The best gradual tanners to get you through the winter

Don’t let the forecast of more showers than sunshine put a damper on your tan! We refuse to bid farewell to our sun-kissed glow just yet. That’s why we’ve handpicked the absolute best gradual tanners to keep those vibrant summer vibes alive!
Whether your skin is naturally kissed by the sun or sporting a faux tan, it’s a surefire way to instantly uplift your mood and transport you back to those glorious warm days.
Here’s the secret to achieving a breathtaking golden glow without the high maintenance: gradual tanners. They’re the ultimate solution for those who want a hassle-free, streak-free tan. The best part? The colour builds up gradually, ensuring a flawless and even tan that’s far easier to achieve than with dark foams or sprays.
Excited to discover our favourite gradual tanners? Keep reading to unveil the tanning treasures that will keep you glowing all summer long.
Bondi Gradual Tanning Lotion Tinted Skin Perfector - $27.99
Want an instant bronzed glow all year round? The Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion may be the answer! Buy Now
Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Light - $48.99
Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan is a lightweight lotion that gives you a natural-looking bronzed glow throughout the year. With skin-nourishing antioxidants like Acai Berry and Coffee extract, this formula enhances your skin and gradually develops a beautiful, radiant tan. Buy Now
Le Tan Uber Glow Tanning Lotion Gradual Tan - $15
Suitable for every skin tone, achieve a sun-kissed glow that can be built up to your desired intensity. This gradual tan is infused with nourishing macadamia oil to hydrate your skin, plus it’s Australian-made and owned. Rest assured, it is also cruelty-free! Buy Now
Dove Body Lotion Medium To Dark Skin - $13
The Dove gradual tanner is a timeless choice for a reason. It offers unbeatable value for its affordable price and delivers stunning, customisable colour that can be built up to your liking. Buy Now
Bondi Everyday Liquid Gold Gradual Self-Tanning Dry Oil - $22.99
Our favourite thing about the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Liquid Gold is that not only will your skin feel hydrated when you use it, but it will develop into a flattering golden glow that is easy to apply and is dry to the touch in seconds. Buy Now
*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)
