One dead in New Caledonia amid unrest - reports

Rioting on the streets of Noumea, New Caledonia as the country experiences widespread rioting. Photo / Supplied

Rioting on the streets of Noumea, New Caledonia as the country experiences widespread rioting. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

A person has been shot dead amidst escalating unrest in New Caledonia, the country’s French High Commissioner has confirmed.

The circumstances are unclear, and two others are injured in the French territory’s third day of violence.

“I sense dark hours have arrived in New Caledonia,” Commissioner Louis Le Franc said.

“So what we must remember from what I am going to tell you is a call for calm, stop, stop.

“Stop what has been started.”

READ MORE

It follows France sending in more than 600 reinforcements to back up local police.

More than 130 people have been arrested and fears are turning to how these people will be detained, with the prison population already at capacity.

Local journalist Coralie Cochin told RNZ a curfew had been announced for Wednesday evening starting at 6pm local time.

More to come.

- RNZ