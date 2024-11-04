Best hoodies for men: The ultimate 2024 buying guide

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular styles in New Zealand.

Price: $190 at Adidas

The Rolling Links Hoodie by Adidas is a stylish blend of comfort and retro-inspired design, originally crafted with golfers in mind. This hoodie carries a classic aesthetic that pays homage to the sport’s rich heritage, making it a versatile piece for both the course and everyday wear. Its design draws from vintage golf attire, featuring clean lines, subtle branding, and a relaxed fit that provides easy movement. Made with premium materials, the hoodie ensures warmth on cooler days while maintaining a lightweight feel. Whether you’re on the green or out and about, the Rolling Links Hoodie delivers a perfect balance of sporty style and timeless appeal.

Price: $130 at Adidas

The Adidas Basketball Hoodie combines simplicity and style, making it a standout choice for any basketball fan. Its front is kept clean and minimalistic with a solid black design, offering a sleek and versatile look. But the real highlight lies on the back, where a striking basketball-themed graphic takes centre stage. This bold design adds an extra edge to the hoodie, transforming it from a basic piece into a statement look. The balance between the understated front and the eye-catching back graphic makes this hoodie a perfect blend of casual comfort and sporty flair.

Price: $48.00 - $89.44 at Amazon

The Champion Men’s C Logo Reverse Weave Hoodie is a classic, versatile piece that has become a wardrobe staple. Made with Champion’s signature Reverse Weave fabric, it’s designed to resist shrinkage while maintaining a comfortable and durable fit.

The iconic “C” logo, small and subtly placed on the left breast, adds a touch of understated branding that’s instantly recognisable to anyone in fashion. Available in 15 different colours, from a bold blue that makes a statement to a classic grey that pairs effortlessly with anything, this hoodie offers a perfect option for every style. Its relaxed fit and soft interior make it ideal for everyday wear, whether you’re lounging or out and about.

Price: $36.01 - $48.38 at Amazon

The Hanes Hoodie has earned its place as Amazon’s #1 best seller, thanks to its blend of comfort, quality, and affordability. Made from a soft, durable fabric, it’s perfect for everything from workouts to casual outings. With sizes ranging up to 5XL, it offers a comfortable fit for all body types. Plus, the wide range of 30 colours means there’s a style for everyone - whether you prefer a bold pop of colour or a more understated look. It’s a go-to hoodie that combines practicality with versatility, making it a popular choice for all seasons.

Price: $185 at STAX

The Sport Hoodie by STAX stands out for its high-quality construction and elevated design. Made from 100% cotton with a substantial 360GSM weight, this hoodie offers a premium feel and durability that justifies its place as one of the pricier options on our list. Its oversized, relaxed fit and cosy hood make it perfect for both lounging and casual outings. The front pouch pocket adds convenience, while the soft fleece lining provides extra warmth. Finished with a unique terry towelling texture and a bold printed logo on the front, this hoodie is a stylish, high-end choice for those who value comfort and craftsmanship.

Price: $49.99 at Cotton On

The rise of boxy-fit hoodies has redefined casual fashion, offering a relaxed yet structured silhouette that flatters all body types. This style drapes comfortably while adding a modern, laid-back edge, perfect for layering or wearing solo. Cotton On has mastered this trend with their design, blending structure and softness for a fit that feels as good as it looks. Made from high-quality materials, their hoodies maintain shape and comfort, making them a go-to choice for anyone looking to stay stylish and cosy.

Price: On sale $55 (down from $79.99) at Cotton On

In perfect retro style, you can pick up the NBA NY Knicks Box Fit Hoodie or Chicago Bulls edition, letting you rep iconic American teams with pride. Sporting NBA merch isn’t just about showing off your love for the game - it’s a streetwear statement that brings a touch of classic Americana to your look. These boxy-fit hoodies combine throwback vibes with a modern silhouette, making them the perfect addition to any outfit.

Price: $28.38 - $35.00 at Amazon

The PUMA Men’s Essential Big Logo Fleece Hoodie offers a sleek, slim, and structured fit that’s perfect for those who prefer a more tailored look. Designed to hug the shoulders and provide a refined silhouette, this hoodie combines comfort with a polished style. Made from soft fleece, it’s ideal for staying warm without sacrificing a streamlined appearance. It’s available in six subtle colours, it delivers versatility to suit any wardrobe

Price: $65.99 at Pull & Bear

This hoodie is made with soft, durable fabric, designed for a relaxed fit that drapes effortlessly, making it perfect for layering or adding a casual vibe to any outfit. Its oversized silhouette, complete with a hood and roomy kangaroo pocket, embodies Pull & Bear’s signature style, giving you a comfortable yet stylish option for any low-key day out.

Price: $165 at lululemon

Many influencers rave about the Steady State Pullover Hoodie as their go-to for everything from quick errands to casual outings. They love its adaptability, noting that it pairs seamlessly with joggers or jeans for an effortlessly chic, laid-back look. Whether they’re heading to a morning coffee run, grocery shopping, or just enjoying a chill day at home, this hoodie is celebrated as an essential piece that delivers both comfort and style without compromise.

