 3-in-1 conditioner, intensely nourishes your damaged hair.

Popularly known for its skin moisturising properties and herbal ingredients, the Aveeno conditioner infused with fresh green blends is a unique blend with rosemary oil, peppermint extract and cucumber water, adding that extra volume to your hair making them look thicker and fuller than ever before.

Best conditioner for blonde hair: Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner - Now $28

The Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner is formulated to save your blonde hair. It successfully reduces those displeasing and brassy yellow tones whilst bringing your beautiful shiny golden locks to life. Not just that, it enhances the overall vibrancy of your hair and works like a charm by reducing the damage that is caused to your hair.

Best conditioner for dyed hair: Joico Kpak Colour Therapy Conditioner - $24.99

The Joico Kpak Colour Therapy conditioner is the best choice for that has been treated with colour in the past or has been highlighted or lightened. This hair-friendly conditioner will certainly be your best friend if you want to ensure that your colour stays sparkling and pleasing just like it was the day you got it done. It’s like your very own hair-technician in the form of a bottle!

Best conditioner for silky hair OGX Argan Oil Of Morocco Conditioner - $20

Immerse yourself and your hair in this rejuvenating formula that secures and strengthens your hair and reconstructs them into a smooth, satiny and lustrous condition.

Best conditioner for curly hair: John Frieda Dream Curls Conditioner - $20.99

This John Frieda Dream Curls Conditioner is a game changer for the curly-haired tribe. Experience the sumptuous conditioner that deeply nutrifies your hair into voluminous and bouncy curls that are beautifully set out.

Best conditioner for damaged hair: Revlon Professional Restart recovery restorative melting conditioner - $31.00

The Revlon Professional Restart recovery restorative melting conditioner works like a charm for mangled hair and split ends. It is a formula with a mixture of ceramides and bond-strengthening techniques to strengthen your hair and close up your split ends!

Best conditioner for softening hair: THE ORDINARY Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner - $19.00

The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner, is a light-weight and an austere formula that is super vegan-friendly. It softens your hair without pressuring your hair whilst increasing and managing the shine effortlessly.

Free from all the harmful chemicals, toxins and silicones that leave your hair and scalp withered, the Sukin Volumizing Conditioner livens up your hair, leaving them soft, dainty and nourishing. It is the perfect blend of herbal extracts that include fruity notes of Pineapple, Papaya and Mango ensuring vibrant, high-quality and glistening hair.

Commonly asked questions on hair conditioner:

How long should one leave their conditioner on for?

It is recommended to leave your conditioner on anywhere between one to five mins, but it’s always best to read and follow the instructions on the bottle.

How often should I use a hair conditioner?

One should use a hair conditioner every time they decide to wash their hair, which is ideally twice or thrice a week.

Should one apply the conditioner on their scalp or their ends?

It’s always recommended to apply the conditioner on the lengths and ends of your hair as opposed to the scalp.

What will happen if the conditioner sticks to my body after rinsing?

After utilising the conditioner it’s advised to rinse your body thoroughly in this way all the gunk will come off.

