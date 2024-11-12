Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's apology is allegedly not accepted but survivors of abuse in care. Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes are to close for Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi protest

International tourism continues its slow recovery, with data out today showing the number of visitors in September was just under 87% of numbers for the same month in 2019.

Stats NZ says overseas visitor arrivals were 3.23 million in the September 2024 year, an increase of 463,000 from the September 2023 year but still well below annual arrivals of 3.9 million in 2019.

The biggest changes in the 12 months to September this year were in arrivals from China (up 140,000 to 246,000), Australia (up 73,000 to 1.33 million) and the United States (up 55,000 to 359,000).

But the September month to month comparison (2024-2023) shows only a slight recovery, continuing the trend for the year in what was once New Zealand’s biggest export earner. Overseas visitor arrivals were 226,900 in September 2024, an increase of just 2000 from September last year.