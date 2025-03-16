40 truly remarkable years

The Remarkables, Queenstown.

Four decades of growth, innovation and joy at The Remarkables.

For four decades, The Remarkables has drawn skiers and snowboarders from across the globe and become a beloved, world-renowned ski destination.

The iconic ski area is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary – a testament to New Zealand’s enduring love of alpine adventure.

For the uninitiated, The Remarkables is a striking mountain range near Queenstown, Aotearoa’s adventure capital. Its dramatic, jagged peaks frame the ski field which offers diverse terrain for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

The wide-open runs, challenging chutes, world-class infrastructure and breathtaking vistas of Lake Wakatipu continue to attract snowsport enthusiasts from around the world, says Steve Hall, the Ski Area Manager. Innovation is at the heart of The Remarkables, he notes, as the resort continues to expand, evolve, and embrace the future.

For Hall, 2025 also marks 39 years since he first arrived at the newly minted ski field.

“When I first finished university, I needed a break from my planned career path. I had a friend who worked here in the very first season in ‘85. It remains one of the most special and wonderful periods in my life, that first season in particular,” Hall says.

“I actually enjoyed it so much that I kept working here at Remarks [Remarkables] and Coronet Peak for a number of years. It was only planned to be one season, but it turned into many seasons. After doing a bunch of other things, I’ve come back, because this place is really special and I really love it.”

In 1985, The Remarkables Ski Area – envisioned by the Mt Cook Group – opened with just two chairlift’s and a handle tow, a far cry from the world-renowned destination it is today.

In 2002, Trojan Holdings purchased The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt, and its founder, Sir John Davies, later brought out other shareholders to become the sole owner under the company name NZSki.

Since then, NZSki has transformed The Remarkables dramatically, with over $90 million in investments in the past decade alone. Three new six-seater high-speed chairlifts expanded terrain access, driving a 45% increase in visitors within three years. Yet, parts of the original Alta chairlift remain, a nostalgic link to the ski area’s roots.

A key part of The Remarkables’ enduring appeal is its versatility. Boasting accessible slopes, beginner-friendly areas, legendary chutes and sun-soaked back bowls, there is “something for everyone”, Hall says, whether you’re a seasoned freerider, adaptive skier or fledgling snowboarder.

“While you’re on this really big, serious mountain, we’ve got great beginner and intermediate terrain, right through to experts. We’ve got some really extreme terrain here, so we kind of have this full range. It’s pretty high, so it’s good for the snow, but it also faces the sun. It’s all part of what makes Remarks special.”

Sustainability and conservation are core to the future of The Remarkables alongside its sister mountains Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt. The goal is for all three mountains to be carbon neutral by 2030 and over the last two seasons, their net carbon emissions have been reduced by over 50%. Significant steps include adopting advanced snow groomers with cutting-edge technology, transitioning to hybrid vehicle fleets, rehabilitating wetlands, significantly reducing waste to landfill, purchasing Meridian Energy’s Certified Renewable Energy product and investing in carbon offsets.

Last year, the introduction of “carpool priority” days encouraged ridesharing by offering priority parking to vehicles with more passengers – all part of the carbon neutral ambition.

“It’s an aspirational goal, but as an organisation, we’re definitely making some serious moves towards it.”

The Remarkables has faced its share of challenges – from storm damage in 2014 to Covid-19 closures – but its biggest challenge has been managing its own success, Hall admits, as growing visitor numbers demand continuous expansion.

“I’ve just been to Colorado and Utah, and our lift infrastructure is absolutely world-class. NZSki has really responded to deliver a great experience for people here, even when there are lots of people who want to come and have that experience,” he says.

Looking ahead, The Remarkables’ future holds even greater potential. A proposed expansion into the Doolans Basin would double skiable terrain, further enhancing the mountain’s appeal. While the Ski Area looks to the future, it’s also time to celebrate the past. The 40th Anniversary Carnival will be hosted from September 26 - 28, with a number of on- and off-mountain events for families, snowsport enthusiasts and Ski Area alumni to enjoy.

“There will be a range of events, from a rail jam to a retro run and ‘80s-themed music at our ice bar. That’s all being firmed up now,” Hall reveals.

For those who’ve worked and played at The Remarkables over the past four decades, the mountain is more than just a workplace or a weekend destination: it’s a community.

“The people here are passionate about the snow, the mountains, and enjoying life. Many of those friendships I made from that first season have endured,” Hall says.

“You meet great people, have a great time and make friends that can last a long time.”