Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Whether you’re talking about the original animation or the more recent live-action remake, stroll the streets of Germany’s Bavarian towns and villages to feel transported to the setting for Beauty and the Beast. If the costumed cast popped out of the walls singing Be Our Guest along Rothenburg ob der Tauber’s winding streets your kids wouldn’t be surprised. Explore the city’s half-timbered houses and colourful buildings and catch the end of the city’s 2024 750th Anniversary celebrations, check out the Christmas Museum (nothing more Disney!) or the Medieval Crime Museum for those feeling more ghoulish.

The real Disney castle

Neuschwanstein Castle, Schwangau, Germany

For the true Disney landmark, stick with Germany and visit Neuschwanstein Castle, the vast turreted pile that’s the inspiration for the castle in Disney’s logo and is now recreated at each of its theme parks. Owned by “Mad” King Ludwig II of Bavaria (1845-1886) the castle is now a tourist attraction visited by 1.4 million people a year. Book a tour to visit, and even arrive by horse-drawn carriage for a memorable royal fairy tale experience.

Notre Dame Cathedral and Ile de la Cite

Paris, France

Hitting the news in 2019 for its attention-grabbing and destructive fire, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was the beneficiary of the world’s largest and quickest fundraise to renovate it - receiving nearly €1 billion ($1.79b) in donations. The last five years have seen it closed to complete the works, but it’s scheduled to re-open on the weekend of December 7-8, 2024. So you’ll soon be able to follow in the towering footsteps of the Hunchback of Notre Dame in its majestic, echoing architecture. Head up its winding bell towers to see Quasimodo’s gargoyle neighbours too. If churches aren’t your thing, explore the rest of the Ile de la Cite (where the Cathedral is located) and the adjacent Ile Saint Louis just a short walk away. Both are in the middle of the River Seine, at the heart of Paris, and the latter has a more secretive, residential vibe where you can re-imagine Quasimodo’s nighttime wanderings on the narrow streets and rooftops.

The full Moana experience

Fiji

The Pacific island of Fiji has the exact mix of ingredients you need to recreate a Moana holiday for kids and grown-ups alike. Albeit a fictional island set in the motu of Polynesia, Fiji’s pristine beaches and crystalline waters will transport you to a real-life version of Moana’s home. The whole family can channel her strong girl vibes while understanding how to sail by the stars on a traditional Drua boat (like the boat in the film). Pacific islanders have long been known for their incredible, traditional navigation expertise, and the oceans are a huge part of their lives, so it’s also the ideal place to learn to surf. School the kids (without them even realising) on life under the sea through the country’s focus on coral conservation and Fiji’s creation of the world’s largest man-made reef: the “Bula” reef. Bula means ‘”life” or “good health” but is used as “hello” or “welcome” in Fiji, and the reef assembles rescued heat-adapted corals from jeopardised shallow waters nearby. Visits and education programmes encourage your kids to see conservation efforts up close - Moana would be proud.

A magic Aladdin adventure in the UAE

Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the most well-known of the United Arab Emirates, conjuring images of towering buildings, shiny hotels, vast shopping malls and man-made adventures. They’re known for feats of modern engineering, but venture away from downtown’s reclaimed beaches and you’ll find Aladdin-style old souks and desert waiting for you. Go one step further to neighbouring Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah for a more laid-back and authentic Arabian experience and try activities such as pearl-diving and skimming the desert (in 4x4s rather than a flying carpet). In Fujairah, you can visit ancient forts and mountainous landscapes in the only Emirate on the Gulf of Oman, and you’ll be glad to have Aladdin’s Genie by your side to help you navigate.

Become a Snow Queen in Scandinavia

Norway

Disney’s retelling of the Snow Queen fairy tale, Frozen, is the perfect foil for a trip to Norway. The fictionalised town of Arendelle in the films has a real-life namesake of Arendal in the south of the country, perfect for European summer getaways. But head to Alesund, a seven-hour drive north-west of Oslo to discover a beautiful city, considered the gateway to Unesco World Heritage Site Geirangerfjord, and nestled between the sea and the mountains for the true Frozen experience. There are stunning views, boat trips, hikes up mountains (where Elsa’s Ice Palace was located maybe) and the area in front of the Norwegian Art Nouveau Centre on Apotekergata transports you right into the silver screen.

Step back in time in London town

London, UK

London is always a winner for a family break, with so much to do for every generation of the family, but if you need to sell it to the kids, why not invoke 101 Dalmatians, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins; childhood classics all set in the British capital. Wander around west London’s Chelsea and Belgravia for Regency townhouses fit for doggy royalty or flying nannies and children; head to nearby Hyde Park for wide-open spaces and renowned playgrounds; South Kensington for world-famous (and crucially, free) museums; or see the King at Buckingham Palace. All of which you can reach on a famous red London bus. Tickets, please!

See the circle of life on safari

Africa

While a safari is probably the only holiday on this list that might work out to be more expensive than a trip to Disney itself, I prefer the real-life Lion King over a synthetic version. For newbies, it’s widely advised to choose South Africa with kids, but for the full-on, surround-sound option, go to the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania. A Unesco World Heritage Site, it’s part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and is the world’s largest caldera (a depression formed by the explosion of a volcano). The crater is also known as the “Garden of Eden”: it has global importance for biodiversity conservation and is renowned for its density of wildlife and annual migration of wildebeest, zebra and gazelle.

