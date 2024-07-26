The Spector Dehumidifier Air Purifier tackles tough moisture problems in your home with its impressive 2200ml water tank, allowing you to run it for longer periods before emptying compared to smaller capacity dehumidifiers. This compact unit boasts a powerful dual-core design that efficiently removes excess moisture from the air without eating through your power supply, as it has a low 90W power consumption, making it a budget-friendly option for maintaining a comfortable and healthy environment.

Specs you ought to know:

Tank capacity: 2200ml

Power consumption: 90W

Noise level: <30dB

Applicable area: Up to 30 square metres

Dimensions: 24.5cm x 13.7cm x 37cm (L x W x H)

Spector dehumidifier pros:

Ideal for tackling moisture issues in small spaces like bathrooms or laundry rooms.

Low power consumption can help keep electricity bills down.

Spector dehumidifier cons:

The water tank size might necessitate frequent emptying depending on humidity levels.

Dehumidification capacity might not be sufficient for larger areas or persistent moisture problems.

Price: $339.14

Shop now

The Spector 800ML Mini Dehumidifier is a portable and convenient solution for managing moisture issues in very small spaces. We think it’s perfect for bathrooms, laundry rooms, or closets, as its compact size means you can place it anywhere without taking too much room. While its 800ml water tank requires you to empty it slightly more than if you were to buy a larger dehumidifier, its lower power consumption and the convenience of it being small make it a great energy-efficient option if you live in a small space.

Specs you ought to know:

Dehumidification capacity: 200-300ml/day

Tank capacity: 800ml

Coverage area: Up to 20m2 (we suggest on the smaller side though)

Noise level: <35dB

Dimensions: 16.5cm x 14.5cm x 23cm (L x W x H)

Power consumption: 25W

Spector 800ML Mini Dehumidifier pros:

The 800ml water tank capacity is suitable for controlling humidity in bathrooms, laundry rooms, or closets.

Low power consumption can help keep electricity bills down.

Spector 800ML Mini Dehumidifier cons:

The 800ml water tank might require frequent emptying depending on the humidity level.

Dehumidification capacity might not be sufficient for larger areas or persistent moisture problems.

Price: $74.96

Shop now

If you’re looking for something more multifunctional, this beast tackles excess moisture head-on, removing up to 12 litres per day from the air. This effectively combats mould growth, condensation, and lingering musty odours, leaving your living space feeling more comfortable and breathable. While tackling moisture is its primary strength, the Devanti 12L goes a step further. It also features a built-in air purifier that helps eliminate dust particles and other airborne irritants, promoting better overall air quality.

This 2-in-1 functionality makes it a great choice for creating a more comfortable and healthy environment, especially during laundry drying times when excess moisture can linger in the air. Plus, the Devanti 12L can be wheeled about for easy movement between rooms, allowing you to target moisture problems wherever they arise. It might not be the sleekest model out there, but it sure is a power horse.

Specs you ought to know:

Dehumidification capacity: 12L/day (30°C - 80% RH)

Water tank capacity: 2.1L

Drainage options: Manual or continuous drain (with included hose)

Noise level: Below 42 dB(A) (quieter than a library conversation)

Operating area: Suitable for rooms up to 24 square metres

Timer: 24-hour programmable timer for convenient operation

Additional features: LED display, washable air filter, automatic shut-off for full water tank

Devanti 12L Portable Dehumidifier pros:

2-in-1 functionality: It acts as both a dehumidifier and an air purifier, removing excess moisture and airborne irritants for a healthier environment.

Portable design: Equipped with wheels, it’s easy to move the dehumidifier from room to room to address moisture issues wherever they arise.

Devanti 12L Portable Dehumidifier cons:

Manual drain option: While it has a continuous drain option with a hose, the default option is manual draining, which requires emptying the 2.1L water tank regularly.

Price: $234.95, $321.78

Shop now

While its price tag might seem higher compared to some models, its features offer a powerful argument for the investment. This powerhouse features a best-in-class 50 litres per day removal capacity, making it ideal for large-sized rooms. It effectively eliminates mould growth, condensation, and lingering musty odours, leaving your entire home feeling fresh and breathable. But the Midea goes beyond just raw power. Its larger 6-litre water tank minimises emptying the tank frequency, and the continuous drain option (requires a hose, which isn’t included) allows for unattended operation - a game-changer for busy households.

The electronic control panel with an LED display gives you clear visibility of humidity levels and allows for easy adjustments. And the 24-hour timer lets you schedule dehumidification cycles, guaranteeing efficient operation and potentially even lower energy consumption.

Specs you ought to know:

Moisture removal capacity: 50L/day (at 30°C, 80% RH) and 28.58L/day (at 27°C, 60% RH)

Water tank volume: 6L

Dimensions: 392 x 282 x 616 mm (width x depth x height)

Weight: 21 kg

Midea 50L/Day Dehumidifier pros:

Larger water tank: The 6-litre water tank minimises the need for frequent emptying compared to smaller capacity dehumidifiers.

Continuous drain option: Allows for unattended operation by draining collected moisture directly through a hose (not included) – ideal for busy households.

User-friendly controls: The electronic control panel with an LED display offers clear visibility of humidity levels and allows for easy adjustments.

Midea 50L/Day Dehumidifier cons:

Higher price point: Compared to some dehumidifiers, the Midea 50L might be a pricier option.

Bulkier design: Due to its larger capacity, it might be heavier and take up more space than some smaller dehumidifiers.

Price: $449

Shop now

Five must-know specs for choosing the perfect dehumidifier

Here are the five essential specs you need to consider when choosing your dehumidifying champion:

Moisture-zapping power (dehumidification capacity): This, measured in litres per day (L/day) or pints per day (pts/day), reveals how much moisture the dehumidifier can remove in 24 hours. Match this to your space - a small warrior might struggle in a damp basement, while a powerhouse could overwork itself in a tiny bathroom.

This, measured in litres per day (L/day) or pints per day (pts/day), reveals how much moisture the dehumidifier can remove in 24 hours. Match this to your space - a small warrior might struggle in a damp basement, while a powerhouse could overwork itself in a tiny bathroom. Area of operation (coverage area): Manufacturers often specify the recommended room size the dehumidifier can handle. This gives you a starting point, but remember, factors like climate and ventilation matter too. High humidity areas might need a larger dehumidifier for smaller spaces.

Manufacturers often specify the recommended room size the dehumidifier can handle. This gives you a starting point, but remember, factors like climate and ventilation matter too. High humidity areas might need a larger dehumidifier for smaller spaces. Water reservoir capacity: This determines how often you’ll need to empty the collected moisture. Larger tanks offer longer run times, but they also make the dehumidifier heavier. Choose a balance based on your space and how often you can empty the tank.

This determines how often you’ll need to empty the collected moisture. Larger tanks offer longer run times, but they also make the dehumidifier heavier. Choose a balance based on your space and how often you can empty the tank. Peace and quiet (noise level): Measured in decibels (dB), this is key, especially if you plan to use the dehumidifier in a bedroom or living area. Look for models with lower dB ratings for quieter operation.

Measured in decibels (dB), this is key, especially if you plan to use the dehumidifier in a bedroom or living area. Look for models with lower dB ratings for quieter operation. Energy efficiency (power consumption): This impacts your energy bill. Powerful dehumidifiers remove moisture faster, but consume more electricity. Consider your needs and budget to find a balance between efficiency and performance.

How to choose the right dehumidifier for your needs

Using the five pillars, here’s how you can choose the right dehumidifier for your home: Measure the space and consider humidity levels to determine dehumidification capacity (L/day or pts/day) and coverage area. Think about how often you can empty the tank (consider capacity) and prioritise quiet operation (dB rating) for bedrooms. Bonus features like auto-shutoff, continuous drain, and air purification add convenience. Finally, balance efficiency (power consumption) with performance and consider brand reputation and warranty for a perfect match!

Do you need a dehumidifier?

Dehumidifiers aren’t necessary for everyone, but they become crucial in situations where excess moisture creates problems. Here’s why they’re sometimes needed:

Combating mould and mildew growth: High humidity levels are a breeding ground for mould and mildew, which can trigger allergies, respiratory problems, and even damage your home. Dehumidifiers remove excess moisture, making the environment less hospitable for these unwanted guests.

Improving indoor air quality: Dehumidifiers not only tackle mould but can also help reduce dust mites, another common allergen that thrives in damp conditions. This can improve overall air quality and make breathing easier for those with allergies or asthma.

Dehumidifiers not only tackle mould but can also help reduce dust mites, another common allergen that thrives in damp conditions. This can improve overall air quality and make breathing easier for those with allergies or asthma. Preventing condensation and structural damage: Excess moisture can lead to condensation on windows, walls, and ceilings. This not only creates a musty odour but can also damage paint, wallpaper, and even building materials in the long run. Dehumidifiers help prevent condensation by keeping humidity levels in check.

Excess moisture can lead to condensation on windows, walls, and ceilings. This not only creates a musty odour but can also damage paint, wallpaper, and even building materials in the long run. Dehumidifiers help prevent condensation by keeping humidity levels in check. Creating a more comfortable environment: High humidity can make a space feel muggy and uncomfortable. Dehumidifiers by removing excess moisture, can create a more comfortable and breathable environment, especially during hot and humid summer months.

High humidity can make a space feel muggy and uncomfortable. Dehumidifiers by removing excess moisture, can create a more comfortable and breathable environment, especially during hot and humid summer months. Protecting belongings: Moisture can damage furniture, electronics, and other belongings. Dehumidifiers can help preserve your valuables by preventing them from warping, rotting, or corroding due to excess moisture.

Humidity levels in New Zealand

New Zealand’s climate offers a variety of experiences, and humidity levels are no exception. The country generally enjoys a moderate range, averaging between 60-80% throughout the year. However, regional variations exist. The North Island, particularly in the north with subtropical influences, tends to be more humid compared to the South Island. Southern regions, especially inland areas, boast drier conditions with lower average humidity. Seasonal shifts also play a role. Summer months see a rise in humidity levels, especially in coastal areas, while winter brings a slight dip, particularly inland.

Beyond these broad strokes, several factors influence specific locations. Coastal areas naturally experience higher humidity due to their proximity to the ocean. Topography also plays a part, with windward sides of mountain ranges receiving more moisture.

If you’re curious about current humidity levels in your specific area, numerous resources are available. Weather websites and apps often provide real-time and forecast data. Additionally, MetService New Zealand, the official meteorological service, offers detailed weather information including humidity. Understanding these factors and utilising these resources can help you determine if a dehumidifier might be a beneficial addition to creating a comfortable and healthy environment in your home.

FAQs on dehumidifiers: your guide to conquering moisture

What do dehumidifiers do?

Dehumidifiers remove excess moisture from the air, preventing condensation, mould growth, and musty odours.

Do I need a dehumidifier?

If you experience dampness, condensation on windows, or musty smells, a dehumidifier can help create a healthier and more comfortable environment.

What are the different types of dehumidifiers?

There are two main types: compressor dehumidifiers (powerful for large spaces) and desiccant dehumidifiers (better for cold environments).

What size dehumidifier do I need?

The size (dehumidification capacity) depends on the room size and humidity level. Look for capacities (L/day or pts/day) that match your needs.

How much noise do dehumidifiers make?

Noise level is measured in decibels (dB). Look for models with lower dB ratings for quieter operation in bedrooms.

How often do I need to empty the dehumidifier?

This depends on the tank capacity and humidity level. Larger tanks require less frequent emptying.

Do dehumidifiers purify the air?

Some dehumidifiers have built-in air filters that remove dust and allergens alongside moisture.

How energy-efficient are dehumidifiers?

Power consumption varies. Consider your needs and budget to find a balance between efficiency and performance.

Where should I place my dehumidifier?

Place it in a central location with good airflow, away from walls and heat sources.

How do I maintain my dehumidifier?

Regularly clean the air filter and empty the water tank to ensure optimal performance.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.