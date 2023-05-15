The best face moisturisers under $50 to prepare for winter

The best moisturisers to avoid the dreaded dry winter face.

The hydration needs of your skin are dynamic and ever-changing; skin health can be influenced by a range of factors such as stress, hormones, lifestyle, and weather.

As the chilly season descends upon us, you may have noticed your skin struggling. That’s why it’s important to get to know your skin, what it reacts to, what it lacks, and what it likes. That way you can be prepared with products to combat any concerns. Armed with this knowledge, you’ll be ready with the perfect products to vanquish any skin-related worries. Tailoring your skincare routine to your seasonal requirements is the ultimate secret to achieving a radiant and healthy complexion all winter long.

So, if you’re looking to level up your skincare game before winter takes hold, scroll down to see our top picks!

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion 236ml - $18.99

This versatile lotion is the answer to all your hydration woes, delivering a burst of nourishment that leaves your skin feeling revitalised and renewed. It is the perfect addition to your skincare routine, offering a refreshing boost of hydration without weighing your skin down. Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Cream 40ml - $46.99

Looking for a moisturiser that caters to your sensitive, allergy-prone skin? Look no further than this daily facial moisturiser, designed to provide deep hydration while visibly reducing redness. Its gentle formulation is ideal for those with delicate skin, soothing and nourishing without causing irritation. Buy Now

Loreal Revitalift Filler Face Cream Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Water-Cream - Now $44

Revitalift Filler Plumping Water Cream is a powerful moisturiser that deeply hydrates and smooths lines and wrinkles, giving you plumper, more youthful-looking skin. It’s perfect for use as a makeup base and comes in an easy-to-use press pump jar for optimal hygiene. Buy now

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion - $25

Infused with hyaluronic acid, this non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic lotion provides immediate and lasting hydration while being dermatologically tested for your peace of mind. This is the perfect simple no-frills moisturiser that gets the job done and won’t clog pores. Buy Now

Neutrogena Facial Moisturiser Hydro Boost Gel - $32.99

This unique formula provides intense, long-lasting hydration that keeps your skin looking and feeling smooth and supple, day after day. With its quick-absorbing gel-like texture and hydrating properties, it’s the perfect solution for anyone with dry skin who doesn’t like the feel of a thick heavy moisturiser. Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 40ml - 20.99

This rich, soothing balm formula is viral on TikTok for a reason - it’s a dry skin saviour, designed to provide optimal skin recovery after irritative dermatitis and epidermic alterations. Perfect for cracked, chapped, and chafed skin, as well as dry skin irritations, this multi-purpose cream helps to hydrate and soothe your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and healthy. Buy Now

Bondi Sands Sweet Dreams Night Moisturiser 50ml - $24.99

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Wild Hibiscus Flower & Algae. This hydrating blend will leave your skin feeling deeply moisturised and nourished for up to 72 hours. Plus it’ll be the perfect addition to your bathroom vanity with its cute purple packaging. Buy Now

Avene Thermal Spring Water 300ml - $27.99

This spray is more than just a refreshing mist; it’s a must-have for adding hydration to your skincare routine. Its soothing formula can alleviate tightness, dryness, and irritation caused by conditions like eczema and psoriasis, or harsh environmental factors. It’s not a moisturiser, but it’s the perfect solution for when your skin needs a quick and refreshing burst of hydration. Buy Now

