A travel influencer has spoken out about what she believes is the best travel hack. Photo / Hannah Busing, Unsplash

A travel influencer has shed light on her top five travelling tricks that “no one talks about”.

Grace Cheng regularly posts clips of her luxurious international getaways on video-sharing platform TikTok and isn’t scared to share some of the tips she has learned along the way – such as travel hacks and warnings against certain destinations, reports news.com.au.

“First off, I know a lot of people don’t know this but you can actually take a full bottle of water through security,” she said in a clip that has now gained more than 200,000 views.

“Only if it is frozen because yes, ice is solid and water is liquid, so all you’ve got to do is freeze the water before you leave for the airport and before you hit security, just drink whatever has melted.

“And to me personally, I think that’s the biggest hack ever.”

Her second piece of advice was about staying safe in hotel rooms.

The social media user shared a clever way to figure out if anyone has been in your room while you have been out.

“All you’ve got to do is tape a hair at the bottom of the door frame and when you come back to your room you’ll see if the hair has been broken or not, and then you’ll know if someone has come in or not,” she shared.

The third hack she shared was to choose an aisle seat while flying economy and then proceed to board last, so you can scout all the empty seats when boarding the plane.

“In this case you can opt to choose whatever is available and hopefully you’ll get a row all to yourself so you can just lie down the entire flight,” she said.

If you travel frequently, Cheng’s fourth trick is to book with the same hotel chain every time you travel so you get rewarded with upgrades and better customer service.

Her last tip is to always carry a universal power adaptor.

“When I started travelling this was actually one of my biggest issues,” she said, revealing that she had to keep buying different adaptors for different countries.

Some social media users were grateful for the travel tips, however others weren’t convinced.

“Or just bring an empty bottle through [security] and use their water refilling stations,” one person wrote.

However, a fellow international traveller responded: “Not all international airports have refilling stations!”

“If you freeze the water make sure it’s not in your favourite water bottle cause it depends on the [security] officer and they may or not let it through,” another person advised.

Some cabin crew members and gate agents warned flyers not to just sit in any seat on the plane without asking first.

“This is a pet peeve. You can ask if there’s empty seats, you can’t just sit anywhere,” said one.