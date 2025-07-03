An explosion at California fireworks warehouse has injured two people. Seven more are missing. Photo / Getty Images

An explosion at California fireworks warehouse has injured two people. Seven more are missing. Photo / Getty Images

Seven people remained missing on Wednesday in California, a day after a fireworks warehouse explosion injured two victims and sparked a giant fire, authorities said.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening local time after a fire broke out in a warehouse located in the town of Esparto, in the northern part of the state.

“Seven individuals remain unaccounted for,” California’s state firefighting agency said in a statement. “First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals.”

The two injured people have been located and are now out of danger, according to authorities.

However, firefighters have still not been able to access the warehouse because the fireworks held inside can still explode.