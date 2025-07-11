What it’s like staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva 

Rooms: With 103 guest rooms and 10 heritage suites, the Grand Pacific Hotel has something for everyone. The luxurious Heritage suite has a large lounge area with a couch, two seats, a large flat-screen TV, Nespresso coffee machine, an old-school telephone and mini bar. The bedroom is similarly spacious, with a king-size bed and a second TV. And the bathroom features glass sliding doors between the opposing toilet and shower. The balcony, complete with outdoor couches and seats, is the kicker. While shared with other suites, it wraps around to the back of the hotel for views of the harbour.

The Heritage suite at Grand Pacific Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: With three restaurants – Prince Albert, Levuka and Na Toba – a bakery featuring macaroons, cakes, lamingtons and New Zealand ice cream, multiple bar options and 24/7 room service, there’s no reason to dine anywhere else. The food is exceptional, too. From traditional kokoda (raw fish marinated in coconut cream and lime juice) to local curry delights, New Zealand beef and lamb, pizzas, pasta, salads, desserts and an abundance of seafood, the extensive menu caters to all tastes.

The Na Toba pool bar is a great place to watch the sun set over Suva harbour, accompanied by live music (Thursday to Sunday) and your favourite cocktail, beer or wine, of course. If weather permits, fire shows take place every Friday night. In the evening, you can recline into the steamship bar for a nightcap or two.

Levuka Restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Air-conditioning (a must amid the Fiji humidity), parking if needed and Wi-Fi are inclusive. Buffet breakfast – which includes everything from curry to omelettes and make-your-own juice - can be purchased online for a fee. The harbour-facing courtyard features lounges, beach towels and a 15m-long outdoor pool where some patrons engage in leisurely laps throughout the day. There’s also a day spa that offers body scrubs, massages and beauty treatments; a dry and steam sauna and a gym. With six function rooms and a party hire venue, the hotel hosts businesses, weddings and social celebrations too.

The entrance to the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Nestled near the beating heart of Suva, but far enough away to escape the hustle and bustle of the streets, the hotel is ideally located to explore local landmarks. There’s a bowling club next door if you fancy a knees up. The Fiji Museum, parliament buildings and presidential state house are all close at hand.

For nature enthusiasts, the lush Thurston Botanical Garden is a short walk. So, too, is the main shopping and business district that includes bars, restaurants, food and craft markets near the wharf, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays, and a kava house. The hotel’s 24-hour reception desk assists with planning excursions such as day sails, cruises, waterfall tours, zip line adventures and ventures to the coast.

Accessibility: The hotel is largely flat, making it easy to move between restaurants, bars and the pool. Rooms located upstairs can be accessed via a spacious elevator.

Sustainability: Grand Pacific Hotel is part of a 10-year plan linked to all IHG hotels and resorts, which includes working with local communities and raising funds for crucial healthcare work.

Price: Costs start from around FJ$232 for a classic room with one king-size bed. A spacious heritage room costs FJ$392, and the suites elevate in size and cost from the standard FJ$421 through to the Queen Elizabeth FJ$480, Heritage FJ$716 and Royal FJ$1016. I stayed in the Heritage, which featured a sprawling balcony – where Queen Elizabeth II stood in 1953 - that opened onto Victoria Parade, with views of Albert Park and all the amenities and comfort you could want.