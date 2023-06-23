Members of the Feohi’anga Alonga ‘ia Kalaisi Kava Collective group will perform tonight and tomorrow at the Māngere Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

Members of the Feohi’anga Alonga ‘ia Kalaisi Kava Collective group will perform tonight and tomorrow at the Māngere Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

Old musical sounds of Tonga will be on show this weekend, as a special event aims to revive traditional and contemporary music - paying tribute to both the past and present.

Members of the Feohi’anga Alonga ‘ia Kalaisi Kava Collective group - made up of 30 families - will perform for the aptly named A Night of Tongan Classical Music, or Koe Po Hiva Tu’ufonua FakaTonga.

Show founder, Professor Okusitino Mahina, says their performance captures both Tongan vocal and instrumental issues.

“Tongan music is a living entity - changing and changing ceaselessly over time. From garages, community and church halls and parks to theatre spaces,” Mahina said.

“It also intends to exhibit both the beauty and utility of Tongans by way of both process and outcome.”

Tonight is the night 😎 Season 2 kicks off TONIGHT 7pm at Māngere Arts Centre! Don't miss out on Pō Hiva Tu'ufonua FakaTonga A Night of Tongan Classical Music🇹🇴 There are LIMITED tickets available for TONIGHT and plenty available for TOMORROW. Get yours now⬇️ www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/koe-po-hiva-tuufonua-faka-tonga-night-of-tongan-music-2/auckland/mangere Videography by Isoa Kavakimotu Posted by Lagi-Maama Academy & Consultancy on Thursday, June 22, 2023

The group will perform the songs and poetry of Tonga’s famed artists; including the late Queen Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu Tupou III and her youngest son, the late Prince Fatafehi Tu’ipelehake.

Queen Salote was a talented poet and writer of songs; having composed many in her lifetime.

Among the performers is tenor Kelepi Tapa’atu, who says he wants to make sure that every item deeply resonates with the audience.

What makes traditional Tongan songs unique

“I want people to not only hear, but feel the story behind each song and performance.

“These songs were composed of true stories that I am proud of,” he said.

Tonga's Queen Salote pictured at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. Queen Salote was also known for her love of poetry and music. Photo / Getty Images

Tapa’atu said he hopes the Tongan musical legacy is passed on and acknowledged the connection between the older and younger generations.

“It’s important that this generation learns the beauty of how the traditional Tongan songs were composed by sung poetry and vocal instruments - and before lyrics were created.

“I hope this generation does not take us back to traditional music, but brings traditional music to the future.”

The group’s performances come as the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra wraps up its first tour around Tonga this week.

Members of the orchestra visited the island kingdom this week to give workshops at a number of local schools.

They also performed a number of music extracts and demonstrations for local students; as well as playing alongside young musicians from Tupou College.

This weekend’s A Night of Tongan Classical Music follows the previously sold-out shows last year.

This year’s shows are tonight and tomorrow night at the Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku - in South Auckland.

For more information and tickets visit: A Night of Tongan Classical Music.
















