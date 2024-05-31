12 child-friendly locations to explore with your children this winter in Auckland

Many parents struggle to find family-friendly activities to do over winter that don't cost the earth, so a mum of two set about making it easier to explore with little ones in tow by launching an app. Photo / Getty Images.

With winter here and rainy days becoming increasingly more frequent, the search for child-friend activities will be a focus for many parents. While there’s always a local playground to frequent or a mall to visit, it can often be intimidating to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, especially with volatile toddlers in tow. Lucy Slight sought the insight of an expert for a hot list of places that have been vetted already, to take the uncertainty out of embarking on a new expedition with the kids this winter.

Parents know the struggle of finding activities to do with the kids at all times of the year, but especially in winter. There are many boxes that need to be ticked; entertaining for the whole family, facilities set up with children in mind, food nearby to satiate the constant hunger and in the current financial climate, affordability is appreciated too.

When a new app called Roam With Kids launched earlier this month, it climbed to the 11th spot on the New Zealand Apple App Store chart on day one and hit number four within three days, proving parents are desperate to find child-friendly places to explore in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Created by Auckland mother of two, Renata Wiles, the app (which costs $2.99 per month) features more than 200 spots across the super city, including playgrounds, pram-suitable walks, indoor and outdoor activities and eateries the whole whanau will enjoy.

“Auckland has so many amazing child-friendly spots, and I wanted to create something that would give parents the confidence to explore areas of the city they were unfamiliar with, and save them time along the way,” says Wiles. “I know as a parent myself, the mental load of planning things to do each day can be a lot.”

Renata Wiles, founder of Roam with Kids. Photo / supplied.

Child-friendly winter activities that won’t break the bank

We asked Wiles to share a few of the best locations in Auckland for entertaining the kids over the cooler months.

Lunch spot with kid-friendly activities

Finding a cafe that your kids will enjoy as much as you is such a win, so I especially love a cafe with a full-sized playground. The Parkhouse in Whenuapai and Rise n’ Shine in Karaka are two of my favourite cafes with awesome outdoor playgrounds.

Playground with shelter

If you’re after a free indoor playground, Mitre10 and Bunnings are my go-to for fun indoor play and they also have great cafes. They’re accessible as they are all over Auckland, most stores have undercover parking, and the play areas are fenced too. They are a favourite with my community.

If you’re happy to chuck some raincoats on and just want to explore an awesome play space, Hayman Park in Manukau was renovated less than a year ago and has the largest climbing tower in Auckland. It also has a flying fox, a pump track and skate park, and heaps of equipment for all age ranges.

Budget-friendly indoor activity

We absolutely love the Torpedo Bay Navy Museum in Devonport (it’s free for New Zealand residents). There’s a cafe with an outside play area and the museum itself is great for kids, with a children’s room. They usually do some kind of activity in the school holidays, too, like a search and find.

If you have a toddler and need an indoor activity, Blend Cafe in Huapai has a free “Toddler Tuesday” sensory play. We’ve been a few times and made papier-mâché bowls, and played with chia seed slime. It’s great to meet those sensory needs somewhere else, so you don’t have to clean up at home.

Outdoor winter activity off the beaten track

Exploring the tunnels at Maungauika North Head in Devonport is always a favourite for our family. It’s such a fun activity and you can shelter if there’s a downpour. Make sure you take a torch and the kids are wearing covered shoes.

The Auckland Botanic Gardens is another cool spot to go with kids; it has free entry and is beautiful to wander round. The children’s garden is really fun too.

We also love Ambury Farm in Mangere, all year round. It’s a working farm in a regional park, so you get to see heaps of different farm animals up close. Best of all, it’s free.

Pram-friendly walk

One of my favourites is the walk up Maungawhau Mount Eden. It’s pram-friendly all the way to the summit (the crater loop isn’t), and the views of the city are amazing. If your little one is happy in a carrier, another place worth heading to is the Lookout Track at Hunua Falls. It only takes 20 minutes, so is suitable for little hikers, and not too long with a carrier either.



