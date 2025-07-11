Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

What it’s like staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva 

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

At Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel, Liam Napier finds the perfect blend of old and new age Fiji.

Location: On the Fiji mainland, 3km from Suva Harbour, 18km from Nausori Airport. If travelling directly from Nadi or Nausori airports, booking a car transfer in advance is advisable. Grand Pacific Hotel can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel