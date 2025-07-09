Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Exploring Byron Bay’s wellness scene: Spas, saunas, and vegan delights

By Cath Johnsen
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Byron Bay. Photo / Unsplash

Byron Bay. Photo / Unsplash

From magnesium soaks and mushroom lattes to vegan feasts and lighthouse walks, there’s renewal to be found in the sun-drenched Byron Bay, writes Cath Johnsen.

I’m sitting at a rustic table outside The Byron Bay General Store, a local’s meeting spot since the 1940s, now buzzing as a wholefoods

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel