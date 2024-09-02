Tourist levy to enter New Zealand to be hiked by nearly 200%

“International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over $11 billion in the year ending March 2024.

“But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate.”

Tourism Minister Matt Doocey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the new rate, which comes into effect on October 1, was competitive with other countries like Australia and the United Kingdom and the Government believed New Zealand would remain “an attractive visitor destination”.

“A $100 IVL would generally make up less than 3% of the total spending for an international visitor while in New Zealand, meaning it is unlikely to have a significant impact on visitor numbers,” Doocey said.

“Increasing the IVL means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land.”

The IVL was introduced in 2019 to ensure tourists were contributing to the costs of tourism in New Zealand.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said taxpayers already contribute about $884 million a year on tourism and conservation,

“This money funds Tourism New Zealand, protects biodiversity within the Department of Conservation estate and provides quality experiences at the likes of Milford Sound, Aoraki/Mt Cook and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing,” Potaka said.

Not everyone entering New Zealand needs to pay the levy. Those exempt include anyone travelling on an Australian or New Zealand passport, a passport from many Pacific Island nations, transit passengers, and those holding a New Zealand or Australian resident visa.

The IVL is paid when someone requests a NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority) or applies for a visa.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.