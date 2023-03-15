How to tint your eyebrows at home like a pro

Everything you need to know about tinting your own eyebrows

If you’re considering eyebrow-tinting but don’t want to shell out the money for a salon visit, fear not - with a little bit of knowledge and some quality products, you can achieve salon-worthy brows right at home.

Eyebrow tinting is a popular technique that involves applying semi-permanent dye to enhance the shape and definition of your brows. And while the cost of eyebrow tinting at a salon typically ranges from $15-$30 for a two-minute session, learning how to do it yourself can save you time and money. Get more bang for your buck with the products listed below! Most of them can be reused up to 12 times so you’ll be saving money in no time.

The best part about DIY eyebrow tinting is that it’s not as complicated as you might think. With the right tools and some helpful tips, you can easily achieve a professional look. To get started, you’ll need to choose the right tinting products. There are a variety of options available, from temporary tinting gels to semi-permanent dyes, so it’s important to select a product that suits your needs and preferences.

While DIY eyebrow-tinting can be a bit daunting at first, it’s definitely worth the effort. Not only will you save money on salon visits, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing you achieved the look yourself.

So if you’re ready to take your brows to the next level, check out some of our favourite at-home tinting options!

1000Hour Lash & Brow Dye - $29.99

Looking for a lash and brow transformation that lasts? Look no further than the 1000-Hour lash and brow dye! This tint is plant-based and has been put to the test by dermatologists. With options for light, medium, dark, and black shades, you’re sure to find the perfect match, plus it lasts up to 6 weeks! Buy Now

Ardell Brow Tint Dark Brown - $24.99

Ready to upgrade your brow game without leaving your home? Introducing our new Ardell Brow Tint - the easy-to-use, permanent dye that lets you achieve salon-quality results in just minutes! This water-activated tint effectively covers all hair types, including short, grey, and light hair, giving you a pro-inspired tint service that lasts up to two weeks. Buy Now

Maybelline Tattoo Brow 3-Day Eyebrow Gel Tint - Dark Brown - $30

Are you a fan of low-maintenance brows but hesitant to commit to full-on tinting? Then you’ll love the Maybelline tattoo brow! This easy-to-use, peel-off gel tint gives you beautifully tinted and conditioned brows that last for up to 3 days. Enriched with Royal Jelly & Aloe Vera, it gradually and evenly fades over time, leaving you with fuss-free brows. Buy Now

Tidal DIY Brow Lamination Kit - $79

Looking for an easy way to get your brows to stand out without having to go for tinting? Look no further than the Tidal DIY Brow Lamination Kit! With just a few minutes of your time and from the comfort of your own home, you can get natural, fluffy, and perfectly defined brows. And the best part? You can achieve salon-quality results without breaking the bank! This user-friendly kit contains all the necessary components to get your brows perfectly laminated. Buy Now

