The best face moisturisers to prevent dry skin in winter

The best moisturisers to avoid the dreaded dry winter face.

The hydration needs of your skin are dynamic and ever-changing; skin health can be influenced by a range of factors such as stress, hormones, lifestyle, and weather.

As the chilly season descends upon us, you may have noticed your skin drying out.

That’s why it’s important to get to know your skin, what it reacts to, what it lacks, and what it likes. That way you can be prepared with products to combat any concerns. Armed with this knowledge, you’ll be ready with the perfect products to vanquish any skin-related worries. Tailoring your skincare routine to your seasonal requirements is the ultimate secret to achieving a radiant and healthy complexion all winter long.

So, if you’re looking to level up your skincare game before winter takes hold, scroll down to see our top picks or jump to the price point that works for you!

Best Kiwi-made moisturiser: Emma Lewisham Super Natural Creme

Best moisturiser for sensitive skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream - $32

A cult “TikTok made me buy it” brand and over 7,000 five-star reviews from happy Sephora customers, you can’t look past First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. It ranges in price from $32 for a 56g tube, $74 for a 170g tub and $86 for a large 226g tub but Kiwi customers think it’s worth it with one reviewer saying, “I have very dry sensitive skin. This moisturiser does not irritate my skin and keeps it moisturised all day. Well worth the money especially if you struggle like I do to find something that works.”

Kyle Jenner’s moisturiser: Kylie Cosmetics Face Moisturiser - $51

With over 25 million followers Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is the world’s most-followed beauty brand on Instagram. Her classic face moisturiser is a best seller on the site and has an average four-star rating from over 5,000 reviews. One five-star reviewer and verified purchaser commented “My fav moisturiser! I’ve tried so many and this was perfect for me. I have sensitive skin and this didn’t break me out, doesn’t have a scent, and actually hydrates. I love a thicker moisturiser and this is thick but doesn’t feel heavy on the face. LOVE”.

This Clinique moisturiser, developed with dermatologists, combats dryness and leaves your skin with a radiant glow after regular use. Formulated for drier complexions, its lightweight formula is gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. We don’t recommend this for anyone with oily skin.

The MCoBeauty Intense Moisture Boost goes beyond just hydration. It includes Sunflower Seed Oil, rich in vitamins, to nourish your skin, and Panthenol, which acts like a magnet to lock in moisture. Plus, Allantoin soothes and calms irritation, making it perfect for even sensitive and dry skin.

Keep your skin hydrated on the go with Weleda’s Cactus Hydrating Facial Lotion. This convenient, travel-friendly size is perfect for tossing in your bag or the inside of a coat pocket and keeping your skin happy wherever you roam. It absorbs extremely quickly too, so you don’t need to sit around and wait for it to absorb as you would sometimes need to do with heavier creams.

Best everyday moisturiser: CeraVe Moisturising Lotion 236ml - $18.99

This versatile lotion is the answer to all your hydration woes, delivering a burst of nourishment that leaves your skin feeling revitalised and renewed. It is the perfect addition to your skincare routine, offering a refreshing boost of hydration without weighing your skin down.

Best moisturiser for allergies: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Cream 40ml - $46.99

Looking for a moisturiser that caters to your sensitive, allergy-prone skin? Look no further than this daily facial moisturiser, designed to provide deep hydration while visibly reducing redness. Its gentle formulation is ideal for those with delicate skin, soothing and nourishing without causing irritation.

Best fragrance-free moisturiser: Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion - $23.99

Infused with hyaluronic acid, this non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic lotion provides immediate and lasting hydration while being dermatologically tested for your peace of mind. This is the perfect simple no-frills moisturiser that gets the job done and won’t clog pores.

Best hydrating moisturiser: Neutrogena Facial Moisturiser Hydro Boost Gel - $34.99

This unique formula provides intense, long-lasting hydration that keeps your skin looking and feeling smooth and supple, day after day. With its quick-absorbing gel-like texture and hydrating properties, it’s the perfect solution for anyone with dry skin who doesn’t like the feel of a thick heavy moisturiser.

Best moisturiser for dry skin: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 40ml - $20.99

This rich, soothing balm formula is viral on TikTok for a reason - it’s a dry skin saviour, designed to provide optimal skin recovery after irritative dermatitis and epidermic alterations. Perfect for cracked, chapped, and chafed skin, as well as dry skin irritations, this multi-purpose cream helps to hydrate and soothe your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and healthy.

Best nighttime moisturiser: Bondi Sands Sweet Dreams Night Moisturiser 50ml - $19.99

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Wild Hibiscus Flower and Algae. This hydrating blend will leave your skin feeling deeply moisturised and nourished for up to 72 hours. Plus, it’ll be the perfect addition to your bathroom vanity with its cute purple packaging.

Revitalift Filler Plumping Water Cream is a powerful moisturiser that deeply hydrates and smooths lines and wrinkles, giving you plumper, more youthful-looking skin. It’s perfect for use as a makeup base and comes in an easy-to-use press pump jar for optimal hygiene.

Founded by ex beauty editor Zoe Foster Blake you can trust that anything from Go-To is going to deliver the goods. The Very Luxe Face Cream has an average of 4.9 stars from over 1,000 reviews. One reviewer with combination skin and aged between 35-44 commented “The best moisturiser I have tried for tired, thirsty skin, it feels so amazing to put on! But not sticky or greasy at all. Just lovely :)”.

This moisturiser says what it does on the container, which is to provide 100 hours of replenishment. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a long-lasting moisturiser that fits all. It’s suitable for all skin types and has countless ingredients all bringing their own characteristics and features. The main ingredient which excites us most is the aloe bio-ferment which is a nutrient-rich extract that brings life back into your skin.

Best plant-based moisturiser: Mokosh Certified Organic Light Face Cream - $69

This lightweight face cream packs a powerful punch. Its luxurious texture delivers deep hydration with just a pea-sized amount on your cheeks and forehead. Forget greasy creams – this one absorbs beautifully. While it’s brimming with nourishing omega 3 and 6, vitamins, and plant-powered goodness, it leaves behind a subtle, delightful vanilla scent, not a greasy residue!

Best Kiwi-made moisturiser: Emma Lewisham Super Natural Creme - $158

Our own New Zealand based skincare brand Emma Lewisham is not only an amazing evidence-based natural skincare range but also a B Corp certified company pioneering the way for a sustainable beauty industry.

The Super Natural Creme has an average five-star rating from over 400 reviews on the site with one well-hydrated shopper posting “I love this product. I have been using this during the day and the supernatural face oil at night. My skin has always suffered from transdermal water loss but with this crème I feel plump all day. This product also looks so smooth under makeup! My partner has even started stealing it. This is a great unisex product. The texture of this cream is like a cushion, So full of hydration but I can almost feel it’s penetrating my skin straight away so the texture left on my skin feels so comfortable and not too heavy. An absolute winner!”

FAQs on moisturisers and skincare

What type of moisturiser is best for my skin type? (Dry, oily, combination, sensitive)

Picking the perfect moisturiser depends on where you are on the skin spectrum! Here’s a quick guide:

● Dry: Look for thicker creams with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and manuka honey for extra hydration.

● Oily: Lightweight, oil-free formulas with mattifying properties are your friend. Ingredients like jojoba oil can help regulate oil production.

● Combination: A happy medium! Gel creams or lotions that offer hydration without greasiness are ideal.

● Sensitive: Fragrance-free and gentle options are key. Look for soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal or cica.

Should I use a separate moisturiser for day and night?

It’s not essential, but some benefits come with a day/night combo. Day moisturisers often have SPF and a lighter feel, while night moisturisers can be richer and more focused on repair.

What ingredients should I look for in a moisturiser for New Zealand’s climate?

Since we experience everything from sunshine to wind, focus on ingredients that offer both hydration and nourishment. Hyaluronic acid for moisture, ceramides to lock it in, and antioxidants like kiwi seed oil to protect against environmental damage are all great choices.

How much moisturiser should I be using?

A good rule of thumb is a pea-sized amount for your face and neck. Adjust slightly depending on your skin type - drier skin might need a touch more.

How often should I moisturise?

At least twice a day - once in the morning after cleansing and again at night before bed. If your skin feels dry throughout the day, a light reapplication isn’t a bad idea.

Can moisturiser clog my pores?

Moisturisers shouldn’t clog pores if you choose one formulated for your skin type. Oil-free options are best for oily or acne-prone skin. Always check the label for comedogenic ingredients (likely to clog pores).

Is there a difference between facial moisturiser and body moisturiser?

Yes! Facial skin is thinner and more delicate, so facial moisturisers are lighter and often have added SPF. Body moisturisers are thicker and formulated to hydrate larger areas of skin.

What are some common mistakes people make when moisturising?

● Over-applying: A little goes a long way! Too much product can clog pores or feel greasy.

● Not applying enough: You won’t reap the benefits if you skimp. Make sure you’re getting a good layer on your entire face and neck.

● Neglecting the neck: The skin on your neck is just as delicate as your face, so don’t forget to moisturise there too!

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)