Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

HelloFresh pleads guilty to five charges after ‘subscription traps’ tricked customers

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

HelloFresh was charged for its misleading conduct and 'subscription trap' behaviour. Photo / File

HelloFresh was charged for its misleading conduct and 'subscription trap' behaviour. Photo / File

Meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh has pleaded guilty to five charges of misleading customers.

The Commerce Commission said the company misled consumers in cold calls used to “re-activate” those who had cancelled the food delivery service.

In March the regulator filed criminal charges against HelloFresh New Zealand.

At Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save