11 May, 2024 03:31 AM 2 mins to read

A mum's advice for navigating airports with kids has caused quite the stir online. Photo / 123rf

A mum has caused quite a stir online after sharing an ‘inventive’ tip on how to navigate an airport with young kids.

US mum Lisa Flom shared the travel hack on TikTok, showing her 809,000 followers how she straps one daughter to her suitcase and tucks the other in her backpack, reports the Daily Mail.

In the TikTok video, which has amassed more than 1.6 million views, Flom first places one of her children on top of the suitcase with her back pressed against the raised handle.

The mum then fastens her daughter’s jacket around the back of the handles, creating a makeshift harness.

Then, she slips her 3-year-old’s legs through the arms of her own backpack before placing it on her back, creating a piggyback support.

The clip showed the trio walking through the airport swiftly and easily.

However, the travel advice divided social media users, with some criticising the mum.

“My anxiety could never something might pop,” one wrote, while another pointed out: “I’d be worried abt the buttons coming undone.”

Another asked: “Am I the only one who gets nervous watching this?”

Others, however, praised the mum’s hack, dubbing it “inventive”.

One person wrote in the comments: “They are loving it”, with another saying there would be “no more running around.”

This isn’t the first time the mum-of-two has caused a commotion online with her parenting hacks.

Flom previously caused a stir online after showing her followers how she used Velcro to strap her kids into their seats during flights.

In the clip, the mum could be seen placing a Velcro strip on the chair before sticking the corresponding patches on her toddler’s clothing.

Thanks to the Velcro, the little girl was safely secured in position and not able to wander off unattended on the flight.

However, the hack sparked a debate online with some saying the move was “genius” and others saying they felt “so bad” for the child.







