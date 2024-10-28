Price: $80 at Adidas

Price: $80 at Adidas

Adidas has leggings to suit almost any activity. These women's leggings are great for training with minimal seams to reduce any chance of uncomfortable rubbing and moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you dry during a workout. The high waistband is designed to stay put during a workout and the stretchy fabric makes them a versatile addition to your workout wardrobe. And there is a pocket. They come in four colours and sizes from XS to XL. If you are looking for the best leggings for running, check out the Adidas Own The Run Colorblock Full-Length Leggings ($120). These leggings are designed to stay in place with a high waistband and a drawstring to adjust the fit. There is also a pocket and reflective detail.

Price: $93 at Stax

Stax leggings are famous for a reason. The company, started by Aussies Don Robertson and Matilda Murray Robertson, spent years perfecting its own fabrics so their leggings not only look great, but they feel great to wear. The high-waist style and thick waistband are super flattering and the nylon spandex blend fabric gives plenty of stretch. Stax prides itself on its sizing and its women's leggings come in sizes from XS to 2XL (size 24) and in so money colours it is hard to pick a favourite. (If pushed we would say these blue leggings). There is a full-length option, a cropped version or if pockets are a deal breaker, there are the Stax Phone Pocket Tights Nandex.

Price: On sale $48 (down from $61.99)

If you've never heard of Amazon's famous CRZ Yoga leggings then let's get you up to speed. These women's leggings from Amazon went viral a few years back with customers raving they were as good as big-name brands costing three times the price. The leggings currently have more than 9000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with lots of positive comments about the comfort and fit, although some customers raised issues about the durability of the fabric. The stretchy fabric is designed to keep you cool during exercise, and promises not to go see-through during squats and the high waist has an internal drawstring for extra control.

The CRZ Yoga leggings come in 15 colours and in sizes from XX small to XX large.

Price: $104-$149 at Lululemon

Lululemon is one of the most famous activewear brands on the planet with plenty of devoted fans who will tell you the brand makes some of the best women's leggings out there. And the ones that come up again and again are the Lululemon Align leggings. They are designed for yoga but reviews say they are so comfortable you will want to wear them all day. They have four-way stretch, are sweat-wicking to keep you cool and dry and come in four lengths - 28 inch, 25 inch, 23 inch and 21 inch. There are also leggings with pockets (of course) and you can choose between high rise and super high rise. They aren't cheap with prices from $104 to $149 depending on the size and colour. But in answer to the question, are Lululemon Align leggings worth it? There are many reviews saying you bet your downward dog they are. "These are the softest most comfortable leggings if ever worn and they feel so well made. This is all I will buy from now on. Well worth the price tag," wrote one reviewer.

Price: $66.00 - $110.00 at Lorna Jane

What did we all wear before Lorna Jane Clarkson took sad-looking gym clothes and made them a wardrobe essential? Chances are you have at least one piece of Lorna Jane activewear in your cupboard. One of the brand's bestsellers are Lotus No Chafe Ankle Biter Leggings. These high-waisted leggings are super flattering and versatile enough to wear all day and for exercise. They come in multiple colours and in sizes from XXS to XXL. The "no-chafe" design removes the inside leg seam to ensure comfort when you are working out or walking around. If you are looking for women's leggings with a bit more support for high-intensity workouts the Amy Phone Pocket Tech Leggings, with extra core support may be the best leggings for you.

Price: $54.99 at Cotton On

Cotton On has a great range of leggings at very affordable prices. The best Cotton On tights for you will depend on your lifestyle. If you are looking for leggings for mid to high-level intensity like yoga, pilates and walking the Ultra Soft Track Full Length Tight ($54.99) may be the best leggings for you. The high-waist style gives good tummy coverage and there is no front rise seam. The double-layer waistband helps keep the leggings in place during exercise and moisture-wicking fabric is good to keep you cool and dry. There is a range of colours and excellent sizing from 2XS to 5XL. Another option is the Byron High Waist Core Full Length Tight ($39.99), which also has a double waistband and moisture-wicking fabric and comes in full length and the shorter length Byron High Waist Core 7/8 Tight. If the best leggings for you are more sit-down than sit-up, check out the Ultra Soft Track Flare ($54.99).

Price: $139 at nimble.com

Nimble Activewear is probably best known for its yoga and pilates activewear but it also has plenty of options for running and high-intensity workouts. These leggings are great for low-intensity workouts and everyday running around with a super matte soft fabric and a back waistband pocket that can hold your phone.

