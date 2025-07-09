Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

What it’s like on a Carnival Encounter cruise ship in 2025

By Tiana Templeman
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Carnival Encounter brings energetic fun and familiar favourites to its Brisbane-based sailings. Photo / Supplied

Carnival Encounter brings energetic fun and familiar favourites to its Brisbane-based sailings. Photo / Supplied

Now sailing under Carnival Cruise Line after years with P&O, the newly rebranded Carnival Encounter still delivers the same affordable fun, with a few lively upgrades, writes Tiana Templeman.

My husband and I have walked to the front of Carnival Encounter to find the perfect spot to watch the sunset,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel